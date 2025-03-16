The City With the Highest Poverty Rate in Every State

With the exception of a slight uptick during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. poverty rate has been trending downwards for over a decade. The Department of Health and Human Services has set the poverty line at an annual income of $15,650 for individuals and $32,150 for a family of four in the continental United States, with slightly higher thresholds in Alaska and Hawaii. However, even though the national poverty rate is hovering just above multi-decade lows, there are still nearly 41 million Americans living on poverty level incomes.
24/7 Wall St. Key Points:
- The poverty rate in the United States has fallen substantially in recent years.
- Still, there are cities and towns across the country where the local poverty rate is well above even the highest historical national averages.
- Also: 2 Dividend Legends To Hold Forever
The impact of poverty extends far beyond the ability to afford tangible goods and services. Poverty has been shown to have detrimental effects on early childhood development and both the mental and physical health of adults. Poverty also increases mortality rates and can meaningfully reduce overall life expectancy.
Government survey data, collected in August and September of 2024, shows that Americans in households earning less than $25,000 a year are nearly three times more likely than the typical American to go hungry on a regular basis. Additionally, about half of all adults with an annual household income of less than $25,000 per year regularly report symptoms of depression, compared to about one-third of the general adult population.
While, at about 12.5%, the national poverty rate is well below the highs of over 15%, last reported in the early- and mid-2010s, there are parts of the country where poverty is far more common than it is across the U.S. as a whole.
Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the city in every state with the highest poverty rate. Within each state, we reviewed the share of residents living below the poverty line in every city, town, village, and unincorporated community. Only places with populations of at least 45,000 were considered in this analysis. All supplemental data are also five-year estimates from the ACS.
It is important to note that in three states — Alaska, Delaware, and Maine — there is only one community home to 45,000 people or more. As a result, the city listed in these places ranks on this list by default only. Additionally, because there are no Vermont cities or towns with populations of at least 45,000, Vermont was excluded from analysis.
Among the cities on this list, poverty rates range from just under 10% to over 40%. In a majority of these places, the local poverty rate exceeds the comparable statewide rate by over 10 percentage points. (Here is a look at the poorest county in every state.)
Adults with a four-year college education are at least half as likely to live below the poverty line than those who have not attended or completed college — and in most cities on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher is smaller than the statewide bachelor’s degree attainment rate. (Here is a look at the five most common ways for Americans to move from poverty to the middle class.)
The relatively widespread financial hardship found in many of the places on this list is often due in part to a weak job market. Census data shows that in all but a handful of cities on this list, the unemployment rate exceeds the comparable statewide jobless rate — often by multiple percentage points.
This is the city with the highest poverty rate in every state.
Why it Matters
Even though the United States is one of the wealthiest countries in the world, millions of Americans are living on poverty level wages. Currently, the U.S. poverty rate stands at about 12.5%, but in many parts of the country, serious financial hardship is far more common.
Alabama: Auburn
- Poverty rate in city: 26.1% (15.6% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $56,123 ($62,027 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 62.8% (27.8% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 3.8% (4.8% statewide)
- City population: 78,738
- Number of cities considered in state: 10
Alaska: Anchorage
- Poverty rate in city: 9.3% (10.2% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $98,152 ($89,336 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 37.7% (31.2% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 4.6% (5.8% statewide)
- City population: 289,069
- Number of cities considered in state: 1
Arizona: Flagstaff
- Poverty rate in city: 19.4% (12.8% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $68,041 ($76,872 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 51.8% (32.6% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 6.5% (5.2% statewide)
- City population: 76,333
- Number of cities considered in state: 27
Arkansas: Jonesboro
- Poverty rate in city: 22.4% (16.0% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $52,559 ($58,773 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 29.8% (25.1% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 6.8% (5.1% statewide)
- City population: 79,187
- Number of cities considered in state: 9
California: San Luis Obispo
- Poverty rate in city: 30.0% (12.0% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $66,711 ($96,334 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 54.4% (36.5% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 6.7% (6.4% statewide)
- City population: 48,039
- Number of cities considered in state: 204
Colorado: Boulder
- Poverty rate in city: 21.8% (9.4% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $85,364 ($92,470 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 76.8% (44.7% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 6.1% (4.5% statewide)
- City population: 106,274
- Number of cities considered in state: 21
Connecticut: Hartford
- Poverty rate in city: 25.5% (10.0% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $45,300 ($93,760 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 18.3% (41.9% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 10.6% (5.6% statewide)
- City population: 119,970
- Number of cities considered in state: 15
Delaware: Wilmington
- Poverty rate in city: 23.2% (10.7% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $55,269 ($82,855 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 33.1% (35.3% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 7.6% (5.1% statewide)
- City population: 71,124
- Number of cities considered in state: 1
Florida: University (Hillsborough County)
- Poverty rate in city: 35.7% (12.6% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $36,483 ($71,711 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 20.0% (33.2% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 5.7% (4.8% statewide)
