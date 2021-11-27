This Is The Worst State for Millennials

For some reason, sociologists have decided to break Americans into seemingly arbitrarily chosen age groups. The Silent Generation is people born from 1928-1945. Baby Boomers covers people born between 1946-1964, Generation X are those born between 1965 and 1980, Millennials were born between 1981-1996, and Generation Z were those born between 1997-2012. The neat convention has been adopted as a common way to report attitudes by age groups and has made it into the common language, despite the question of its value.

The ways in which COVID changed life in America — among other things bringing a significant portion of the workforce the ability to telecommute — have encouraged some millennials to reassess where and how they want to live. In addition, many now have or are planning families and want to make the best decisions for their children as well as themselves.

24/7 Tempo has picked the worst state for millennials, using data compiled by the credit reporting and advice site WalletHub. The site compared states across five key dimensions: affordability; education and health; quality of life; economic health; and civic engagement. The dimensions were evaluated using 34 variously weighted metrics, including everything from singles- and family-friendliness to share of millennial smokers and binge drinkers to average earnings and labor force participation rate grown for members of the generation.

The worst state for millennials is West Virginia. Here are the details:

> WalletHub score: 32.48

> Top metric: Affordability (#25 best in the nation)

> Millennials: 318,773 — 12th fewest

No one should be surprised by the selection. West Virginia might be the worst state for about everything. It has high poverty rates, low median household income, poor health outcomes, high obesity rates, low education rates, and has the largest drop in population between 2010 and 2020 according to the Census.

