This Is the Worst State to Raise a Family

They say it takes a village to raise a child, much less a family. In today’s modern context, the “village” is often the support network from the local municipality, state, or federal governments and the overall environment. These can include anything from the local school and health care systems, the state of the national, state, and local economies, playgrounds and community centers, and other such factors.

Of course, some states provide better support than others, and in these states it can be easier to raise a family. (Also see: States With The Best And Worst Schools.)

To find the worst states to raise a family, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed credit reporting and advice site WalletHub’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family. The site compared states across five key dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socioeconomics with a resulting score out of 100. States are listed here from best to worst. See WalletHub’s methodology here. Data on the total number of families in each state comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey one-year estimates.

Six of the 10 best states to raise a family are in the Northeast, while the four others are in the Midwest. On the other hand, apart from Arizona and New Mexico, which are in the Western region, the other eight of the worst 10 states to raise a family are in the South. (Here is the city in each state with the poorest middle class.)

The worst state overall, Mississippi, ranks worst in socioeconomic factors as well as health and safety. New Mexico, the second worst state overall, ranks worst in education and child care. West Virginia, the third worst state overall, ranks worst in the family fun dimension. When it comes to affordability, Florida ranks worst, though it only ranks 32nd worst overall.

50. Massachusetts

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 66.14/100
  • Top metric: tied: Education & child care, Affordability (2nd best of 50 states)
  • Families: 1,724,355 — 17th highest

49. Minnesota

Source: KiraVolkov / iStock via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 62.07/100
  • Top metric: Socioeconomics (5th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 1,456,312 — 22nd highest

48. New York

Source: monkeybusinessimages / iStock via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 61.11/100
  • Top metric: Family fun (2nd best of 50 states)
  • Families: 4,738,232 — 4th highest

47. North Dakota

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 59.60/100
  • Top metric: tied: Education & child care, Socioeconomics (the best of 50 states)
  • Families: 193,761 — 4th lowest

46. Vermont

Source: Kirkikis / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 59.27/100
  • Top metric: Health & safety (the best of 50 states)
  • Families: 164,496 — 2nd lowest

45. New Hampshire

Source: varavina / iStock via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 58.17/100
  • Top metric: Health & safety (3rd best of 50 states)
  • Families: 358,120 — 10th lowest

44. New Jersey

Source: Marc Dufresne / E+ via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 58.14/100
  • Top metric: tied: Education & child care, Affordability (3rd best of 50 states)
  • Families: 2,378,459 — 11th highest

43. Nebraska

Source: usfwsmtnprairie / Flickr
  • WalletHub score: 57.95/100
  • Top metric: tied: Education & child care, Socioeconomics (6th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 501,595 — 14th lowest

42. Iowa

Source: pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 57.05/100
  • Top metric: tied: Education & child care, Affordability (9th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 821,960 — 20th lowest

41. Connecticut

Source: Alexander Farnsworth / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 57.03/100
  • Top metric: Affordability (the best of 50 states)
  • Families: 902,539 — 22nd lowest

40. Rhode Island

Source: Brad Yurcisin / iStock via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 56.95/100
  • Top metric: tied: Health & safety, Affordability (4th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 266,935 — 7th lowest

39. Washington

Source: RyanJLane / E+ via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 56.30/100
  • Top metric: Affordability (5th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 1,935,445 — 13th highest

38. Illinois

Source: pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 55.49/100
  • Top metric: Family fun (4th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 3,137,923 — 6th highest

37. South Dakota

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 55.45/100
  • Top metric: Socioeconomics (7th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 224,853 — 5th lowest

36. Utah

Source: MargaretW / iStock via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 55.25/100
  • Top metric: Socioeconomics (4th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 830,599 — 21st lowest

35. Maine

Source: Cavan Images / Cavan via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 55.01/100
  • Top metric: Health & safety (2nd best of 50 states)
  • Families: 370,935 — 11th lowest

34. Wisconsin

Source: MattGush / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 54.86/100
  • Top metric: Socioeconomics (11th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 1,511,105 — 20th highest

33. Pennsylvania

Source: benedek / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 53.89/100
  • Top metric: Family fun (11th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 3,294,814 — 5th highest

32. Maryland

Source: umnak / Flickr
  • WalletHub score: 53.39/100
  • Top metric: Affordability (8th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 1,546,282 — 19th highest

31. Colorado

Source: grand_canyon_nps / Flickr
  • WalletHub score: 53.34/100
  • Top metric: Family fun (7th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 1,464,182 — 21st highest

