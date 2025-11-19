S&P 500
6,623.90
+0.17%
Dow Jones
45,999.80
-0.12%
Nasdaq 100
24,532.00
+0.26%
Russell 2000
2,345.68
+0.09%
FTSE 100
9,526.80
-0.59%
Nikkei 225
49,094.20
+0.84%
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Find Tailwinds on Nvidia Earnings Day

Crime

These Counties Are the Murder Capitals of Their State

Quick Read

  • U.S. homicide rates surged to 7.3 per 100,000 between 2020 and 2023 compared to the 5.6 average from 2014 to 2019.
  • Firearms accounted for 80% of reported U.S. homicides in 2023 compared to 68% in 2014.
  • Gun sales jumped 64% in 2020 to 22.7M firearms as unemployment spiked and schools closed during the pandemic.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Sam Stebbins
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
These Counties Are the Murder Capitals of Their State

© MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, homicide rates have risen meaningfully in the United States. The annual number of reported homicides between 2014 and 2019 ranged from 15,775 to 19,393 nationwide, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. Over that period, the average homicide rate in the U.S. was 5.6 incidents for every 100,000 people. Between 2020 and 2023, however, the homicide rate surged to 7.3 per 100,000, with at least 22,800 reported homicides each year.

Although there is no single explanation for the uptick in deadly violence in recent years, several factors have likely played a role. The initial spike in the murder rate in the early months of the pandemic has been widely attributed to a surge in adults and teenagers remaining home amid school closures and mass layoffs, as the national unemployment rate soared into the double digits. Violence perpetrated by disconnected young men was particularly evident in neighborhoods with high levels of poverty, where economic opportunities and social engagement were already limited.

Another commonly accepted explanation for the rise in murder rates is the proliferation of firearms. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 80% of reported homicides in the U.S. in 2023 were committed with a firearm, up from 68% in 2014. During that period — which includes the pandemic — gun sales hit all-time highs. FBI background check data indicates that Americans bought nearly 22.7 million firearms in 2020, a 64% increase from the previous year. Although U.S. gun sales have declined each year since the start of the pandemic, they remain at historically high levels

While these and other factors help explain the nationwide increase in homicides, violent crime is also a local phenomenon linked to a range of socioeconomic conditions at the community level. These include high poverty rates, limited economic opportunity, poor police-community relations, income inequality, high population density, housing instability, and the presence of gang activity. As a result, some parts of the country have far higher homicide rates than others. 

Using data from County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, 24/7 Wall St. identified the county with the highest homicide rate in each state. Within each state, counties or county equivalents are ranked on their average homicide rate calculated using crime data from 2016 to 2022. Only the 1,425 U.S. counties and county equivalents with available data were considered in this analysis. Supplemental data on state and local poverty rates are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. The estimated number of homicides in each county on this list was calculated using five-year ACS population data. For the purposes of this story, homicides are defined as deaths resulting from an assault. 

Among the counties on this list, homicide rates range from 2.4 incidents for every 100,000 people to 57.4 per 100,000 — and are anywhere from 0.4 to 47.5 points higher than the comparable statewide rate. 

Given the established relationship between financial insecurity and violent crime, it is perhaps not surprising that the communities on this list typically have above-average poverty rates. In nearly every state, the county with the highest homicide rate also has a higher poverty rate than the state as a whole — in most cases, by more than 5 percentage points. 

It is important to note that many counties that appear on this list are still relatively safe places. New Hampshire and Vermont, for example, are two states with some of the lowest homicide rates in the country. The highest-ranking counties in these states have fewer than 3 murders for every 100,000 people annually, a lower homicide rate than 85% of all U.S. counties and county equivalents with available data. Additionally, because murder rates are calculated relative to population size, a single homicide in a smaller community can have an outsized impact on the local murder rate.

These are the murder capitals of every state.

Why It Matters

Florida gun | One yellow crime scene evidence marker on the beach after a gun shooting brass bullet shell casing 9mm handgun pistol
Jeff McCollough / iStock via Getty Images

The uptick in homicides during the COVID-19 pandemic has been linked to broad national trends, including school closures, surging unemployment, and record-breaking gun sales. Still, rates of deadly violence are also influenced by a wide range of socioeconomic conditions at the local level, including not only unemployment and access to firearms, but also poverty, population density, and community-police relations. As a result, local homicide rates vary considerably across the country, and in every state, certain areas stand out for especially high rates of deadly violence.

