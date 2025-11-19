These Counties Are the Murder Capitals of Their State

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, homicide rates have risen meaningfully in the United States. The annual number of reported homicides between 2014 and 2019 ranged from 15,775 to 19,393 nationwide, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. Over that period, the average homicide rate in the U.S. was 5.6 incidents for every 100,000 people. Between 2020 and 2023, however, the homicide rate surged to 7.3 per 100,000, with at least 22,800 reported homicides each year.

Although there is no single explanation for the uptick in deadly violence in recent years, several factors have likely played a role. The initial spike in the murder rate in the early months of the pandemic has been widely attributed to a surge in adults and teenagers remaining home amid school closures and mass layoffs, as the national unemployment rate soared into the double digits. Violence perpetrated by disconnected young men was particularly evident in neighborhoods with high levels of poverty, where economic opportunities and social engagement were already limited.

Another commonly accepted explanation for the rise in murder rates is the proliferation of firearms. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 80% of reported homicides in the U.S. in 2023 were committed with a firearm, up from 68% in 2014. During that period — which includes the pandemic — gun sales hit all-time highs. FBI background check data indicates that Americans bought nearly 22.7 million firearms in 2020, a 64% increase from the previous year. Although U.S. gun sales have declined each year since the start of the pandemic, they remain at historically high levels

While these and other factors help explain the nationwide increase in homicides, violent crime is also a local phenomenon linked to a range of socioeconomic conditions at the community level. These include high poverty rates, limited economic opportunity, poor police-community relations, income inequality, high population density, housing instability, and the presence of gang activity. As a result, some parts of the country have far higher homicide rates than others.

Using data from County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, 24/7 Wall St. identified the county with the highest homicide rate in each state. Within each state, counties or county equivalents are ranked on their average homicide rate calculated using crime data from 2016 to 2022. Only the 1,425 U.S. counties and county equivalents with available data were considered in this analysis. Supplemental data on state and local poverty rates are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. The estimated number of homicides in each county on this list was calculated using five-year ACS population data. For the purposes of this story, homicides are defined as deaths resulting from an assault.

Among the counties on this list, homicide rates range from 2.4 incidents for every 100,000 people to 57.4 per 100,000 — and are anywhere from 0.4 to 47.5 points higher than the comparable statewide rate.

Given the established relationship between financial insecurity and violent crime, it is perhaps not surprising that the communities on this list typically have above-average poverty rates. In nearly every state, the county with the highest homicide rate also has a higher poverty rate than the state as a whole — in most cases, by more than 5 percentage points.

It is important to note that many counties that appear on this list are still relatively safe places. New Hampshire and Vermont, for example, are two states with some of the lowest homicide rates in the country. The highest-ranking counties in these states have fewer than 3 murders for every 100,000 people annually, a lower homicide rate than 85% of all U.S. counties and county equivalents with available data. Additionally, because murder rates are calculated relative to population size, a single homicide in a smaller community can have an outsized impact on the local murder rate.

These are the murder capitals of every state.

Why It Matters

Jeff McCollough / iStock via Getty Images

The uptick in homicides during the COVID-19 pandemic has been linked to broad national trends, including school closures, surging unemployment, and record-breaking gun sales. Still, rates of deadly violence are also influenced by a wide range of socioeconomic conditions at the local level, including not only unemployment and access to firearms, but also poverty, population density, and community-police relations. As a result, local homicide rates vary considerably across the country, and in every state, certain areas stand out for especially high rates of deadly violence.

Alabama: Lowndes County

Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 46.0 homicides per 100,000 people (5th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

46.0 homicides per 100,000 people (5th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 12.7 homicides per 100,000 people (3rd highest of the 50 U.S. states)

12.7 homicides per 100,000 people (3rd highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 5 (0.7% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 5 (0.7% of homicides statewide) Local population: 10,008 (0.2% of state population)

10,008 (0.2% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 29.6% (15.6% statewide)

29.6% (15.6% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 58

Alaska: Kusilvak Census Area

CTLiotta / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. annual murder rate in census area: 27.7 homicides per 100,000 people (32nd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

27.7 homicides per 100,000 people (32nd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 8.6 homicides per 100,000 people (12th highest of the 50 U.S. states)

8.6 homicides per 100,000 people (12th highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in census area: Approx. 2 (3.6% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 2 (3.6% of homicides statewide) Local population: 8,277 (1.1% of state population)

8,277 (1.1% of state population) Poverty rate in census area: 31.2% (10.2% statewide)

