Keep Your Eyes Open For These Current Most Wanted Criminals

24/7 Insights

The Top Ten list has been a valuable tool in finding and capturing wanted fugitives.

All these people are considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Looking to find a little extra spending money before the holiday season? Sharing vital information you might have about the top ten more wanted fugitives could be a good way to do just that! Here are the members of the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list and how much the FBI is offering for information.

History of the FBI’s Top Ten List

Milos Spasic / iStock via Getty Images

The Most Wanted list, officially known as the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, was created by FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover and William Kinsey Hutchinson in 1950. People are added to the list if they present a particular danger to society and are only replaced if they die, are captured, if the FBI decides they don’t qualify for the list anymore, or if the charges are dropped.

Around 93% of the people put on the list have been captured, with around 31% being found with help from the public due to the list.

Submitting an Anonymous Tip

fbi / Flickr

If you have any information about the people on this list, you should contact the FBI. You can do that by reaching out to a local FBI office (which you can find with a quick online search), contacting the closest American Embassy or Consulate if you are abroad, submitting a tip at tips.fbi.go, or even using WhatsApp at 281-630-0330.

#1 Wilver Villegas-Palomino

Screenshot of FBI poster

Wilver was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List (hereafter the ‘Most Wanted’) in April of 2023.

Wilver is a high-ranking member of the National Liberation Army. This is a Colombian-based guerilla insurgency organization that continues to fight in and around Colombia for Marxist-Leninist liberation principles. He was labeled a narco-terrorist after the cocaine he smuggled cocaine into the United States and the funds were used to fund an unnamed terrorist organization.

He is wanted for narco-terrorism, international cocaine distribution, and international cocaine distribution conspiracy. There is a $5 million reward for any information that leads to his arrest or conviction.

#2 Ruja Ignatova

Screen shot of FBI poster

Ruja is a Bulgarian criminal wanted for several types of fraud, money laundering, and other schemes.

In 2012, she was first convicted of fraud while in Germany over her involvement of a company her family bought and went bankrupt under mysterious circumstances. She was given a suspended sentence, but that didn’t stop her.

In 2013 she helped create BigCoin, a multi-level marketing Ponzi scheme scam, then in 2014 her career culminated with the pyramid scheme of OneCoin, a cryptocurrency scam she used to steal billions of dollars from crypto investors. The Time described OneCoin as “one of the biggest scams in history”.

In 2017, Ruja boarded a flight to Athens and was never seen again. It is assumed she is on the run from numerous international law agencies. It is also possible that she was murdered in 2018 by Bulgarian mafia leader Amanatidis.

There is a $5 million reward for any information about Ruja that leads to her arrest.

#3 Arnoldo Jimenez

Screen shot of FBI poster.

Arnoldo is wanted for the murder of his wife a day after their wedding in 2012. It is suggested from evidence that Arnoldo got into an argument with his new wife and stabbed her multiple times in the car before dragging her body inside her apartment and leaving it in a bathtub. His cell phone usage was tracked south from Chicago into Mexico where he disappeared. He is believed to still be hiding somewhere in Mexico.

There is a reward of up to $250,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

#4 Omar Alexander Cardenas

screen shot of FBI poster

Omar is the primary suspect in the murder of Jabali Dumas in Los Angeles in 2019. Omar is a member of the Pierce Street Gang and fled to Mexico to avoid prosecution.

It is suspected that Omar fired nine shots at Dumas, killing him instantly. There is no information about what led to the murder or the relationship between the two.

There is a reward of up to $250,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

#5 Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias

Screen shot of FBI poster

The FBI suspects that Yulan is a leader of the MS-13 gang and is wanted for narcotics trafficking, racketeering, weapons charges, and more. It is believed that Yulan is in charge of MS-13 operations in all of Honduras and sends cash and guns to gang members in the United States and has ordered the murder of multiple rivals.

He was initially imprisoned in 2015 but was rescued by gang members when he arrived at the courthouse. He has been on the run from international law enforcement ever since.

There is a $5 million reward for information that leads to his arrest.

#6 Alexis Flores

Screen shot of FBI poster.

Alexis Flores is wanted for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of a five-year-old child in Philadelphia in 2000. Alexis has multiple aliases he has used on many occasions and has been found with forgery devices in his name.

At the time of the murder, he was living under the identity of two people: a drifter known as Carlos and a man known as Jorge Contreras. The FBI believes he has fled to Honduras but could have returned to the United States.

There is a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to his arrest.

#7 Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel

Screen shot of FBI poster

Bhadreshkumar was added to the Most Wanted list in 2017 after allegedly murdering his wife. He later disappeared, last being seen at Newark Penn Station in New Jersey.

On April 12, 2015, security footage at a Dunkin’ Donuts location showed Bhadreshkumar and his wife walking together behind some store equipment. Bhadreshkumar later returned alone and left. Customers grew suspicious later in the day when the store was still open but nobody worked the counter. An officer found Bhadreshkumar’s wife stabbed to death and left behind.

There is a $250,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

#8 Alejandro Roasles Castillo

Screenshot of FBI poster

Alejandro was added to the Most Wanted list in 2017 for the murder of Truc Quan Ly Le in North Carolina. The two had briefly dated and Truc had loaned Alejandro money which he never repaid. On the night of the murder, Alejandro had texted her saying that he wanted to pay her back. Instead, according to the investigation, it is believed that Alejandro forced her to withdraw all her money from an ATM, probably at gunpoint, he then shot her in the head and fled.

Alejandro and his accomplice fled to Arizona and then to Mexico.

There is a reward of up to $250,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.

#9 Donald Eugene Fields II

Screen shot of FBI poster.

Donald was a member of a child sex trafficking ring from 2013 to 2017 and recruited, enticed, provided, patronized, and solicited minors into committing sex acts. He was paid money, vacations, motorcycles, and Christmas presents in return for his services. He has been charged with 15 counts of child sexual abuse and witness tampering.

He has not been seen since he failed to appear in court in 2022. There is a reward of up to $250,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

#10 Vitel’Homme Innocent

Screenshot of FBI poster.

Vitel’Homme is a gang leader in Haiti who is wanted for a string of kidnappings, including the 2021 Haitian missionary kidnappings in which 17 Christian missionaries were taken and used for ransom. He is the leader of the Kraze Baryé gang and ordered the kidnapping of an American couple in 2023, and in 2023 he killed four police officers.

Vitel’Homme was originally a political activist and remains active in political circles. He said that his goal for his work was to “get rid of the oligarchs who prevent Haiti from progressing”.

The FBI is offering $2 million for information that leads to his arrest.

