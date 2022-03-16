States Where People Gamble the Most Money

As sports betting has become legal in increasingly more states, the American gambling landscape has been undergoing a major shift. As of 2022, 32 states have legalized sports betting, casino gaming, or online betting. Combined, U.S. commercial gaming revenue amounted to over $4.4 billion in January 2022 alone, according to the American Gaming Association.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, gambling revenue hit new monthly highs during the spring of 2021. In nearly every state with some form of legalized gambling, gaming companies pulled in millions of dollars per month. But, on average, residents of some states spend considerably more on gambling than others. In some states, gambling revenue amounted to 71 cents per adult resident. In others, this added up to hundreds of dollars per adult resident.

To determine the states with the most gambling revenue per capita, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the American Gaming Association’s Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker. States were ranked on the gambling revenue per adult resident in January 2022. Adult population figures came from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Gambling revenues have continually increased in recent months despite the fact that casino visits in early 2022 were roughly equivalent to what they were in January 2020. The growth in the industry has been driven by sports betting and iGaming, which people can do without having to leave their homes.

Many advocates of legalized gambling have pushed local leaders to allocate a portion of the generated tax revenue to schools and after-school programs. In many states that have had casino gaming for years, the gambling industry generates tens of millions of dollars for these and other programs. These are the states that spend the most on gambling.

