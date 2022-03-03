In Ukraine: Russian Losses and Oligarch Yachts

The Russian invasion of Ukraine begins its second week on Thursday. Wednesday, for the first time, Russian officials confirmed that the country’s armed forces have suffered more than 2,000 casualties, including 498 killed. The Defense Ministry also claimed that 2,870 Ukrainian troops have been killed, 3,700 have been injured and 572 have been captured.

U.S. intelligence officials told CNN on Tuesday that about 5,800 Russian soldiers had died as of Tuesday, while Ukrainian officials have put the number of Russian dead at nearly 6,000.

A second round of negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials is scheduled to begin Thursday. According to a report at Understanding War, “Head Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky claimed that Russia wants to discuss the possibility of a ceasefire and establishing a humanitarian corridor through which refugees and aid might safely travel. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that parameters for demilitarization have not been announced.”

According to military blog Oryx, Russia had lost 60 tanks as of Tuesday, along with a long list of other military equipment. The following chart indicates that Russian forces have lost a total of 528 assets while Ukrainian forces have lost 189.

Source: Oryx

Civilian casualties have been one-sided, of course, as Russia begins operations similar to the “slow annihilation” of the Chechen capital of Grozny in 1999. The tactic includes increasing the bombardment of Ukrainian cities using heavier, more destructive weapons to target civilians. The U.N.’s human rights council has so far confirmed 227 civilian deaths in Ukraine but the real total is expected to be far higher.

On the financial front, Clash Report has created this graphic showing the location of 24 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs.