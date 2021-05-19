This Is the State Where the Most People Work From Home

Shortly after the outbreak of COVID-19, the Census Bureau launched the Household Pulse Survey, a vast initiative to measure the effects of the crisis on Americans. The bureau has released weekly results in three phases. The first began on April 23, 2020, and ended July 21, 2020. The second and third phases followed, with the current phase, 3.1, released on May 5.



The Household Pulse Survey was created by an effort across several government agencies. These include the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Defense, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Maternal and Child Health Bureau, the National Center for Education Statistics, the National Center for Health Statistics, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, the Social Security Administration, and the USDA Economic Research Service.Among the questions asked is about teleworking instead of working at an office. The question, specifically, is about the “Percentage of adults living in households where at least one adult has substituted some or all of their typical in-person work for telework because of the coronavirus pandemic in the last 7 days.”

The national average is 27.0%. The state with the highest figure is Maryland at 40.8%, and the lowest state number is Mississippi’s 11.7%. The Pulse Survey does not draw a relationship between income and the telework number. However, the census data shows that, at $45,792, Mississippi has among the lowest median incomes across all states, while Maryland’s is the highest at $86,738.

The city with the highest figure is Washington at 51.0%. Riverside, California’s 20.2% in the lowest city figure.

