Summer Heat Sweeps: FBI Push Netted 8,629 Arrests and 2,281 Weapons

Operation Summer Heat was launched over three months ago in an attempt to clean up the streets in cities across the United States. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) spearheaded this operation through its field offices around the country in conjunction with local and state law enforcement. The results were staggering, to say the least.

Over the course of this sweep, the FBI made over 8,000 arrests and seized nearly 2,300 weapons. Not to mention, the FBI picked up hundreds of kilos of cocaine, meth, and fentanyl–which could have resulted in the deaths of millions of Americans.

Along with the arrests and seizures, the Feds targeted violent gangs and trafficking networks, yielding indictments and convictions. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at the broad strokes of Operation Summer Heat and what the FBI has to show for it.

To determine the effects of Operation Summer Heat, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and its field offices. We ordered these field offices or cities alphabetically. We included information regarding the arrests, as well as the drugs and weapons that were seized. We also included some supplemental information about local operations. Note that not all totals were available, but we have included as much as was provided by the FBI.

Here is a look at the crime statistics of Operation Summer Heat:

Why Are We Covering This?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Operation Summer Heat is a nationwide law-enforcement sweep with a huge impact on the public impact. Effectively, this operation is looking to combat violent crime, drug trafficking, and human trafficking, in an effort to improve community safety across dozens of districts. Understanding the operation is important not just for the raw totals, but for what those numbers mean for neighborhoods, the victims involved, and how federal, state and local partners coordinate to disrupt criminal networks.

Baltimore, MD

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Arrests made: 224

224 Child victims identified/located: N/A

N/A Weapons seized: 17

17 Total drugs seized: 62 kg

Out of all these field offices or cities listed, Baltimore ranks as the fourth highest in terms of arrests.

Baton Rouge, LA

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Arrests made: N/A

N/A Child victims identified/located: N/A

N/A Weapons seized: N/A

N/A Total drugs seized: N/A

Over the past several months, coordinated operations have produced 52 federal indictments charging 68 defendants with drug trafficking, illegal firearms offenses and other violent crimes. This has led to the seizure of weapons, narcotics and other assorted contraband that fuel local violence.

Boston, MA

Darren McCollester / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Arrests made: 404

404 Child victims identified/located: 27

27 Weapons seized: 38

38 Total drugs seized: 129 kg

FBI Boston tallied over 400 arrests during Operation Summer Heat. This also resulted in 38 weapons and 129 kg of drugs seized. Also it’s important to note that this field office oversees much of the FBI activity in New England even if it is out of state.

A coordinated investigation by FBI Boston, DEA New England, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Massachusetts State Police, with assistance from the Revere, Boston and Worcester police departments, led to the arrest of two Massachusetts men and the seizure of roughly 73 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of over $1 million.

Western Massachusetts (Boston Field Office)

BestStockFoto/Shutterstock.com

Arrests made: 52

52 Weapons seized: N/A

N/A Total drugs seized: N/A

FBI Boston’s Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force, together with the DEA’s New England Field Office, the Massachusetts State Police and the Holyoke and Chicopee Police Departments, targeted neighborhood-based gangs and open-air drug markets tied to shootings. The operation resulted in 52 arrests this summer and the seizure of illegal firearms and narcotics, including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.

Southern Maine (Boston Field Office)

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Arrests made: 35

35 Weapons seized: N/A

N/A Total drugs seized: N/A

N/A Cocaine: 4.5 kg

4.5 kg Meth: 4.78 kg

4.78 kg Fentanyl: 7.13 kg

7.13 kg Other drugs: 0.6 kg

The FBI’s Southern Maine Gang Task Force and partner agencies made 35 arrests, executed 37 search warrants, and seized multiple firearms and narcotics, approximately 4.5 kilograms of cocaine, 713 grams of fentanyl, 478 grams of methamphetamine and 60 grams of crack cocaine.

