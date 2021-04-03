This Is The State Where the Most People Work From Home

Shortly after the outbreak of COVID-19, the Census Bureau launched a vast initiative to measure the effects of the disease on Americans. It is called the Household Pulse Survey. So far, the results have been released in three phases, which began with the first study that was in the field starting April 23, 2020. The data is released by week.

Each weekly report actually covers about two weeks of information gathered by the Census Bureau and other federal agencies. Among the questions asked each week is whether any adult in the respondent’s household “teleworks,” which is the study’s term for working from home or a site other than the office. Telework, to qualify, must be due to needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic. It can be done for “some” or “all” of their work time.

Current data also covers Week 26 and includes the results of questions about income loss, the percentage of Americans who work from home, food scarcity, food insecurity, chances of eviction or foreclosure, difficulty in paying household expenses, whether people have received a COVID-19 vaccine and whether those not vaccinated plan to be.

The work is done in partnership with the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Department of Housing and Urban Development, National Center for Education Statistics, National Center for Health Statistics, Social Security Administration and USDA Economic Research Service.



Data come from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and America’s largest metro areas.

There have been several major studies about the extent to which people work from home. The wide range of outcomes happens, to some extent, because of the wording of the question. Pew Research found that 71% of people in its poll, done in December, currently were working from home. A Stanford study, done much earlier, in June found that 42% of people worked full time from home. It also found that, from its sample, 33% were not working.

The Household Pulse Survey shows that the U.S. figure for telework was 38.8%. The state with the highest number was Utah at 52.7%. Higher still, the number for the District of Columbia was 61.8%. Massachusetts (49.5%) and Maryland (50.2%) followed Utah.

The Household Pulse Survey does not draw a relationship between telework and income. However, the District of Columbia’s residents have a higher median household income than any of the states do. Maryland is first among all states, and Massachusetts is fourth.

The state with the lowest telework percentage is Mississippi at 23.7%, followed by Wyoming (26.0%), West Virginia (26.3%) and North Dakota (26.3%). These states tend to have low median household incomes.

Among cities, the percentage of people who fall into the telework category is led by Washington, D.C., at 58.7%, then Seattle at 55.7% and San Francisco at 55.1%.

State Population Percentage Alabama 3,717,378 28% Alaska 524,925 38% Arizona 5,597,268 41% Arkansas 2,246,527 32% California 29,939,021 43% Colorado 4,454,718 48% Connecticut 2,732,423 49% Delaware 754,637 36% Florida 17,085,385 33% Georgia 7,955,983 38% Hawaii 1,073,229 34% Idaho 1,343,198 34% Illinois 9,546,424 38% Indiana 5,015,550 33% Iowa 2,342,905 31% Kansas 2,140,957 37% Kentucky 3,344,102 34% Louisiana 3,431,432 28% Maine 1,065,620 37% Maryland 4,586,920 50% Massachusetts 5,324,065 50% Michigan 7,644,458 36% Minnesota 4,241,624 44% Mississippi 2,189,670 24% Missouri 4,617,880 35% Montana 822,204 32% Nebraska 1,418,191 38% Nevada 2,399,457 28% New Hampshire 1,073,014 41% New Jersey 6,776,822 49% New Mexico 1,589,574 37% New York 14,847,080 41% North Carolina 8,017,566 38% North Dakota 561,016 26% Ohio 8,822,539 37% Oklahoma 2,916,436 32% Oregon 3,302,727 38% Pennsylvania 9,776,154 40% Rhode Island 817,559 38% South Carolina 3,969,123 31% South Dakota 642,658 29% Tennessee 5,221,475 33% Texas 21,356,906 38% Utah 2,281,207 53% Vermont 485,485 42% Virginia 6,472,737 47% Washington 5,890,357 44% West Virginia 1,379,576 26% Wisconsin 4,438,719 35% Wyoming 433,400 26%

