The City With the Highest Poverty Rate in Every State

With the exception of a slight uptick during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. poverty rate has been trending downwards for over a decade. The Department of Health and Human Services has set the poverty line at an annual income of $15,650 for individuals and $32,150 for a family of four in the continental United States, with slightly higher thresholds in Alaska and Hawaii. However, even though the national poverty rate is hovering just above multi-decade lows, there are still nearly 41 million Americans living on poverty level incomes.

The poverty rate in the United States has fallen substantially in recent years.

Still, there are cities and towns across the country where the local poverty rate is well above even the highest historical national averages.

The impact of poverty extends far beyond the ability to afford tangible goods and services. Poverty has been shown to have detrimental effects on early childhood development and both the mental and physical health of adults. Poverty also increases mortality rates and can meaningfully reduce overall life expectancy.

Government survey data, collected in August and September of 2024, shows that Americans in households earning less than $25,000 a year are nearly three times more likely than the typical American to go hungry on a regular basis. Additionally, about half of all adults with an annual household income of less than $25,000 per year regularly report symptoms of depression, compared to about one-third of the general adult population.

While, at about 12.5%, the national poverty rate is well below the highs of over 15%, last reported in the early- and mid-2010s, there are parts of the country where poverty is far more common than it is across the U.S. as a whole.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the city in every state with the highest poverty rate. Within each state, we reviewed the share of residents living below the poverty line in every city, town, village, and unincorporated community. Only places with populations of at least 45,000 were considered in this analysis. All supplemental data are also five-year estimates from the ACS.

It is important to note that in three states — Alaska, Delaware, and Maine — there is only one community home to 45,000 people or more. As a result, the city listed in these places ranks on this list by default only. Additionally, because there are no Vermont cities or towns with populations of at least 45,000, Vermont was excluded from analysis.

Among the cities on this list, poverty rates range from just under 10% to over 40%. In a majority of these places, the local poverty rate exceeds the comparable statewide rate by over 10 percentage points. (Here is a look at the poorest county in every state.)

Adults with a four-year college education are at least half as likely to live below the poverty line than those who have not attended or completed college — and in most cities on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher is smaller than the statewide bachelor’s degree attainment rate. (Here is a look at the five most common ways for Americans to move from poverty to the middle class.)

The relatively widespread financial hardship found in many of the places on this list is often due in part to a weak job market. Census data shows that in all but a handful of cities on this list, the unemployment rate exceeds the comparable statewide jobless rate — often by multiple percentage points.

This is the city with the highest poverty rate in every state.

Even though the United States is one of the wealthiest countries in the world, millions of Americans are living on poverty level wages. Currently, the U.S. poverty rate stands at about 12.5%, but in many parts of the country, serious financial hardship is far more common.

Alabama: Auburn

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

Poverty rate in city: 26.1% (15.6% statewide)

26.1% (15.6% statewide) Median household income in city: $56,123 ($62,027 statewide)

$56,123 ($62,027 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 62.8% (27.8% statewide)

62.8% (27.8% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 3.8% (4.8% statewide)

3.8% (4.8% statewide) City population: 78,738

78,738 Number of cities considered in state: 10

Alaska: Anchorage

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

Poverty rate in city: 9.3% (10.2% statewide)

9.3% (10.2% statewide) Median household income in city: $98,152 ($89,336 statewide)

$98,152 ($89,336 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 37.7% (31.2% statewide)

37.7% (31.2% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 4.6% (5.8% statewide)

4.6% (5.8% statewide) City population: 289,069

289,069 Number of cities considered in state: 1

Arizona: Flagstaff

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 19.4% (12.8% statewide)

19.4% (12.8% statewide) Median household income in city: $68,041 ($76,872 statewide)

$68,041 ($76,872 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 51.8% (32.6% statewide)

51.8% (32.6% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 6.5% (5.2% statewide)

6.5% (5.2% statewide) City population: 76,333

76,333 Number of cities considered in state: 27

Arkansas: Jonesboro

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 22.4% (16.0% statewide)

22.4% (16.0% statewide) Median household income in city: $52,559 ($58,773 statewide)

$52,559 ($58,773 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 29.8% (25.1% statewide)

29.8% (25.1% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 6.8% (5.1% statewide)

6.8% (5.1% statewide) City population: 79,187

79,187 Number of cities considered in state: 9

California: San Luis Obispo

russokm1105 / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 30.0% (12.0% statewide)