31.2% (10.2% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 8

Arizona: Apache County

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 16.9 homicides per 100,000 people (131st highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

16.9 homicides per 100,000 people (131st highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 6.7 homicides per 100,000 people (22nd highest of the 50 U.S. states)

6.7 homicides per 100,000 people (22nd highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 11 (2.3% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 11 (2.3% of homicides statewide) Local population: 65,680 (0.9% of state population)

65,680 (0.9% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 31.2% (12.8% statewide)

31.2% (12.8% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 14

Arkansas: Phillips County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 57.4 homicides per 100,000 people (the highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

57.4 homicides per 100,000 people (the highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 9.9 homicides per 100,000 people (8th highest of the 50 U.S. states)

9.9 homicides per 100,000 people (8th highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 9 (3.0% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 9 (3.0% of homicides statewide) Local population: 15,910 (0.5% of state population)

15,910 (0.5% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 28.7% (16.0% statewide)

28.7% (16.0% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 48

California: Kern County

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 12.0 homicides per 100,000 people (258th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

12.0 homicides per 100,000 people (258th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 5.3 homicides per 100,000 people (23rd lowest of the 50 U.S. states)

5.3 homicides per 100,000 people (23rd lowest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 109 (5.2% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 109 (5.2% of homicides statewide) Local population: 910,433 (2.3% of state population)

910,433 (2.3% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 19.0% (12.0% statewide)

19.0% (12.0% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 49

Colorado: Alamosa County

MizC / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 12.1 homicides per 100,000 people (254th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

12.1 homicides per 100,000 people (254th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 5.2 homicides per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of the 50 U.S. states)

5.2 homicides per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 2 (0.7% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 2 (0.7% of homicides statewide) Local population: 16,515 (0.3% of state population)

16,515 (0.3% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 18.2% (9.4% statewide)

18.2% (9.4% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 20

Connecticut: Greater Bridgeport Planning Region

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in planning region: 4.9 homicides per 100,000 people (871st highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

4.9 homicides per 100,000 people (871st highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 3.4 homicides per 100,000 people (13th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)

3.4 homicides per 100,000 people (13th lowest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in planning region: Approx. 16 (13.3% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 16 (13.3% of homicides statewide) Local population: 326,296 (9.1% of state population)

326,296 (9.1% of state population) Poverty rate in planning region: 13.2% (10.0% statewide)

13.2% (10.0% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 7

Delaware: New Castle County

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 8.9 homicides per 100,000 people (433rd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

8.9 homicides per 100,000 people (433rd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 7.1 homicides per 100,000 people (19th highest of the 50 U.S. states)

7.1 homicides per 100,000 people (19th highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 51 (71.9% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 51 (71.9% of homicides statewide) Local population: 573,030 (57.0% of state population)

573,030 (57.0% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 10.2% (10.7% statewide)

10.2% (10.7% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 3

Florida: Hamilton County

Simplyphotos / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 21.2 homicides per 100,000 people (73rd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

21.2 homicides per 100,000 people (73rd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 6.4 homicides per 100,000 people (24th highest of the 50 U.S. states)

6.4 homicides per 100,000 people (24th highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 3 (0.2% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 3 (0.2% of homicides statewide) Local population: 13,445 (0.1% of state population)

13,445 (0.1% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 27.3% (12.6% statewide)

27.3% (12.6% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 58

Georgia: Warren County

Upstateherd / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 27.1 homicides per 100,000 people (37th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

27.1 homicides per 100,000 people (37th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 9.1 homicides per 100,000 people (11th highest of the 50 U.S. states)

9.1 homicides per 100,000 people (11th highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 1 (0.1% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 1 (0.1% of homicides statewide) Local population: 5,175 (0.0% of state population)

5,175 (0.0% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 21.8% (13.5% statewide)

21.8% (13.5% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 87

Hawaii: Hawaii County

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 3.7 homicides per 100,000 people (1,074th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

3.7 homicides per 100,000 people (1,074th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 2.7 homicides per 100,000 people (8th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)

2.7 homicides per 100,000 people (8th lowest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 8 (19.5% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 8 (19.5% of homicides statewide) Local population: 203,684 (14.1% of state population)

203,684 (14.1% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 14.6% (10.0% statewide)

14.6% (10.0% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 4

Idaho: Bingham County

sporst / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 3.9 homicides per 100,000 people (1,037th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

3.9 homicides per 100,000 people (1,037th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 2.2 homicides per 100,000 people (4th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)

2.2 homicides per 100,000 people (4th lowest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 2 (4.7% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 2 (4.7% of homicides statewide) Local population: 48,993 (2.6% of state population)

48,993 (2.6% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 11.0% (10.6% statewide)

11.0% (10.6% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 9

Illinois: Alexander County

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 25.0 homicides per 100,000 people (51st highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

25.0 homicides per 100,000 people (51st highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 9.4 homicides per 100,000 people (10th highest of the 50 U.S. states)

9.4 homicides per 100,000 people (10th highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 1 (0.1% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 1 (0.1% of homicides statewide) Local population: 5,042 (0.0% of state population)

5,042 (0.0% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 21.0% (11.7% statewide)

21.0% (11.7% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 32

Indiana: Marion County

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 20.6 homicides per 100,000 people (81st highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

20.6 homicides per 100,000 people (81st highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 7.8 homicides per 100,000 people (14th highest of the 50 U.S. states)

7.8 homicides per 100,000 people (14th highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 200 (37.9% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 200 (37.9% of homicides statewide) Local population: 971,822 (14.3% of state population)

971,822 (14.3% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 15.1% (12.2% statewide)

15.1% (12.2% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 38

Iowa: Des Moines County

harmantasdc / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 6.2 homicides per 100,000 people (701st highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

6.2 homicides per 100,000 people (701st highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 2.9 homicides per 100,000 people (9th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)

2.9 homicides per 100,000 people (9th lowest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 2 (2.6% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 2 (2.6% of homicides statewide) Local population: 38,597 (1.2% of state population)

38,597 (1.2% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 14.1% (11.0% statewide)

14.1% (11.0% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 16

Kansas: Wyandotte County

Ichabod / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 23.9 homicides per 100,000 people (55th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

23.9 homicides per 100,000 people (55th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 5.7 homicides per 100,000 people (24th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)

5.7 homicides per 100,000 people (24th lowest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 40 (24.1% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 40 (24.1% of homicides statewide) Local population: 167,277 (5.7% of state population)

167,277 (5.7% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 17.5% (11.5% statewide)

17.5% (11.5% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 15

Kentucky: Jefferson County

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 17.5 homicides per 100,000 people (123rd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

17.5 homicides per 100,000 people (123rd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 7.2 homicides per 100,000 people (16th highest of the 50 U.S. states)

7.2 homicides per 100,000 people (16th highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 136 (41.8% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 136 (41.8% of homicides statewide) Local population: 777,392 (17.2% of state population)

777,392 (17.2% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 14.5% (16.1% statewide)

14.5% (16.1% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 37

Louisiana: Orleans Parish

New Orleans, Louisiana by szeke / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Avg. annual murder rate in parish: 40.6 homicides per 100,000 people (14th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

40.6 homicides per 100,000 people (14th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 15.9 homicides per 100,000 people (2nd highest of the 50 U.S. states)

15.9 homicides per 100,000 people (2nd highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in parish: Approx. 153 (20.8% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 153 (20.8% of homicides statewide) Local population: 376,035 (8.1% of state population)

376,035 (8.1% of state population) Poverty rate in parish: 22.6% (18.9% statewide)

22.6% (18.9% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 55

Maine: Washington County

Zedmaster375 / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 5.0 homicides per 100,000 people (859th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

5.0 homicides per 100,000 people (859th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 1.6 homicides per 100,000 people (2nd lowest of the 50 U.S. states)

1.6 homicides per 100,000 people (2nd lowest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 2 (7.2% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 2 (7.2% of homicides statewide) Local population: 31,261 (2.3% of state population)

31,261 (2.3% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 17.8% (10.8% statewide)

17.8% (10.8% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 7

Maryland: Baltimore (independent city)

Avg. annual murder rate in city: 45.5 homicides per 100,000 people (7th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

45.5 homicides per 100,000 people (7th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 10.0 homicides per 100,000 people (7th highest of the 50 U.S. states)

10.0 homicides per 100,000 people (7th highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in city: Approx. 263 (42.7% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 263 (42.7% of homicides statewide) Local population: 577,193 (9.4% of state population)

577,193 (9.4% of state population) Poverty rate in city: 20.1% (9.3% statewide)

20.1% (9.3% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 17

Massachusetts: Suffolk County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 5.9 homicides per 100,000 people (748th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

5.9 homicides per 100,000 people (748th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 2.3 homicides per 100,000 people (6th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)

2.3 homicides per 100,000 people (6th lowest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 46 (28.4% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 46 (28.4% of homicides statewide) Local population: 782,172 (11.2% of state population)