Alabama: Lowndes County

Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 46.0 homicides per 100,000 people (5th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 12.7 homicides per 100,000 people (3rd highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 5 (0.7% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 10,008 (0.2% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 29.6% (15.6% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 58

Alaska: Kusilvak Census Area

CTLiotta / Wikimedia Commons

  • Avg. annual murder rate in census area: 27.7 homicides per 100,000 people (32nd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 8.6 homicides per 100,000 people (12th highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in census area: Approx. 2 (3.6% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 8,277 (1.1% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in census area: 31.2% (10.2% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 8

Arizona: Apache County

Apache County, Arizona, 1990 by Phillip Capper
Apache County, Arizona, 1990 (CC BY 2.0) by Phillip Capper
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 16.9 homicides per 100,000 people (131st highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 6.7 homicides per 100,000 people (22nd highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 11 (2.3% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 65,680 (0.9% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 31.2% (12.8% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 14

Arkansas: Phillips County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 57.4 homicides per 100,000 people (the highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 9.9 homicides per 100,000 people (8th highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 9 (3.0% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 15,910 (0.5% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 28.7% (16.0% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 48

California: Kern County

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 12.0 homicides per 100,000 people (258th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 5.3 homicides per 100,000 people (23rd lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 109 (5.2% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 910,433 (2.3% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 19.0% (12.0% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 49

Colorado: Alamosa County

MizC / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 12.1 homicides per 100,000 people (254th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 5.2 homicides per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 2 (0.7% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 16,515 (0.3% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 18.2% (9.4% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 20

Connecticut: Greater Bridgeport Planning Region

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

  • Avg. annual murder rate in planning region: 4.9 homicides per 100,000 people (871st highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 3.4 homicides per 100,000 people (13th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in planning region: Approx. 16 (13.3% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 326,296 (9.1% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in planning region: 13.2% (10.0% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 7

Delaware: New Castle County

New Castle, Delaware by Ken Lund
New Castle, Delaware (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 8.9 homicides per 100,000 people (433rd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 7.1 homicides per 100,000 people (19th highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 51 (71.9% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 573,030 (57.0% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 10.2% (10.7% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 3

Florida: Hamilton County

Simplyphotos / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 21.2 homicides per 100,000 people (73rd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 6.4 homicides per 100,000 people (24th highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 3 (0.2% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 13,445 (0.1% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 27.3% (12.6% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 58

Georgia: Warren County

Upstateherd / Wikimedia Commons

  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 27.1 homicides per 100,000 people (37th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 9.1 homicides per 100,000 people (11th highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 1 (0.1% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 5,175 (0.0% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 21.8% (13.5% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 87

Hawaii: Hawaii County

2021-10-10 09 30 36 View northwest along Hawaii State Route 250 (Kohala Mountain Road) at Hawaii State Route 19 (Kawaihae Road) in Waimea, Hawaii County, Hawaii by Famartin
2021-10-10 09 30 36 View northwest along Hawaii State Route 250 (Kohala Mountain Road) at Hawaii State Route 19 (Kawaihae Road) in Waimea, Hawaii County, Hawaii (BY-SA 4.0) by Famartin
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 3.7 homicides per 100,000 people (1,074th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 2.7 homicides per 100,000 people (8th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 8 (19.5% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 203,684 (14.1% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 14.6% (10.0% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 4

Idaho: Bingham County

sporst / Wikimedia Commons

  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 3.9 homicides per 100,000 people (1,037th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 2.2 homicides per 100,000 people (4th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 2 (4.7% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 48,993 (2.6% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 11.0% (10.6% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 9

Illinois: Alexander County

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 25.0 homicides per 100,000 people (51st highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 9.4 homicides per 100,000 people (10th highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 1 (0.1% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 5,042 (0.0% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 21.0% (11.7% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 32

Indiana: Marion County

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 20.6 homicides per 100,000 people (81st highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 7.8 homicides per 100,000 people (14th highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 200 (37.9% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 971,822 (14.3% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 15.1% (12.2% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 38

Iowa: Des Moines County

harmantasdc / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 6.2 homicides per 100,000 people (701st highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 2.9 homicides per 100,000 people (9th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 2 (2.6% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 38,597 (1.2% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 14.1% (11.0% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 16