30.0% (12.0% statewide) Median household income in city: $66,711 ($96,334 statewide)

$66,711 ($96,334 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 54.4% (36.5% statewide)

54.4% (36.5% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 6.7% (6.4% statewide)

6.7% (6.4% statewide) City population: 48,039

48,039 Number of cities considered in state: 204

Colorado: Boulder

Poverty rate in city: 21.8% (9.4% statewide)

21.8% (9.4% statewide) Median household income in city: $85,364 ($92,470 statewide)

$85,364 ($92,470 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 76.8% (44.7% statewide)

76.8% (44.7% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 6.1% (4.5% statewide)

6.1% (4.5% statewide) City population: 106,274

106,274 Number of cities considered in state: 21

Connecticut: Hartford

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 25.5% (10.0% statewide)

25.5% (10.0% statewide) Median household income in city: $45,300 ($93,760 statewide)

$45,300 ($93,760 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 18.3% (41.9% statewide)

18.3% (41.9% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 10.6% (5.6% statewide)

10.6% (5.6% statewide) City population: 119,970

119,970 Number of cities considered in state: 15

Delaware: Wilmington

Poverty rate in city: 23.2% (10.7% statewide)

23.2% (10.7% statewide) Median household income in city: $55,269 ($82,855 statewide)

$55,269 ($82,855 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 33.1% (35.3% statewide)

33.1% (35.3% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 7.6% (5.1% statewide)

7.6% (5.1% statewide) City population: 71,124

71,124 Number of cities considered in state: 1

Florida: University (Hillsborough County)

Poverty rate in city: 35.7% (12.6% statewide)

35.7% (12.6% statewide) Median household income in city: $36,483 ($71,711 statewide)

$36,483 ($71,711 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 20.0% (33.2% statewide)

20.0% (33.2% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 5.7% (4.8% statewide)

5.7% (4.8% statewide) City population: 48,868

48,868 Number of cities considered in state: 87

Georgia: Albany

Kofi A. Oliver Photography 2024 / Moment via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 29.2% (13.5% statewide)

29.2% (13.5% statewide) Median household income in city: $45,201 ($74,664 statewide)

$45,201 ($74,664 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 21.5% (34.2% statewide)

21.5% (34.2% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 11.5% (5.1% statewide)

11.5% (5.1% statewide) City population: 67,939

67,939 Number of cities considered in state: 19

Hawaii: Hilo

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

Poverty rate in city: 14.1% (10.0% statewide)

14.1% (10.0% statewide) Median household income in city: $78,713 ($98,317 statewide)

$78,713 ($98,317 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 34.0% (35.5% statewide)

34.0% (35.5% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 7.2% (5.0% statewide)

7.2% (5.0% statewide) City population: 48,223

48,223 Number of cities considered in state: 4

Idaho: Pocatello

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 13.9% (10.6% statewide)

13.9% (10.6% statewide) Median household income in city: $57,931 ($74,636 statewide)

$57,931 ($74,636 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 32.9% (31.2% statewide)

32.9% (31.2% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 5% (3.7% statewide)

5% (3.7% statewide) City population: 57,152

57,152 Number of cities considered in state: 8

Illinois: Champaign

Michael Reaves / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 23.9% (11.7% statewide)

23.9% (11.7% statewide) Median household income in city: $57,544 ($81,702 statewide)

$57,544 ($81,702 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 53.6% (37.2% statewide)

53.6% (37.2% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 4.3% (5.8% statewide)

4.3% (5.8% statewide) City population: 88,822

88,822 Number of cities considered in state: 33

Indiana: Gary

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate in city: 32.9% (12.2% statewide)

32.9% (12.2% statewide) Median household income in city: $37,380 ($70,051 statewide)

$37,380 ($70,051 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 14.3% (28.8% statewide)

14.3% (28.8% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 13% (4.3% statewide)

13% (4.3% statewide) City population: 68,604

68,604 Number of cities considered in state: 22

Iowa: Iowa City

Poverty rate in city: 26.3% (11.0% statewide)

26.3% (11.0% statewide) Median household income in city: $57,533 ($73,147 statewide)

$57,533 ($73,147 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 60.7% (30.9% statewide)

60.7% (30.9% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 4.2% (3.6% statewide)

4.2% (3.6% statewide) City population: 75,264

75,264 Number of cities considered in state: 12

Kansas: Manhattan

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 26.1% (11.5% statewide)

26.1% (11.5% statewide) Median household income in city: $58,441 ($72,639 statewide)

