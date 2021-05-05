This Is America's Fastest Growing City

The U.S. Census Bureau has released its “New Vintage 2020 Population Estimates Available for Nation, States, Counties and Puerto Rico Commonwealth.” The latest data, presented by state, county and metropolitan area, cover the year that ended July 1, 2020. The findings show that people left large cities and moved to suburbs, although the trend was not even nationwide.

The New York Times looked at the trend across cities with populations over 500,000 as of July 1, 2019. Several cities lost over half a percent of their residents in a year. These included Jackson, Mississippi, and Honolulu, Hawaii, which lost 1.0%, and San Jose, California, which lost 0.7%. The New York metro area, the largest in America, lost 0.6% as did the second largest, Los Angeles.

The fastest-growing city with a population of over 500,000 was Austin, Texas, which posted an increase of 3.0%. Boise, Idaho, and Lakeland, Florida, followed, each at 2.7%. Two other Florida cities were among the fastest growing: Cape Coral (2.4%) and North Port-Saratoga (2.0%).



These were the fastest-growing metro areas in American in 2020:

Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas: 3.0%

Boise City, Idaho: 2.7%

Lakeland-Winter Haven, Florida: 2.7%

Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas: 2.4%

Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida: 2.4%

Provo-Orem, Utah: 2.4%

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona: 2.1%

Raleigh-Cary, North Carolina: 2.0%

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida: 2.0%

Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina: 1.8%

These were the fastest-shrinking metro areas in American in 2020:

Jackson, Mississippi: −1.0%

Urban Honolulu, Hawaii: −1.0%

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California: −0.7%

Youngstown-Warren, Ohio-Pennsylvania: −0.6%

San Francisco-Oakland, California: −0.6%

New York-Newark, New York–New Jersey-Pennsylvania: −0.6%

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California: −0.6%

Chicago, Illinois-Indiana-Wisconsin: −0.5%

Syracuse, New York: −0.4%

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: −0.4%

Special thanks to The New York Times.

Click here to see which American cities are growing fastest.

