These Are the Countries the US Doesn't Want You to Visit

Before the global COVID-19 pandemic, international travel was on the rise. By mid-March 2020, as it became apparent the disease was spreading globally, the number of international flights from most countries had declined significantly, compared to previous years.

Some countries have relaxed lockdown measures, but many travel restrictions remain in place around the world and within countries. The U.S. Department of State has just stated it will advise citizens not to travel to about 80% of the nations in the world. It added that the reason was the “unprecedented risks” due to COVID-19. The spread of the disease has risen sharply across the world and is soaring in some of the world’s largest nations, particularly India and Brazil.

COVID-19 is cited in nearly every current advisory. The State Department will give the expanded list later this month.

Other common reasons for the government’s highest travel guidance include kidnapping, health risks, violent crimes the potential for terrorism and civil unrest, and armed conflicts. The highest level of warning is “Level 4: Do Not Travel.”



The countries deemed most dangerous to American travelers span the globe and vary considerably in population and economic size. The Bahamas, with a population of around 390,000, and the Central African Republic, with a gross domestic product of just $2.22 billion, both have Level 4 advisories. So does India, the world’s second-largest population and fifth-largest economy.

24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the nations for which the State Department has a standing Level 4 warning to identify the countries the U.S. government does not want you to go to. All listed travel advisories are the latest available guidance from the U.S. government. The State Department has four advisory levels for American citizens traveling abroad:

Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Level 4: Do Not Travel

Level 4 is the highest advisory level due to the greater likelihood of life-threatening risks.

These are the current Level 4 nations (until the list is expanded) and the last time each State Department advisory was updated:

Chad, April 17, 2021

Mozambique, April 12, 2021

Haiti, April 12, 2021

Curacao, April 9, 2021

Kenya, April 7, 2021

Syria, April 6, 2021

Burma (Myanmar), March 30, 2021

Burkina Faso, March 22, 2021

Central African Republic, March 11, 2021

Tanzania, March 1, 2021

South Sudan, February 22, 2021

Turks and Caicos Islands, February 16, 2021

Montenegro, February 16, 2021

Botswana, February 1, 2021

Bolivia, February 1, 2021

Iraq, January 25, 2021

Afghanistan, January 25, 2021

Indonesia, January 12, 2021

French West Indies, December 21, 2020

Kosovo, December 14, 2020

Georgia, December 14, 2020

Venezuela, October 30, 2020

Somalia, October 26, 2020

Turkmenistan, October 5, 2020

Yemen, August 6, 2020

Russia, August 6, 2020

North Korea, August 6, 2020

Mali, August 6, 2020

Libya, August 6, 2020

Iran, August 6, 2020

French Guiana, August 6, 2020

Cuba, August 6, 2020

Brazil, August 6, 2020

Argentina, August 6, 2020