$58,441 ($72,639 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 52.1% (35.2% statewide)

52.1% (35.2% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 4.4% (3.9% statewide)

4.4% (3.9% statewide) City population: 53,951

53,951 Number of cities considered in state: 10

Kentucky: Bowling Green

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 25.4% (16.1% statewide)

25.4% (16.1% statewide) Median household income in city: $48,419 ($62,417 statewide)

$48,419 ($62,417 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 32.0% (27% statewide)

32.0% (27% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 5.1% (4.8% statewide)

5.1% (4.8% statewide) City population: 73,638

73,638 Number of cities considered in state: 4

Louisiana: Monroe

wellesenterprises / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 38.9% (18.9% statewide)

38.9% (18.9% statewide) Median household income in city: $36,521 ($60,023 statewide)

$36,521 ($60,023 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 28.8% (26.6% statewide)

28.8% (26.6% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 10.7% (6.3% statewide)

10.7% (6.3% statewide) City population: 47,241

47,241 Number of cities considered in state: 9

Maine: Portland

Poverty rate in city: 11.2% (10.8% statewide)

11.2% (10.8% statewide) Median household income in city: $76,174 ($71,773 statewide)

$76,174 ($71,773 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 59.2% (35.3% statewide)

59.2% (35.3% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 4.4% (3.9% statewide)

4.4% (3.9% statewide) City population: 68,505

68,505 Number of cities considered in state: 1

Maryland: Baltimore

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 20.1% (9.3% statewide)

20.1% (9.3% statewide) Median household income in city: $59,623 ($101,652 statewide)

$59,623 ($101,652 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 35.4% (42.7% statewide)

35.4% (42.7% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 6.6% (4.9% statewide)

6.6% (4.9% statewide) City population: 577,193

577,193 Number of cities considered in state: 21

Massachusetts: Springfield

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 25.3% (10.0% statewide)

25.3% (10.0% statewide) Median household income in city: $51,339 ($101,341 statewide)

$51,339 ($101,341 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 19.7% (46.6% statewide)

19.7% (46.6% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 8.2% (5.1% statewide)

8.2% (5.1% statewide) City population: 154,751

154,751 Number of cities considered in state: 29

Michigan: Flint

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 34.4% (13.1% statewide)

34.4% (13.1% statewide) Median household income in city: $36,194 ($71,149 statewide)

$36,194 ($71,149 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 13.1% (31.8% statewide)

13.1% (31.8% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 17.4% (5.8% statewide)

17.4% (5.8% statewide) City population: 80,835

80,835 Number of cities considered in state: 27

Minnesota: St. Cloud

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate in city: 18.5% (9.2% statewide)

18.5% (9.2% statewide) Median household income in city: $61,112 ($87,556 statewide)

$61,112 ($87,556 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 29.4% (38.8% statewide)

29.4% (38.8% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 6.5% (3.9% statewide)

6.5% (3.9% statewide) City population: 69,926

69,926 Number of cities considered in state: 21

Mississippi: Hattiesburg

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 30.4% (19.1% statewide)

30.4% (19.1% statewide) Median household income in city: $44,140 ($54,915 statewide)

$44,140 ($54,915 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 35.0% (24.2% statewide)

35.0% (24.2% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 7.3% (6.0% statewide)

7.3% (6.0% statewide) City population: 48,507

48,507 Number of cities considered in state: 6

Missouri: Columbia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 20.0% (12.6% statewide)

20.0% (12.6% statewide) Median household income in city: $64,488 ($68,920 statewide)

$64,488 ($68,920 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 56.5% (31.9% statewide)

56.5% (31.9% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 3.9% (4.1% statewide)

3.9% (4.1% statewide) City population: 127,200

127,200 Number of cities considered in state: 15

Montana: Bozeman

Poverty rate in city: 14.8% (12.0% statewide)

14.8% (12.0% statewide) Median household income in city: $79,903 ($69,922 statewide)

$79,903 ($69,922 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 65.1% (34.5% statewide)

65.1% (34.5% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 3.1% (3.8% statewide)

3.1% (3.8% statewide) City population: 55,042

55,042 Number of cities considered in state: 4

Nebraska: Omaha

Poverty rate in city: 12.8% (10.3% statewide)

12.8% (10.3% statewide) Median household income in city: $72,708 ($74,985 statewide)

$72,708 ($74,985 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 40.3% (34.1% statewide)

40.3% (34.1% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 4.2% (3.0% statewide)