Kansas: Wyandotte County

Ichabod / Wikimedia Commons

  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 23.9 homicides per 100,000 people (55th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 5.7 homicides per 100,000 people (24th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 40 (24.1% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 167,277 (5.7% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 17.5% (11.5% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 15

Kentucky: Jefferson County

Louisville, Kentucky by Ken Lund
Louisville, Kentucky (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 17.5 homicides per 100,000 people (123rd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 7.2 homicides per 100,000 people (16th highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 136 (41.8% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 777,392 (17.2% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 14.5% (16.1% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 37

Louisiana: Orleans Parish

Louisiana | New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana by szeke / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

  • Avg. annual murder rate in parish: 40.6 homicides per 100,000 people (14th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 15.9 homicides per 100,000 people (2nd highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in parish: Approx. 153 (20.8% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 376,035 (8.1% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in parish: 22.6% (18.9% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 55

Maine: Washington County

Zedmaster375 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 5.0 homicides per 100,000 people (859th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 1.6 homicides per 100,000 people (2nd lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 2 (7.2% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 31,261 (2.3% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 17.8% (10.8% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 7

Maryland: Baltimore (independent city)

Baltimore Mount Vernon View (2... by Andrew Parlette
Baltimore Mount Vernon View (2... (CC BY 2.0) by Andrew Parlette
  • Avg. annual murder rate in city: 45.5 homicides per 100,000 people (7th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 10.0 homicides per 100,000 people (7th highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in city: Approx. 263 (42.7% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 577,193 (9.4% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in city: 20.1% (9.3% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 17

Massachusetts: Suffolk County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 5.9 homicides per 100,000 people (748th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 2.3 homicides per 100,000 people (6th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 46 (28.4% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 782,172 (11.2% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 16.5% (10.0% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 11

Michigan: Wayne County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 18.9 homicides per 100,000 people (100th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 6.9 homicides per 100,000 people (20th highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 335 (48.5% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 1,773,767 (17.6% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 20.1% (13.1% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 27

Minnesota: Beltrami County

Beltrami County Judicial Cente... by Tony Webster
Beltrami County Judicial Cente... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tony Webster
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 6.7 homicides per 100,000 people (632nd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 2.9 homicides per 100,000 people (11th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 3 (1.9% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 46,421 (0.8% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 16.0% (9.2% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 16

Mississippi: Leflore County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 48.4 homicides per 100,000 people (3rd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 16.0 homicides per 100,000 people (the highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 13 (2.8% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 27,432 (0.9% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 31.9% (19.1% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 70

Missouri: St. Louis (independent city)

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual murder rate in city: 50.6 homicides per 100,000 people (2nd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 11.0 homicides per 100,000 people (4th highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in city: Approx. 148 (21.8% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 293,109 (4.8% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in city: 19.8% (12.6% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 40

Montana: Big Horn County

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 23.9 homicides per 100,000 people (56th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 4.4 homicides per 100,000 people (19th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 3 (6.4% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 12,963 (1.2% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 23.6% (12.0% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 13

Nebraska: Douglas County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 5.5 homicides per 100,000 people (796th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 3.1 homicides per 100,000 people (12th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 32 (52.8% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 585,461 (29.8% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 11.2% (10.3% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 3

Nevada: Clark County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 7.9 homicides per 100,000 people (510th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 7.1 homicides per 100,000 people (18th highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 181 (81.3% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 2,293,764 (73.0% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 13.2% (12.6% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 6

New Hampshire: Cheshire County

sbossert / iStock via Getty Images

  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 2.4 homicides per 100,000 people (1,260th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 1.5 homicides per 100,000 people (the lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 2 (8.9% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 76,945 (5.5% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 8.9% (7.2% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 5

New Jersey: Essex County

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 11.0 homicides per 100,000 people (301st highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 3.8 homicides per 100,000 people (17th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 94 (26.4% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 854,130 (9.2% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 15.0% (9.8% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 19

New Mexico: McKinley County

Gallup New Mexico by Wolfgang Staudt
Gallup New Mexico (CC BY 2.0) by Wolfgang Staudt
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 20.3 homicides per 100,000 people (84th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 10.8 homicides per 100,000 people (5th highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 14 (6.3% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 71,172 (3.4% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 35.7% (18.1% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 22

