ZEUS: The supply chain problem's silver climate lining

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights

SAN FRANCISCO (Callaway Climate Insights) — Tucked into a press release by shipping giant Maersk last month, about building eight new ships that can run on green methanol, was a surprising nugget about the global supply chain. The Danish company had made the investment in response to demands from its shipping clients, many of them tech companies.

The companies, including Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT), had made their own commitments to clean up their supply chains, and were now leaning on their vendors. With global shipping responsible for about 3% of the world’s GHG emissions, the Maersk methanol move is expected to lead to . . . .

. . . . To read the rest of this column, as well as all our insights, news and in-depth interviews, please subscribe and support our great climate finance journalism.

Free Callaway Climate Insights Newsletter