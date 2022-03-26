This Is The State Where People Gamble the Most Money

Gambling in America can be divided into at least two categories. One involves bets that go through professional channels like casinos. Another is private wagers made around people’s card tables and on the golf course. Legalized public gambling got a “capital” when Las Vegas became home to a huge “gaming industry” in the 1950s and 1960s. The industry helped turn it into one of the fastest-growing cities in America. Casinos have spread throughout the country since then. By itself, Native American gaming has created at least 460 gambling locations. Many cities, like Detroit, have legalized gambling to help rebuild their downtown areas.

The most recent generation of public gambling has taken the industry online. Sports betting sites FanDuel and Draft Kings have helped create a multi-billion industry that included the country’s largest casinos.

Online gambling cannot be measured by location. However, casinos and other gambling locations are located in various cities and states. To determine the state with the most gambling revenue per capita, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the American Gaming Association’s Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker. States were ranked on the gambling revenue per adult resident in January 2022. Adult population figures came from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Gambling revenues have continually increased in recent months despite the fact that casino visits in early 2022 were roughly equivalent to what they were in January 2020. The growth in the industry has been driven by sports betting and iGaming, which people can do without having to leave their homes.

Many advocates of legalized gambling have pushed local leaders to allocate a portion of the generated tax revenue to schools and after-school programs. In many states that have had casino gaming for years, the gambling industry generates tens of millions of dollars for these and other programs.

The state where people gamble the most is Nevada. Here are the details:

> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $442.01

> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $1.1 billion

> 18 and over population: 2,440,679

> Chg. from Jan. 2020: +3.9% (10th lowest out of 27)’

