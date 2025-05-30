The Victorious Return of the iPhone Stockfoo / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone was the top-selling smartphone in the world in the first quarter. It mauled the competition, taking the top four spots on research firm Counterpoint’s list.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The iPhone was the top-selling smartphone in the world in the first quarter.

This was among the few pieces of positive news Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has received recently.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

There were concerns that the iPhone 16 might not gain traction because it lacked a strong artificial intelligence (AI) component and offered only modest upgrades over the iPhone 15.

The best-selling smartphone in the world during the first quarter was the iPhone 16, followed by the iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 15. Apple’s biggest rival, Samsung, held the fifth, sixth, seventh, and ninth places.

The iPhone’s success is not entirely because of sales in the two largest smartphone markets, which are the United States and China. Counterpoint researchers noted that it performed exceptionally well in the Middle East and Africa, as well as in Japan.

Only one Chinese smartphone made the top ten list. Chinese manufacturers may excel in China, but they struggle in most other markets. Xiaomi’s Redmi 14C 4G ranked eighth on the Counterpoint list. Chinese companies offer a lower price point compared to most phones on the list, which has helped them gain traction in Africa and Latin America.

The Counterpoint data is among the few pieces of positive news Apple has received recently. President Trump stated that he could impose a 25% tariff on iPhone imports. He wants Apple to locate more manufacturing in the United States. Instead, to avoid Chinese tariffs, it plans to relocate a significant portion of this work to India.

Apple has also been criticized for not having strong AI software products. It has delayed the launch of this until 2026. It does not have a Chinese AI partner at all. China is the world’s largest smartphone market, with nearly a billion users.

Friction with Trump has put Tim Cook, who was once a favorite of the administration, on the back burner. While he rides out that storm, he will need to rely on the iPhone brand to carry the company’s revenue load.

Trump Wants iPhones Made in the USA, but Is It Even Possible?

Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)