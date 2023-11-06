Beer That Will Get You Drunk the Fastest Ridofranz / iStock via Getty Images

A bottle of Budweiser (also known as Bud Heavy) can have an alcohol content of about 5%. For Bud Light, the figure is closer to 4.1%. Some beers have an alcohol level of over 12% and will get someone drunk much faster if they drink a bottle of the same size as the Bud. The Snake Venom beer’s alcohol content is 67.5%, the highest in the world. The figure is also higher than most liquors. (The 20 craft beers Americans like the most.)

Snake Venom has several ingredients that most beers do not have. According to Brewmeister, “It is brewed in Moray from smoked, peated malt using two varieties of yeast, one beer and one Champagne.” A secret to increasing alcohol content is to freeze the beer several times to eliminate much of the water in the beer, which the cold turns to crystals.

Scotland’s Keith Brewery makes Snake Venom beer. It carries the warning: “This beer is not for the faint-hearted. It is recommended to enjoy in small doses of 35ml measures.” The brewery has a novel promotion. People can order a bottle for 50 euros ($54) and get a free beer glass.

The same brewery makes Brewmeister Armageddon with an alcohol content of 65%. Depending on who is counting, there are four other beers with an alcohol content of over 50%:

Koelschip Start the Future (60%), BrewDog and Schorschbräu Strength in Numbers (57.8%), Schorschbräu Schorschbock 57 (57%) and BrewDog End of History (55%).