4.2% (3.0% statewide) City population: 488,197

488,197 Number of cities considered in state: 4

Nevada: Sunrise Manor

JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 20.4% (12.6% statewide)

20.4% (12.6% statewide) Median household income in city: $55,034 ($75,561 statewide)

$55,034 ($75,561 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 11.9% (27.4% statewide)

11.9% (27.4% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 9.1% (6.8% statewide)

9.1% (6.8% statewide) City population: 199,099

199,099 Number of cities considered in state: 12

New Hampshire: Manchester

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 10.7% (7.2% statewide)

10.7% (7.2% statewide) Median household income in city: $77,415 ($95,628 statewide)

$77,415 ($95,628 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 33.5% (39.8% statewide)

33.5% (39.8% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 3.8% (3.4% statewide)

3.8% (3.4% statewide) City population: 115,415

115,415 Number of cities considered in state: 2

New Jersey: New Brunswick

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 31.6% (9.8% statewide)

31.6% (9.8% statewide) Median household income in city: $60,248 ($101,050 statewide)

$60,248 ($101,050 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 24.0% (42.9% statewide)

24.0% (42.9% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 6.5% (6.2% statewide)

6.5% (6.2% statewide) City population: 55,744

55,744 Number of cities considered in state: 21

New Mexico: Roswell

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 24.2% (18.1% statewide)

24.2% (18.1% statewide) Median household income in city: $50,294 ($62,125 statewide)

$50,294 ($62,125 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 19.6% (30.2% statewide)

19.6% (30.2% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 5.9% (6.0% statewide)

5.9% (6.0% statewide) City population: 47,823

47,823 Number of cities considered in state: 6

New York: Binghamton

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 32.9% (13.7% statewide)

32.9% (13.7% statewide) Median household income in city: $44,331 ($84,578 statewide)

$44,331 ($84,578 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 30.8% (39.6% statewide)

30.8% (39.6% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 9.8% (6.2% statewide)

9.8% (6.2% statewide) City population: 47,357

47,357 Number of cities considered in state: 20

North Carolina: Wilson

gerrydincher / Flickr

Poverty rate in city: 25.1% (13.2% statewide)

25.1% (13.2% statewide) Median household income in city: $47,294 ($69,904 statewide)

$47,294 ($69,904 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 22.8% (34.7% statewide)

22.8% (34.7% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 7.4% (4.8% statewide)

7.4% (4.8% statewide) City population: 47,740

47,740 Number of cities considered in state: 23

North Dakota: Grand Forks

Poverty rate in city: 16.3% (10.6% statewide)

16.3% (10.6% statewide) Median household income in city: $63,838 ($75,949 statewide)

$63,838 ($75,949 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 39.2% (32.3% statewide)

39.2% (32.3% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 2.9% (2.8% statewide)

2.9% (2.8% statewide) City population: 58,882

58,882 Number of cities considered in state: 4

Ohio: Youngstown

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 36.2% (13.2% statewide)

36.2% (13.2% statewide) Median household income in city: $34,746 ($69,680 statewide)

$34,746 ($69,680 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 15.2% (30.9% statewide)

15.2% (30.9% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 11.9% (4.8% statewide)

11.9% (4.8% statewide) City population: 59,605

59,605 Number of cities considered in state: 24

Oklahoma: Stillwater

DenisTangneyJr / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 29.4% (15.3% statewide)

29.4% (15.3% statewide) Median household income in city: $42,015 ($63,603 statewide)

$42,015 ($63,603 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 51.9% (27.8% statewide)

51.9% (27.8% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 4.9% (4.9% statewide)

4.9% (4.9% statewide) City population: 48,818

48,818 Number of cities considered in state: 10

Oregon: Corvallis

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 25.9% (11.9% statewide)

25.9% (11.9% statewide) Median household income in city: $63,807 ($80,426 statewide)

$63,807 ($80,426 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 60.9% (36.2% statewide)

60.9% (36.2% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 7.9% (5.4% statewide)

7.9% (5.4% statewide) City population: 60,424

60,424 Number of cities considered in state: 13

Pennsylvania: Harrisburg

Poverty rate in city: 29.1% (11.8% statewide)

29.1% (11.8% statewide) Median household income in city: $47,783 ($76,081 statewide)

$47,783 ($76,081 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 26.3% (34.5% statewide)

26.3% (34.5% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 9.4% (5.2% statewide)