782,172 (11.2% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 16.5% (10.0% statewide)

16.5% (10.0% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 11

Michigan: Wayne County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 18.9 homicides per 100,000 people (100th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

18.9 homicides per 100,000 people (100th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 6.9 homicides per 100,000 people (20th highest of the 50 U.S. states)

6.9 homicides per 100,000 people (20th highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 335 (48.5% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 335 (48.5% of homicides statewide) Local population: 1,773,767 (17.6% of state population)

1,773,767 (17.6% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 20.1% (13.1% statewide)

20.1% (13.1% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 27

Minnesota: Beltrami County

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 6.7 homicides per 100,000 people (632nd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

6.7 homicides per 100,000 people (632nd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 2.9 homicides per 100,000 people (11th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)

2.9 homicides per 100,000 people (11th lowest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 3 (1.9% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 3 (1.9% of homicides statewide) Local population: 46,421 (0.8% of state population)

46,421 (0.8% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 16.0% (9.2% statewide)

16.0% (9.2% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 16

Mississippi: Leflore County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 48.4 homicides per 100,000 people (3rd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

48.4 homicides per 100,000 people (3rd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 16.0 homicides per 100,000 people (the highest of the 50 U.S. states)

16.0 homicides per 100,000 people (the highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 13 (2.8% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 13 (2.8% of homicides statewide) Local population: 27,432 (0.9% of state population)

27,432 (0.9% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 31.9% (19.1% statewide)

31.9% (19.1% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 70

Missouri: St. Louis (independent city)

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in city: 50.6 homicides per 100,000 people (2nd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

50.6 homicides per 100,000 people (2nd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 11.0 homicides per 100,000 people (4th highest of the 50 U.S. states)

11.0 homicides per 100,000 people (4th highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in city: Approx. 148 (21.8% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 148 (21.8% of homicides statewide) Local population: 293,109 (4.8% of state population)

293,109 (4.8% of state population) Poverty rate in city: 19.8% (12.6% statewide)

19.8% (12.6% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 40

Montana: Big Horn County

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 23.9 homicides per 100,000 people (56th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

23.9 homicides per 100,000 people (56th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 4.4 homicides per 100,000 people (19th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)

4.4 homicides per 100,000 people (19th lowest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 3 (6.4% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 3 (6.4% of homicides statewide) Local population: 12,963 (1.2% of state population)

12,963 (1.2% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 23.6% (12.0% statewide)

23.6% (12.0% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 13

Nebraska: Douglas County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 5.5 homicides per 100,000 people (796th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

5.5 homicides per 100,000 people (796th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 3.1 homicides per 100,000 people (12th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)

3.1 homicides per 100,000 people (12th lowest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 32 (52.8% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 32 (52.8% of homicides statewide) Local population: 585,461 (29.8% of state population)

585,461 (29.8% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 11.2% (10.3% statewide)

11.2% (10.3% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 3

Nevada: Clark County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 7.9 homicides per 100,000 people (510th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

7.9 homicides per 100,000 people (510th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 7.1 homicides per 100,000 people (18th highest of the 50 U.S. states)

7.1 homicides per 100,000 people (18th highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 181 (81.3% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 181 (81.3% of homicides statewide) Local population: 2,293,764 (73.0% of state population)

2,293,764 (73.0% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 13.2% (12.6% statewide)

13.2% (12.6% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 6

New Hampshire: Cheshire County

sbossert / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 2.4 homicides per 100,000 people (1,260th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

2.4 homicides per 100,000 people (1,260th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 1.5 homicides per 100,000 people (the lowest of the 50 U.S. states)

1.5 homicides per 100,000 people (the lowest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 2 (8.9% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 2 (8.9% of homicides statewide) Local population: 76,945 (5.5% of state population)

76,945 (5.5% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 8.9% (7.2% statewide)

8.9% (7.2% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 5

New Jersey: Essex County

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 11.0 homicides per 100,000 people (301st highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

11.0 homicides per 100,000 people (301st highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 3.8 homicides per 100,000 people (17th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)

3.8 homicides per 100,000 people (17th lowest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 94 (26.4% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 94 (26.4% of homicides statewide) Local population: 854,130 (9.2% of state population)

854,130 (9.2% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 15.0% (9.8% statewide)

15.0% (9.8% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 19

New Mexico: McKinley County

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 20.3 homicides per 100,000 people (84th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