- City population: 48,868
- Number of cities considered in state: 87
Georgia: Albany
- Poverty rate in city: 29.2% (13.5% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $45,201 ($74,664 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 21.5% (34.2% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 11.5% (5.1% statewide)
- City population: 67,939
- Number of cities considered in state: 19
Hawaii: Hilo
- Poverty rate in city: 14.1% (10.0% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $78,713 ($98,317 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 34.0% (35.5% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 7.2% (5.0% statewide)
- City population: 48,223
- Number of cities considered in state: 4
Idaho: Pocatello
- Poverty rate in city: 13.9% (10.6% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $57,931 ($74,636 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 32.9% (31.2% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 5% (3.7% statewide)
- City population: 57,152
- Number of cities considered in state: 8
Illinois: Champaign
- Poverty rate in city: 23.9% (11.7% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $57,544 ($81,702 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 53.6% (37.2% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 4.3% (5.8% statewide)
- City population: 88,822
- Number of cities considered in state: 33
Indiana: Gary
- Poverty rate in city: 32.9% (12.2% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $37,380 ($70,051 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 14.3% (28.8% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 13% (4.3% statewide)
- City population: 68,604
- Number of cities considered in state: 22
Iowa: Iowa City
- Poverty rate in city: 26.3% (11.0% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $57,533 ($73,147 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 60.7% (30.9% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 4.2% (3.6% statewide)
- City population: 75,264
- Number of cities considered in state: 12
Kansas: Manhattan
- Poverty rate in city: 26.1% (11.5% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $58,441 ($72,639 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 52.1% (35.2% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 4.4% (3.9% statewide)
- City population: 53,951
- Number of cities considered in state: 10
Kentucky: Bowling Green
- Poverty rate in city: 25.4% (16.1% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $48,419 ($62,417 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 32.0% (27% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 5.1% (4.8% statewide)
- City population: 73,638
- Number of cities considered in state: 4
Louisiana: Monroe
- Poverty rate in city: 38.9% (18.9% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $36,521 ($60,023 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 28.8% (26.6% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 10.7% (6.3% statewide)
- City population: 47,241
- Number of cities considered in state: 9
Maine: Portland
- Poverty rate in city: 11.2% (10.8% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $76,174 ($71,773 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 59.2% (35.3% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 4.4% (3.9% statewide)
- City population: 68,505
- Number of cities considered in state: 1
Maryland: Baltimore
- Poverty rate in city: 20.1% (9.3% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $59,623 ($101,652 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 35.4% (42.7% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 6.6% (4.9% statewide)
- City population: 577,193
- Number of cities considered in state: 21
Massachusetts: Springfield
- Poverty rate in city: 25.3% (10.0% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $51,339 ($101,341 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 19.7% (46.6% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 8.2% (5.1% statewide)
- City population: 154,751
- Number of cities considered in state: 29
Michigan: Flint
- Poverty rate in city: 34.4% (13.1% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $36,194 ($71,149 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 13.1% (31.8% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 17.4% (5.8% statewide)
- City population: 80,835
- Number of cities considered in state: 27
Minnesota: St. Cloud
- Poverty rate in city: 18.5% (9.2% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $61,112 ($87,556 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 29.4% (38.8% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 6.5% (3.9% statewide)
- City population: 69,926
- Number of cities considered in state: 21
Mississippi: Hattiesburg
- Poverty rate in city: 30.4% (19.1% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $44,140 ($54,915 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 35.0% (24.2% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 7.3% (6.0% statewide)
- City population: 48,507
- Number of cities considered in state: 6
Missouri: Columbia
- Poverty rate in city: 20.0% (12.6% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $64,488 ($68,920 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 56.5% (31.9% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 3.9% (4.1% statewide)
- City population: 127,200
- Number of cities considered in state: 15
Montana: Bozeman
- Poverty rate in city: 14.8% (12.0% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $79,903 ($69,922 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 65.1% (34.5% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 3.1% (3.8% statewide)
- City population: 55,042
- Number of cities considered in state: 4
Nebraska: Omaha
- Poverty rate in city: 12.8% (10.3% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $72,708 ($74,985 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 40.3% (34.1% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 4.2% (3.0% statewide)
- City population: 488,197
- Number of cities considered in state: 4
Nevada: Sunrise Manor
- Poverty rate in city: 20.4% (12.6% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $55,034 ($75,561 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 11.9% (27.4% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 9.1% (6.8% statewide)
- City population: 199,099
- Number of cities considered in state: 12
New Hampshire: Manchester
- Poverty rate in city: 10.7% (7.2% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $77,415 ($95,628 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 33.5% (39.8% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 3.8% (3.4% statewide)
- City population: 115,415
- Number of cities considered in state: 2
New Jersey: New Brunswick
