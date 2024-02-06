This Is the Worst State to Raise a Family

They say it takes a village to raise a child, much less a family. In today’s modern context, the “village” is often the support network from the local municipality, state, or federal governments and the overall environment. These can include anything from the local school and health care systems, the state of the national, state, and local economies, playgrounds and community centers, and other such factors.

Of course, some states provide better support than others, and in these states it can be easier to raise a family. (Also see: States With The Best And Worst Schools.)

To find the worst states to raise a family, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed credit reporting and advice site WalletHub’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family. The site compared states across five key dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socioeconomics with a resulting score out of 100. States are listed here from best to worst. See WalletHub’s methodology here. Data on the total number of families in each state comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey one-year estimates.

Six of the 10 best states to raise a family are in the Northeast, while the four others are in the Midwest. On the other hand, apart from Arizona and New Mexico, which are in the Western region, the other eight of the worst 10 states to raise a family are in the South. (Here is the city in each state with the poorest middle class.)

The worst state overall, Mississippi, ranks worst in socioeconomic factors as well as health and safety. New Mexico, the second worst state overall, ranks worst in education and child care. West Virginia, the third worst state overall, ranks worst in the family fun dimension. When it comes to affordability, Florida ranks worst, though it only ranks 32nd worst overall.