20.3 homicides per 100,000 people (84th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 10.8 homicides per 100,000 people (5th highest of the 50 U.S. states)

10.8 homicides per 100,000 people (5th highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 14 (6.3% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 14 (6.3% of homicides statewide) Local population: 71,172 (3.4% of state population)

71,172 (3.4% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 35.7% (18.1% statewide)

35.7% (18.1% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 22

New York: Bronx County

Content zilla / Shutterstock.com

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 7.6 homicides per 100,000 people (550th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

7.6 homicides per 100,000 people (550th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 3.6 homicides per 100,000 people (16th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)

3.6 homicides per 100,000 people (16th lowest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 107 (14.8% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 107 (14.8% of homicides statewide) Local population: 1,419,250 (7.1% of state population)

1,419,250 (7.1% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 26.9% (13.7% statewide)

26.9% (13.7% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 30

North Carolina: Robeson County

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 27.7 homicides per 100,000 people (31st highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

27.7 homicides per 100,000 people (31st highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 7.6 homicides per 100,000 people (15th highest of the 50 U.S. states)

7.6 homicides per 100,000 people (15th highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 32 (4.0% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 32 (4.0% of homicides statewide) Local population: 116,858 (1.1% of state population)

116,858 (1.1% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 28.8% (13.2% statewide)

28.8% (13.2% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 78

North Dakota: Williams County

chamey / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 4.3 homicides per 100,000 people (980th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

4.3 homicides per 100,000 people (980th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 2.9 homicides per 100,000 people (10th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)

2.9 homicides per 100,000 people (10th lowest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 2 (7.5% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 2 (7.5% of homicides statewide) Local population: 39,368 (5.1% of state population)

39,368 (5.1% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 8.8% (10.6% statewide)

8.8% (10.6% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 5

Ohio: Cuyahoga County

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 15.8 homicides per 100,000 people (156th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

15.8 homicides per 100,000 people (156th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 7.2 homicides per 100,000 people (17th highest of the 50 U.S. states)

7.2 homicides per 100,000 people (17th highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 198 (23.3% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 198 (23.3% of homicides statewide) Local population: 1,249,418 (10.6% of state population)

1,249,418 (10.6% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 16.2% (13.2% statewide)

16.2% (13.2% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 47

Oklahoma: Choctaw County

Michael Barera / Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 18.6 homicides per 100,000 people (104th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

18.6 homicides per 100,000 people (104th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 8.0 homicides per 100,000 people (13th highest of the 50 U.S. states)

8.0 homicides per 100,000 people (13th highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 3 (0.8% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 3 (0.8% of homicides statewide) Local population: 14,299 (0.4% of state population)

14,299 (0.4% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 22.0% (15.3% statewide)

22.0% (15.3% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 42

Oregon: Josephine County

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 8.5 homicides per 100,000 people (474th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

8.5 homicides per 100,000 people (474th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 3.5 homicides per 100,000 people (15th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)

3.5 homicides per 100,000 people (15th lowest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 7 (5.0% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 7 (5.0% of homicides statewide) Local population: 88,069 (2.1% of state population)

88,069 (2.1% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 15.8% (11.9% statewide)

15.8% (11.9% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 18

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia County

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 26.1 homicides per 100,000 people (42nd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

26.1 homicides per 100,000 people (42nd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 6.8 homicides per 100,000 people (21st highest of the 50 U.S. states)

6.8 homicides per 100,000 people (21st highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 412 (46.7% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 412 (46.7% of homicides statewide) Local population: 1,582,432 (12.2% of state population)

1,582,432 (12.2% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 22.0% (11.8% statewide)

22.0% (11.8% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 46

Rhode Island: Providence County

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 3.2 homicides per 100,000 people (1163rd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

3.2 homicides per 100,000 people (1163rd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 2.3 homicides per 100,000 people (5th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)

2.3 homicides per 100,000 people (5th lowest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 21 (83.1% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 21 (83.1% of homicides statewide) Local population: 658,977 (60.2% of state population)

658,977 (60.2% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 13.0% (10.9% statewide)

13.0% (10.9% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 2

South Carolina: Dillon County

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 37.8 homicides per 100,000 people (17th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

37.8 homicides per 100,000 people (17th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 10.4 homicides per 100,000 people (6th highest of the 50 U.S. states)

10.4 homicides per 100,000 people (6th highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 11 (2.0% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 11 (2.0% of homicides statewide) Local population: 28,031 (0.5% of state population)

28,031 (0.5% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 29.2% (14.2% statewide)

