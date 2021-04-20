These Are the Countries the US Doesn't Want You to Visit

Before the global COVID-19 pandemic, international travel was on the rise. By mid-March 2020, as it became apparent the disease was spreading globally, the number of international flights from most countries had declined significantly, compared to previous years.
Some countries have relaxed lockdown measures, but many travel restrictions remain in place around the world and within countries. The U.S. Department of State has just stated it will advise citizens not to travel to about 80% of the nations in the world. It added that the reason was the “unprecedented risks” due to COVID-19. The spread of the disease has risen sharply across the world and is soaring in some of the world’s largest nations, particularly India and Brazil.
COVID-19 is cited in nearly every current advisory. The State Department will give the expanded list later this month.
Other common reasons for the government’s highest travel guidance include kidnapping, health risks, violent crimes the potential for terrorism and civil unrest, and armed conflicts. The highest level of warning is “Level 4: Do Not Travel.”
The countries deemed most dangerous to American travelers span the globe and vary considerably in population and economic size. The Bahamas, with a population of around 390,000, and the Central African Republic, with a gross domestic product of just $2.22 billion, both have Level 4 advisories. So does India, the world’s second-largest population and fifth-largest economy.
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the nations for which the State Department has a standing Level 4 warning to identify the countries the U.S. government does not want you to go to. All listed travel advisories are the latest available guidance from the U.S. government. The State Department has four advisory levels for American citizens traveling abroad:
- Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
- Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
- Level 3: Reconsider Travel
- Level 4: Do Not Travel
Level 4 is the highest advisory level due to the greater likelihood of life-threatening risks.
These are the current Level 4 nations (until the list is expanded) and the last time each State Department advisory was updated:
- Chad, April 17, 2021
- Mozambique, April 12, 2021
- Haiti, April 12, 2021
- Curacao, April 9, 2021
- Kenya, April 7, 2021
- Syria, April 6, 2021
- Burma (Myanmar), March 30, 2021
- Burkina Faso, March 22, 2021
- Central African Republic, March 11, 2021
- Tanzania, March 1, 2021
- South Sudan, February 22, 2021
- Turks and Caicos Islands, February 16, 2021
- Montenegro, February 16, 2021
- Botswana, February 1, 2021
- Bolivia, February 1, 2021
- Iraq, January 25, 2021
- Afghanistan, January 25, 2021
- Indonesia, January 12, 2021
- French West Indies, December 21, 2020
- Kosovo, December 14, 2020
- Georgia, December 14, 2020
- Venezuela, October 30, 2020
- Somalia, October 26, 2020
- Turkmenistan, October 5, 2020
- Yemen, August 6, 2020
- Russia, August 6, 2020
- North Korea, August 6, 2020
- Mali, August 6, 2020
- Libya, August 6, 2020
- Iran, August 6, 2020
- French Guiana, August 6, 2020
- Cuba, August 6, 2020
- Brazil, August 6, 2020
- Argentina, August 6, 2020
Click here to read about the latest COVID-19 travel restrictions by state.