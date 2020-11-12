The 29 Countries the US Government Doesn't Want You to Visit

Before the global COVID-19 pandemic, international travel was on the rise. By mid-March, as it became apparent COVID-19 was spreading globally, international flights from most countries had dropped significantly compared to previous years.

Global travel remains relatively low. Worldwide scheduled flights during the first part of this week were 46.5% lower than in the same week last year, according to research published by Statista.

Some countries have relaxed lockdown measures, but many travel restrictions remain in place around the world and within countries. Click here to see a state by state guide to traveling within the United States during the pandemic.

The State Department issued on Jan. 27 its highest travel warning level for Hubei, China, the location of Wuhan — where the COVID-19 pandemic is thought to have originated. As of Nov. 11, the State Department had active Level 4: Do Not Travel advisories for 29 countries. COVID-19 is cited in nearly every advisory.

Other common reasons for the government's highest travel guidance include kidnapping, health risks, violent crimes, potential for terrorism and civil unrest, and armed conflicts.

The countries deemed most dangerous to American travelers span the globe and vary considerably in population and economy size. The Bahamas, with a population of around 390,000, and the Central African Republic, with a GDP of just $2.22 billion both have level 4 advisories alongside India, the world’s second largest population and fifth largest economy.

24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the 29 nations for which the State Department has a standing Level 4 warning to identify the countries the U.S. government does not want you to go to. All listed travel advisories are the latest available guidance from the U.S. government. Each was last updated between Aug. 6 and Nov. 9, 2020. We also reviewed World Bank data on population, GDP in current U.S. dollars, and GDP per capita (PPP) in international dollars for the most recent available year.

The U.S. Department of State has four advisory levels for American citizens traveling abroad: Level 1 — Exercise Normal Precautions; Level 2 — Exercise Increased Caution; Level 3 — Reconsider Travel; and, Level 4 — Do Not Travel. Level 4 is the highest advisory level due to greater likelihood of life-threatening risks.