29.2% (14.2% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 46

South Dakota: Oglala Lakota County

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 40.6 homicides per 100,000 people (13th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

40.6 homicides per 100,000 people (13th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 4.6 homicides per 100,000 people (20th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)

4.6 homicides per 100,000 people (20th lowest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 6 (13.5% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 6 (13.5% of homicides statewide) Local population: 13,587 (1.5% of state population)

13,587 (1.5% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 52.8% (12.0% statewide)

52.8% (12.0% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 4

Tennessee: Shelby County

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 28.3 homicides per 100,000 people (28th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

28.3 homicides per 100,000 people (28th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 9.6 homicides per 100,000 people (9th highest of the 50 U.S. states)

9.6 homicides per 100,000 people (9th highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 261 (38.9% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 261 (38.9% of homicides statewide) Local population: 922,195 (13.2% of state population)

922,195 (13.2% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 17.5% (13.8% statewide)

17.5% (13.8% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 58

Texas: Uvalde County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 16.8 homicides per 100,000 people (132nd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

16.8 homicides per 100,000 people (132nd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 6.5 homicides per 100,000 people (23rd highest of the 50 U.S. states)

6.5 homicides per 100,000 people (23rd highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 4 (0.2% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 4 (0.2% of homicides statewide) Local population: 24,810 (0.1% of state population)

24,810 (0.1% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 21.9% (13.8% statewide)

21.9% (13.8% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 97

Utah: Uintah County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 7.9 homicides per 100,000 people (505th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

7.9 homicides per 100,000 people (505th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 2.5 homicides per 100,000 people (7th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)

2.5 homicides per 100,000 people (7th lowest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 3 (3.5% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 3 (3.5% of homicides statewide) Local population: 36,458 (1.1% of state population)

36,458 (1.1% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 11.1% (8.6% statewide)

11.1% (8.6% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 7

Vermont: Rutland County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 2.4 homicides per 100,000 people (1,264th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

2.4 homicides per 100,000 people (1,264th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 2.0 homicides per 100,000 people (3rd lowest of the 50 U.S. states)

2.0 homicides per 100,000 people (3rd lowest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 1 (11.1% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 1 (11.1% of homicides statewide) Local population: 60,484 (9.4% of state population)

60,484 (9.4% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 12.0% (10.3% statewide)

12.0% (10.3% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 2

Virginia: Petersburg (independent city)

Avg. annual murder rate in city: 46.0 homicides per 100,000 people (6th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

46.0 homicides per 100,000 people (6th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 5.9 homicides per 100,000 people (25th highest of the 50 U.S. states)

5.9 homicides per 100,000 people (25th highest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in city: Approx. 15 (3.0% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 15 (3.0% of homicides statewide) Local population: 33,365 (0.4% of state population)

33,365 (0.4% of state population) Poverty rate in city: 21.1% (9.9% statewide)

21.1% (9.9% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 64

Washington: Yakima County

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 11.3 homicides per 100,000 people (282nd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

11.3 homicides per 100,000 people (282nd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 3.9 homicides per 100,000 people (18th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)

3.9 homicides per 100,000 people (18th lowest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 29 (9.7% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 29 (9.7% of homicides statewide) Local population: 256,605 (3.3% of state population)

256,605 (3.3% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 15.4% (9.9% statewide)

15.4% (9.9% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 22

West Virginia: McDowell County

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 19.0 homicides per 100,000 people (98th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

19.0 homicides per 100,000 people (98th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 5.9 homicides per 100,000 people (25th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)

5.9 homicides per 100,000 people (25th lowest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 3 (3.3% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 3 (3.3% of homicides statewide) Local population: 18,413 (1.0% of state population)

18,413 (1.0% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 30.9% (16.6% statewide)

30.9% (16.6% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 21

Wisconsin: Milwaukee County

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual murder rate in county: 18.1 homicides per 100,000 people (109th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)

18.1 homicides per 100,000 people (109th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents) Avg. annual murder rate in state: 4.6 homicides per 100,000 people (21st lowest of the 50 U.S. states)

4.6 homicides per 100,000 people (21st lowest of the 50 U.S. states) Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 168 (62.2% of homicides statewide)

Approx. 168 (62.2% of homicides statewide) Local population: 927,656 (15.7% of state population)

927,656 (15.7% of state population) Poverty rate in county: 17.5% (10.6% statewide)

17.5% (10.6% statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 18

Wyoming: Fremont County

Lorraine Boogich / iStock via Getty Images