9.4% (5.2% statewide) City population: 50,092

50,092 Number of cities considered in state: 10

Rhode Island: Providence

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 20.1% (10.9% statewide)

20.1% (10.9% statewide) Median household income in city: $66,772 ($86,372 statewide)

$66,772 ($86,372 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 34.7% (37.3% statewide)

34.7% (37.3% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 7.4% (5.7% statewide)

7.4% (5.7% statewide) City population: 190,214

190,214 Number of cities considered in state: 5

South Carolina: Columbia

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 23.3% (14.2% statewide)

23.3% (14.2% statewide) Median household income in city: $55,653 ($66,818 statewide)

$55,653 ($66,818 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 46.1% (31.5% statewide)

46.1% (31.5% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 7.6% (5.0% statewide)

7.6% (5.0% statewide) City population: 138,019

138,019 Number of cities considered in state: 8

South Dakota: Rapid City

Poverty rate in city: 13.3% (12.0% statewide)

13.3% (12.0% statewide) Median household income in city: $65,712 ($72,421 statewide)

$65,712 ($72,421 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 36.4% (31.1% statewide)

36.4% (31.1% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 3.2% (3.0% statewide)

3.2% (3.0% statewide) City population: 76,836

76,836 Number of cities considered in state: 2

Tennessee: Jackson

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 22.7% (13.8% statewide)

22.7% (13.8% statewide) Median household income in city: $51,552 ($67,097 statewide)

$51,552 ($67,097 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 26.6% (30.4% statewide)

26.6% (30.4% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 8.6% (4.7% statewide)

8.6% (4.7% statewide) City population: 68,098

68,098 Number of cities considered in state: 18

Texas: Pharr

DavieJones13 / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 29.8% (13.8% statewide)

29.8% (13.8% statewide) Median household income in city: $49,884 ($76,292 statewide)

$49,884 ($76,292 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 17.5% (33.1% statewide)

17.5% (33.1% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 6.8% (5.1% statewide)

6.8% (5.1% statewide) City population: 79,809

79,809 Number of cities considered in state: 81

Utah: Logan

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 23.0% (8.6% statewide)

23.0% (8.6% statewide) Median household income in city: $56,764 ($91,750 statewide)

$56,764 ($91,750 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 38.8% (36.9% statewide)

38.8% (36.9% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 2.3% (3.4% statewide)

2.3% (3.4% statewide) City population: 53,923

53,923 Number of cities considered in state: 19

Virginia: Blacksburg

Smash the Iron Cage / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate in city: 42.8% (9.9% statewide)

42.8% (9.9% statewide) Median household income in city: $48,070 ($90,974 statewide)

$48,070 ($90,974 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 69.7% (41.5% statewide)

69.7% (41.5% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 4.2% (4.3% statewide)

4.2% (4.3% statewide) City population: 45,288

45,288 Number of cities considered in state: 23

Washington: Bellingham

SEASTOCK / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 18.3% (9.9% statewide)

18.3% (9.9% statewide) Median household income in city: $65,821 ($94,952 statewide)

$65,821 ($94,952 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 46.5% (38.8% statewide)

46.5% (38.8% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 5.6% (5.0% statewide)

5.6% (5.0% statewide) City population: 92,367

92,367 Number of cities considered in state: 27

West Virginia: Huntington

jbreeves / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 27.4% (16.6% statewide)

27.4% (16.6% statewide) Median household income in city: $43,146 ($57,917 statewide)

$43,146 ($57,917 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 34.5% (23.3% statewide)

34.5% (23.3% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 7.6% (5.7% statewide)

7.6% (5.7% statewide) City population: 46,189

46,189 Number of cities considered in state: 2

Wisconsin: Milwaukee

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 23.3% (10.6% statewide)

23.3% (10.6% statewide) Median household income in city: $51,888 ($75,670 statewide)

$51,888 ($75,670 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 26.6% (32.8% statewide)

26.6% (32.8% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 5.9% (3.3% statewide)

5.9% (3.3% statewide) City population: 569,756

569,756 Number of cities considered in state: 14

Wyoming: Casper

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Poverty rate in city: 11.2% (10.7% statewide)

11.2% (10.7% statewide) Median household income in city: $69,171 ($74,815 statewide)

$69,171 ($74,815 statewide) Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 30.0% (29.9% statewide)

30.0% (29.9% statewide) Unemployment rate in city: 3.9% (3.7% statewide)

3.9% (3.7% statewide) City population: 58,754

58,754 Number of cities considered in state: 2