- Poverty rate in city: 31.6% (9.8% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $60,248 ($101,050 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 24.0% (42.9% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 6.5% (6.2% statewide)
- City population: 55,744
- Number of cities considered in state: 21
New Mexico: Roswell
- Poverty rate in city: 24.2% (18.1% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $50,294 ($62,125 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 19.6% (30.2% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 5.9% (6.0% statewide)
- City population: 47,823
- Number of cities considered in state: 6
New York: Binghamton
- Poverty rate in city: 32.9% (13.7% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $44,331 ($84,578 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 30.8% (39.6% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 9.8% (6.2% statewide)
- City population: 47,357
- Number of cities considered in state: 20
North Carolina: Wilson
- Poverty rate in city: 25.1% (13.2% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $47,294 ($69,904 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 22.8% (34.7% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 7.4% (4.8% statewide)
- City population: 47,740
- Number of cities considered in state: 23
North Dakota: Grand Forks
- Poverty rate in city: 16.3% (10.6% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $63,838 ($75,949 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 39.2% (32.3% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 2.9% (2.8% statewide)
- City population: 58,882
- Number of cities considered in state: 4
Ohio: Youngstown
- Poverty rate in city: 36.2% (13.2% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $34,746 ($69,680 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 15.2% (30.9% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 11.9% (4.8% statewide)
- City population: 59,605
- Number of cities considered in state: 24
Oklahoma: Stillwater
- Poverty rate in city: 29.4% (15.3% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $42,015 ($63,603 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 51.9% (27.8% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 4.9% (4.9% statewide)
- City population: 48,818
- Number of cities considered in state: 10
Oregon: Corvallis
- Poverty rate in city: 25.9% (11.9% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $63,807 ($80,426 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 60.9% (36.2% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 7.9% (5.4% statewide)
- City population: 60,424
- Number of cities considered in state: 13
Pennsylvania: Harrisburg
- Poverty rate in city: 29.1% (11.8% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $47,783 ($76,081 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 26.3% (34.5% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 9.4% (5.2% statewide)
- City population: 50,092
- Number of cities considered in state: 10
Rhode Island: Providence
- Poverty rate in city: 20.1% (10.9% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $66,772 ($86,372 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 34.7% (37.3% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 7.4% (5.7% statewide)
- City population: 190,214
- Number of cities considered in state: 5
South Carolina: Columbia
- Poverty rate in city: 23.3% (14.2% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $55,653 ($66,818 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 46.1% (31.5% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 7.6% (5.0% statewide)
- City population: 138,019
- Number of cities considered in state: 8
South Dakota: Rapid City
- Poverty rate in city: 13.3% (12.0% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $65,712 ($72,421 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 36.4% (31.1% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 3.2% (3.0% statewide)
- City population: 76,836
- Number of cities considered in state: 2
Tennessee: Jackson
- Poverty rate in city: 22.7% (13.8% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $51,552 ($67,097 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 26.6% (30.4% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 8.6% (4.7% statewide)
- City population: 68,098
- Number of cities considered in state: 18
Texas: Pharr
- Poverty rate in city: 29.8% (13.8% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $49,884 ($76,292 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 17.5% (33.1% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 6.8% (5.1% statewide)
- City population: 79,809
- Number of cities considered in state: 81
Utah: Logan
- Poverty rate in city: 23.0% (8.6% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $56,764 ($91,750 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 38.8% (36.9% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 2.3% (3.4% statewide)
- City population: 53,923
- Number of cities considered in state: 19
Virginia: Blacksburg
- Poverty rate in city: 42.8% (9.9% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $48,070 ($90,974 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 69.7% (41.5% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 4.2% (4.3% statewide)
- City population: 45,288
- Number of cities considered in state: 23
Washington: Bellingham
- Poverty rate in city: 18.3% (9.9% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $65,821 ($94,952 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 46.5% (38.8% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 5.6% (5.0% statewide)
- City population: 92,367
- Number of cities considered in state: 27
West Virginia: Huntington
- Poverty rate in city: 27.4% (16.6% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $43,146 ($57,917 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 34.5% (23.3% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 7.6% (5.7% statewide)
- City population: 46,189
- Number of cities considered in state: 2
Wisconsin: Milwaukee
- Poverty rate in city: 23.3% (10.6% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $51,888 ($75,670 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 26.6% (32.8% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 5.9% (3.3% statewide)
- City population: 569,756
- Number of cities considered in state: 14
Wyoming: Casper
- Poverty rate in city: 11.2% (10.7% statewide)
- Median household income in city: $69,171 ($74,815 statewide)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate in city: 30.0% (29.9% statewide)
- Unemployment rate in city: 3.9% (3.7% statewide)
- City population: 58,754
- Number of cities considered in state: 2
It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor)
Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be.
Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter!
Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.