This Is the Best City for College Graduates

Graduating from college is not what it used to be. The average loan debt carried by people who attended college for four years is $25,921, according to the Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities. Total student debt nationwide recently hit $1.7 trillion. Some graduates may find that a college education was not worth it. They make too little money over the years after graduation to pay off their debts.



Earnings vary based on the degrees students pursue. People with engineering degrees tend to make more than those who graduated after specializing in history or literature.

Job search website Lensa looked at which cities were best for recent college graduates in its America’s Graduate Capitals: The USA’s Best Cities and States for Graduate Opportunities.



The methodology for the study included data on unemployment by city from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Lensa provided its own data on entry-level job listings per 100,000 people. Trip Advisor was used to determine the “number of nightlife venues, restaurants, and attractions.” Average annual income data came from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The study ranked cities. Orlando topped the list with a score of 7.2 out of 10. This was primarily because of the number of entry-level job listings and the low unemployment rates. Additionally, “Compared to other cities across the country, Orlando has one of the lowest monthly living costs.”

These are the 15 best cities for college graduates:

City Overall Score Avg Annual Income Orlando 7.20 $45,156 St. Louis 6.65 $57,923 Atlanta 6.49 $54,557 Richmond 6.43 $58,628 Cincinnati 6.19 $56,033 Tampa 5.84 $49,908 Minneapolis 5.79 $64,255 Rochester 5.61 $60.966 San Francisco 5.44 $104.921 Austin 5.43 $61,977 New Orleans 5.34 $54,363 Pittsburgh 5.28 $60,227 San Jose 5.28 $114,080 Las Vegas 5.25 $48,806