30. Virginia

Source: Imagesbybarbara / iStock via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 52.6/100
  • Top metric: Health & safety (15th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 2,191,916 — 12th highest

29. California

Source: hapabapa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 52.04/100
  • Top metric: Family fun (the best of 50 states)
  • Families: 9,150,804 — the highest

28. Hawaii

Source: FatCamera / E+ via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 51.36/100
  • Top metric: Health & safety (6th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 335,052 — 9th lowest

27. Oregon

Source: svetlana57 / iStock via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 50.55/100
  • Top metric: Family fun (10th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 1,041,083 — 24th lowest

26. Montana

Source: akpakp / iStock via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 50.49/100
  • Top metric: Socioeconomics (3rd best of 50 states)
  • Families: 282,216 — 8th lowest

25. Texas

Source: RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 49.71/100
  • Top metric: Family fun (3rd best of 50 states)
  • Families: 7,483,376 — 2nd highest

24. Wyoming

Source: jakesmome / Flickr
  • WalletHub score: 49.6/100
  • Top metric: Health & safety (11th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 153,365 — the lowest

22. Missouri

Source: Philip Rozenski / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 49.21/100
  • Top metric: Socioeconomics (16th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 1,569,735 — 18th highest

22. Kansas

Source: peeterv / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 49.21/100
  • Top metric: Socioeconomics (13th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 740,407 — 16th lowest

21. Delaware

Source: aparlette / Flickr
  • WalletHub score: 47.91/100
  • Top metric: Affordability (12th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 263,885 — 6th lowest

20. Ohio

Source: photographingtravis / Flickr
  • WalletHub score: 47.69/100
  • Top metric: Affordability (15th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 2,983,145 — 7th highest

19. Florida

Source: elzey / Flickr
  • WalletHub score: 47.28/100
  • Top metric: Family fun (6th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 5,684,399 — 3rd highest

18. Tennessee

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 46.17/100
  • Top metric: Family fun (20th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 1,846,572 — 14th highest

17. Indiana

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 45.77/100
  • Top metric: Socioeconomics (18th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 1,740,106 — 16th highest

16. Idaho

Source: benedek / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 45.74/100
  • Top metric: Socioeconomics (9th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 491,073 — 13th lowest

15. Michigan

Source: bennettscience / Flickr
  • WalletHub score: 45.51/100
  • Top metric: Affordability (10th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 2,548,560 — 10th highest

14. Kentucky

Source: lighttable / Flickr
  • WalletHub score: 45.40/100
  • Top metric: Education & child care (20th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 1,172,125 — 25th highest

13. Alaska

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 44.74/100
  • Top metric: Family fun (17th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 175,789 — 3rd lowest

12. North Carolina

Source: AwakenedEye / Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 43.11/100
  • Top metric: Family fun (24th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 2,785,497 — 8th highest

11. Nevada

Source: constantgardener / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 41.41/100
  • Top metric: Family fun (5th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 773,666 — 18th lowest

10. Arizona

Source: grand_canyon_nps / Flickr
  • WalletHub score: 40.40/100
  • Top metric: Family fun (12th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 1,843,530 — 15th highest

9. Georgia

Source: Marilyn Nieves / E+ via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 40.24/100
  • Top metric: Family fun (26th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 2,733,234 — 9th highest

8. Oklahoma

Source: cstar55 / iStock via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 38.48/100
  • Top metric: Affordability (31st best of 50 states)
  • Families: 1,017,586 — 23rd lowest

7. Arkansas

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 38.47/100
  • Top metric: Education & child care (28th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 777,933 — 19th lowest

6. Alabama

Source: ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 37.38/100
  • Top metric: Affordability (29th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 1,308,988 — 24th highest

5. South Carolina

Source: Pete Marovich / Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 37.16/100
  • Top metric: Affordability (38th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 1,398,412 — 23rd highest

4. Louisiana

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 36.8/100
  • Top metric: Family fun (14th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 1,131,137 — 25th lowest

3. West Virginia

Source: ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 34.86/100
  • Top metric: Socioeconomics (30th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 463,064 — 12th lowest

2. New Mexico

Source: MargaretW / iStock via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 30.78/100
  • Top metric: Family fun (35th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 516,464 — 15th lowest

1. Mississippi

Source: emholk / iStock via Getty Images
  • WalletHub score: 30.01/100
  • Top metric: Education & child care (34th best of 50 states)
  • Families: 754,264 — 17th lowest

