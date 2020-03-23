Can the US Withstand 3 Million Jobless Claims This Week? Chris Lange

The global economy has more or less ground to a halt with the advent of COVID-19. This dramatic impairment of economic activity in the United States and around the world will make for some very ugly economic numbers. What we have seen so far in China and Europe is only a hint at what’s ahead.

The Chinese economy was relatively normal in January but was in an effective lockdown in February. For the two months combined, industrial production dropped by 13.5% year over year and the service sector gross output dropped by 13.0%.

Note that the months were reported together because of the shifting Lunar New Year. Roughly speaking, stripping out January and focusing on February would suggest declines of double the reported numbers. Data from Italy (perhaps the worst-hit country in Europe) in the next few days will be crucial to see if the measures taken so far are working.

Merrill Lynch’s Head of Europe Economics Research, Ruben Segura Cayuela, is looking for a decline in the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). Tuesday, the IHS Markit PMI data for March for many euro area countries will be released, and this could just be the tip of the iceberg for more economic numbers to come.

Merrill Lynch expects the manufacturing PMI in France will drop by 9.6 points to 40.2 and the German PMI to fall from 48.0 to 39.0. The United States is running a week or so behind Europe in the impact of both the virus and the shutdown. Mid-month regional surveys have dropped off, with the Philly Fed and Empire State manufacturing surveys reporting record monthly declines and signaling contractionary activity.

Looking ahead, the brokerage firm now calls for weekly jobless claims to hit 3 million for the week ended March 19. Merrill Lynch further detailed this point: