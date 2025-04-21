Apple Attacked by Competition whyframestudio / iStock via Getty Images

The anxiety about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), especially iPhone sales, has continued to grow. Apple flew 600 tons of them from India to get ahead of tariffs. This was estimated to be 1.5 million units. The market and artificial intelligence (AI) experts say Apple’s iPhone AI features are only shadows of products from Google, Microsoft, and Amazon. And the iPhone 16 was not enough of an upgrade from the iPhone. 15. The competition has begun to overwhelm the iPhone. Recently, Samsung moved ahead of Apple in the global smartphone sector.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The anxiety about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone sales has continued to grow.

The competition has begun to overwhelm the iPhone.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

Research firm Counterpoint reports that Samsung had a 20% market share of smartphone shipments worldwide in the first quarter, compared to Apple’s 19%. While that does not seem like a significant difference, Apple’s share in the last quarter of 2024 was 23%, and Samsung’s was 16%.

Samsung’s products have been upgraded enough to draw buyers. Counterpoint Senior Analyst Jene Park said, “Samsung became the top vendor again in Q1 2025, helped by increased shipments following the launch of its Galaxy S25 series and a refresh of the A series in the entry-to-mid-tier price bands.” While Apple did not launch a new product in the same period, the iPhone 16 seems to have lost some momentum.

Apple’s problems extend beyond Samsung. Chinese smartphone companies have become stiff competitors, particularly in their home market. China is the world’s largest smartphone market by far. It has about 1 billion smartphone owners. The U.S. figure is about 250 million.

In the first quarter, Xiaomi had a 16% market share of global shipments, while Oppo and Vivo each had an 8% share. So far, most of these shipments have been in China. As their shipments move into other markets, Apple has more significant problems than Samsung.

Apple has delayed an upgrade of Siri, the primary component of its latest move into AI products. The delay will cost it, particularly when the competition has momentum.

I’ve Owned Apple Stock for 9 Years, but These 3 Factors Have Me Considering Selling