New York: Bronx County

Content zilla / Shutterstock.com
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 7.6 homicides per 100,000 people (550th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 3.6 homicides per 100,000 people (16th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 107 (14.8% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 1,419,250 (7.1% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 26.9% (13.7% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 30

North Carolina: Robeson County

1110 M.L. King Drive by Gerry Dincher
1110 M.L. King Drive (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Gerry Dincher
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 27.7 homicides per 100,000 people (31st highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 7.6 homicides per 100,000 people (15th highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 32 (4.0% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 116,858 (1.1% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 28.8% (13.2% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 78

North Dakota: Williams County

chamey / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 4.3 homicides per 100,000 people (980th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 2.9 homicides per 100,000 people (10th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 2 (7.5% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 39,368 (5.1% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 8.8% (10.6% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 5

Ohio: Cuyahoga County

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 15.8 homicides per 100,000 people (156th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 7.2 homicides per 100,000 people (17th highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 198 (23.3% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 1,249,418 (10.6% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 16.2% (13.2% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 47

Oklahoma: Choctaw County

Michael Barera / Getty Images
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 18.6 homicides per 100,000 people (104th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 8.0 homicides per 100,000 people (13th highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 3 (0.8% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 14,299 (0.4% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 22.0% (15.3% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 42

Oregon: Josephine County

Downtown Grants Pass, Oregon by Ken Lund
Downtown Grants Pass, Oregon (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 8.5 homicides per 100,000 people (474th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 3.5 homicides per 100,000 people (15th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 7 (5.0% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 88,069 (2.1% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 15.8% (11.9% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 18

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia County

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 26.1 homicides per 100,000 people (42nd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 6.8 homicides per 100,000 people (21st highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 412 (46.7% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 1,582,432 (12.2% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 22.0% (11.8% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 46

Rhode Island: Providence County

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 3.2 homicides per 100,000 people (1163rd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 2.3 homicides per 100,000 people (5th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 21 (83.1% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 658,977 (60.2% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 13.0% (10.9% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 2

South Carolina: Dillon County

Hopewell United Methodist Chur... by Gerry Dincher
Hopewell United Methodist Chur... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Gerry Dincher
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 37.8 homicides per 100,000 people (17th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 10.4 homicides per 100,000 people (6th highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 11 (2.0% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 28,031 (0.5% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 29.2% (14.2% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 46

South Dakota: Oglala Lakota County

Welcome to South Dakota and Oglala Lakota Nation signs by Steve Elliott from UK - SD and Oglala Lakota Nation
Welcome to South Dakota and Oglala Lakota Nation signs (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Steve Elliott from UK - SD and Oglala Lakota Nation
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 40.6 homicides per 100,000 people (13th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 4.6 homicides per 100,000 people (20th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 6 (13.5% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 13,587 (1.5% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 52.8% (12.0% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 4

Tennessee: Shelby County

Memphis Business Journal Build... by Exothermic
Memphis Business Journal Build... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Exothermic
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 28.3 homicides per 100,000 people (28th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 9.6 homicides per 100,000 people (9th highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 261 (38.9% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 922,195 (13.2% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 17.5% (13.8% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 58

Texas: Uvalde County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 16.8 homicides per 100,000 people (132nd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 6.5 homicides per 100,000 people (23rd highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 4 (0.2% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 24,810 (0.1% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 21.9% (13.8% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 97

Utah: Uintah County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 7.9 homicides per 100,000 people (505th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 2.5 homicides per 100,000 people (7th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 3 (3.5% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 36,458 (1.1% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 11.1% (8.6% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 7

Vermont: Rutland County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 2.4 homicides per 100,000 people (1,264th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 2.0 homicides per 100,000 people (3rd lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 1 (11.1% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 60,484 (9.4% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 12.0% (10.3% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 2

Virginia: Petersburg (independent city)

Downtown Petersburg, Virginia by Ken Lund
Downtown Petersburg, Virginia (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Avg. annual murder rate in city: 46.0 homicides per 100,000 people (6th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 5.9 homicides per 100,000 people (25th highest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in city: Approx. 15 (3.0% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 33,365 (0.4% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in city: 21.1% (9.9% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 64

Washington: Yakima County

Yakima Wine Country by Bernt Rostad
Yakima Wine Country (CC BY 2.0) by Bernt Rostad
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 11.3 homicides per 100,000 people (282nd highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 3.9 homicides per 100,000 people (18th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 29 (9.7% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 256,605 (3.3% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 15.4% (9.9% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 22

West Virginia: McDowell County

McDowell County WV Court by Coal town guy
McDowell County WV Court (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Coal town guy
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 19.0 homicides per 100,000 people (98th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 5.9 homicides per 100,000 people (25th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 3 (3.3% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 18,413 (1.0% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 30.9% (16.6% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 21

Wisconsin: Milwaukee County

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 18.1 homicides per 100,000 people (109th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 4.6 homicides per 100,000 people (21st lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 168 (62.2% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 927,656 (15.7% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 17.5% (10.6% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 18

Wyoming: Fremont County

Lorraine Boogich / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual murder rate in county: 7.6 homicides per 100,000 people (547th highest of 1,425 U.S. counties or county equivalents)
  • Avg. annual murder rate in state: 3.4 homicides per 100,000 people (14th lowest of the 50 U.S. states)
  • Avg. number of homicides per year in county: Approx. 3 (15.0% of homicides statewide)
  • Local population: 39,472 (6.8% of state population)
  • Poverty rate in county: 12.4% (10.7% statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 3

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, A Big $10,000 Buy And Sam Altman Gets Rattled

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

These Cities Have the Highest Murder Rates in America
Sam Stebbins | Apr 22, 2024

These Cities Have the Highest Murder Rates in America

For much of the last four decades, rates of deadly violence have been trending downward in the United States. Between…
The Murder Rates in These American Towns are Scary
Jenn Boozer | Sep 23, 2024

The Murder Rates in These American Towns are Scary

What cities have the highest murder rates? Using data compiled by the nonprofit organization Murder Accountability Project 24/7 Wall St.…
The City With the Highest Poverty Rate in Every State
Sam Stebbins | Mar 16, 2025

The City With the Highest Poverty Rate in Every State

With the exception of a slight uptick during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. poverty rate has been trending downwards for…
The City With the Lowest Poverty Rate in Every State
Sam Stebbins | Mar 19, 2025

The City With the Lowest Poverty Rate in Every State

President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty over 50 years ago — and while poverty has never been completely eliminated…
Richest County in Every State
Sam Stebbins | Jun 10, 2025

Richest County in Every State

The American Dream, a core tenet of how the U.S. perceives itself, is often defined by the belief that success…
Poorest County in Every State
Sam Stebbins | Jun 5, 2025

Poorest County in Every State

The U.S. economy is by far the most productive in the world, generating $27.7 trillion in 2023 — nearly $10…
In This Southern State, Firearm Theft Is Becoming a Major Problem
Sam Stebbins | Feb 13, 2025

In This Southern State, Firearm Theft Is Becoming a Major Problem

Firearm theft is a growing problem in the United States. According to Giffords Law Center, a gun control advocacy group,…
The Costliest Place to Own a Home in Every State
Sam Stebbins | Dec 10, 2024

The Costliest Place to Own a Home in Every State

Property taxes are an indispensable source of government revenue. Partially because they are set at the local level, property tax…
The City With the Worst Income Inequality in Every State
Sam Stebbins | Apr 7, 2025

The City With the Worst Income Inequality in Every State

More so than perhaps every other wealthy, highly developed country, the United States stands out on the world stage for…

Top Gaining Stocks

Lowe's
LOW Vol: 4,178,108
+$12.03
+5.48%
$231.60
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 1,409,539
+$29.62
+5.34%
$584.55
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 1,583,705
+$17.36
+5.12%
$356.71
ON Semiconductor
ON Vol: 4,177,260
+$1.82
+3.99%
$47.38
Generac
GNRC Vol: 408,267
+$4.96
+3.48%
$147.42

Top Losing Stocks

Eversource Energy
ES Vol: 4,295,162
-$6.57
8.81%
$67.97
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 5,829,410
-$11.39
4.35%
$250.40
APA
APA Vol: 3,070,711
-$1.02
4.07%
$23.91
Iron Mountain
IRM Vol: 2,774,747
-$3.56
3.99%
$85.72
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 18,430,062
-$8.70
3.81%
$219.80