New Hampshire (Boston Field Office)

juliaf/iStock.com

Arrests made: 5

5 Child victims identified/located: N/A

N/A Weapons seized: N/A

N/A Total drugs seized: N/A

An FBI Major Offender Task Force in New Hampshire secured indictments against 12 individuals accused of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, carfentanil and cocaine, and arrested five additional suspects alleged to have conspired to interfere with commerce by committing an armed robbery at a business in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

Rhode Island (Boston Field Office)

B_07A Downtown - Masonic Temple (1929) (now Renaissance Providence Hotel) - 5 Avenue of the Arts and the Rhode Island State House (1895-1904) - 90 Smith Street - Looking West from Prospect Terrace by CthulhuWho1 (Will Hart) / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Arrests made: 17

17 Child victims identified/located: N/A

N/A Weapons seized: N/A

N/A Total drugs seized: N/A

The FBI’s Rhode Island Safe Streets Task Force and its partners arrested 17 alleged gang members, fugitives and drug traffickers. In one case, seven individuals were taken into custody on drug-trafficking and firearms charges and authorities seized large quantities of fentanyl pills and powder, cocaine, and seven firearms, including an AR-15, multiple semi-automatic handguns and a Glock auto-sear (“switch”).

Buffalo, NY

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Arrests made: 207

207 Child victims identified/located: N/A

N/A Weapons seized: 8

8 Total drugs seized: 10 kg

During the operation, FBI Buffalo arrested 207 dangerous fugitives and seized more than 10 kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, eight firearms and $243,000 in cash.

Cincinnati, OH

Arrests made: 309

309 Child victims identified/located: 8

8 Weapons seized: 212

212 Total drugs seized: 57 kg

One major Summer Heat probe in Cincinnati led the FBI to indict two Dayton-area residents, a Georgia suspect, four Chinese companies and 22 Chinese nationals on drug-trafficking and money-laundering charges. Authorities allege the defendants were tied to the manufacture and sale of fentanyl precursors and cutting agents shipped from China to Mexico and then to the United States.

Cleveland, OH

springfieldhomer / Flickr

Arrests made: 125

125 Child victims identified/located: N/A

N/A Weapons seized: 88

88 Total drugs seized: 49 kg

In Cleveland, the FBI reported 125 arrests under the Summer Heat initiative, along with the seizure of 88 weapons, 49 kilograms of drugs and the arrest of 19 violent gang members.

Columbia, SC

Arrests made: 51

51 Child victims identified/located: N/A

N/A Weapons seized: 15

15 Total drugs seized: N/A

N/A Cocaine: 28 kg

In Columbia, the FBI made 51 arrests during Operation Summer Heat, seizing 15 guns, 28 kg of cocaine and $620,000.

Dallas, TX

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Arrests made: N/A

N/A Child victims identified/located: N/A

N/A Weapons seized: 29

29 Total drugs seized: N/A

N/A Fentanyl: 7 kg

In Dallas, the FBI reported multiple arrests over this three months. The office captured several fugitives including a “Ten Most Wanted” suspect Cindy Rodriguez Singh and Cesar Pascual Orozco, and returned them to India and Mexico, respectively. The FBI also charged others with child-sex offenses, violent robberies, drug crimes and illegal weapons possession, seizing 7 kg of fentanyl and 29 guns.

Denver, CO

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Arrests made: 20+

20+ Child victims identified/located: N/A

N/A Weapons seized: 42+

42+ Total drugs seized: N/A

N/A Cocaine: 1.36 kg

1.36 kg Meth: 1.8 kg

1.8 kg Fentanyl: 8.6 kg

In September, the FBI Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force, working with the Pueblo Police Department, arrested 20 violent offenders and removed 42 firearms from the streets. The operation also yielded significant drug seizures: about 1.36 kg of cocaine, almost 2 kg of methamphetamine, and nearly 8.6 kg of fentanyl.

Wyoming (Denver Field Office)

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Arrests made: N/A

N/A Child victims identified/located: N/A

N/A Weapons seized: N/A

N/A Total drugs seized: N/A

In August, nearly 100 FBI personnel converged on the Wind River Indian Reservation (west-central Wyoming) to serve arrest warrants for dangerous individuals accused of distributing drugs and illegally possessing firearms, either in furtherance of drug-trafficking offenses or as prohibited persons in possession of weapons.

Houston, TX

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Arrests made: 64

64 Child victims identified/located: N/A

N/A Weapons seized: 65

65 Total drugs seized: N/A

N/A Cocaine: 85 kg

85 kg Meth: 17 kg

17 kg Fentanyl: 28 kg

28 kg Other drugs: N/A kg

FBI Houston was busy over Operation Summer Heat. Eighteen members and associates of the Anti-Tren gang (a group tied to the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua) were arrested. In a separate operation targeting another gang, the Gangster Disciples, investigators seized more than 23 kilograms of fentanyl, 12 kilograms of methamphetamine and four firearms. During this time, authorities recovered 339 machine-gun conversion devices. The FBI and local law enforcement also arrested twelve alleged members of a serial robbery crew accused of targeting commercial jewelry stores.

Jacksonville, FL

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Arrests made: 120

120 Child victims identified/located: N/A

N/A Weapons seized: 50

50 Total drugs seized: 20 kg

In Jacksonville, the FBI, in conjunction with local authorities, arrested 120 people, including dozens of violent gang suspects and two accused of distributing child sexual-abuse material. The operation recovered over 50 weapons and resulted in 20 drug seizures including meth, fentanyl and cocaine.

Little Rock, AR

Rdlamkin / iStock via Getty Images

Arrests made: 90

90 Child victims identified/located: N/A

N/A Weapons seized: 32

32 Total drugs seized: 37 kg

In Arkansas, FBI efforts resulted in 90 arrests, 24 indictments, and 15 convictions. This also came along with 37 drug seizures and the recovery of 32 firearms under Operation Summer Heat.

Phoenix, AZ

dszc / iStock via Getty Images

Arrests made: 411

411 Child victims identified/located: 103

103 Weapons seized: 59

59 Total drugs seized: 63 kg

Of the 411 that were arrested by the FBI Phoenix Field Office, 15 were arrested for violent crimes against children. Over 100 child victims were identified/located.

Richmond & Norfolk, VA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Arrests made: 122

122 Child victims identified/located: 5

5 Weapons seized: 32

32 Total drugs seized: 47 kg

Richmond and Norfolk jointly announced their total as 122 arrested, over 30 weapons seized, along with nearly 50 kg of drugs.

Salt Lake City, UT

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Arrests made: 74

74 Child victims identified/located: N/A

N/A Weapons seized: 16

16 Total drugs seized: N/A

N/A Cocaine: 0.442 kg

0.442 kg Meth: 12.7 kg

12.7 kg Fentanyl: 47.703 kg

47.703 kg Other drugs: 6.366 kg

The FBI Salt Lake City Field Office (covering Utah and Idaho) reported that nine task forces made 74 arrests and seized roughly 47,703 g of fentanyl, 12,700+ g of meth, 442 g of cocaine, 6,366 g of heroin, 16 weapons and more than $91,000.

San Diego, CA

rez-art / iStock via Getty Images

Arrests made: 76

76 Child victims identified/located: 7

7 Weapons seized: 5

5 Total drugs seized: N/A

N/A Cocaine: 107 kg

107 kg Meth: 74 kg

Over the past three months, FBI San Diego seized five weapons, roughly 107 kilograms of cocaine and 74 kilograms of methamphetamine, drug quantities with an estimated street value exceeding $1.9 million. At the same time, investigators facilitated several other arrests for crimes involving the sexual exploitation or abuse of minors. The FBI also identified or located seven children who were victims of sexual exploitation or abuse.

National Totals

rarrarorro / Shutterstock.com

Arrests made: 8629

8629 Child victims identified/located: 1053

1053 Weapons seized: 2281

2281 Total drugs seized: N/A

N/A Cocaine: 44569 kg

44569 kg Fentanyl: 421 kg

Nationally, Operation Summer Heat produced 8,629 arrests, more than 6,500 of which fell under the FBI’s Violent Crime and Gang program. Investigators also identified or located 1,053 child victims of violent crimes, and the operations resulted in the seizure of 2,281 weapons, 44,569 kilograms of cocaine and 421 kilograms of fentanyl.