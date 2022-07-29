Why Does Walmart Sell Water For $1?

Tap water is close to free almost anywhere in the U.S. Bottled water can be an expensive alternative based on the price of well-known brands that include Aquafina and Dasani. These brands have to be successful in America, which is the largest bottled water market in the world.

Walmart sells a gallon of “Great Value Purified Drinking Water” for $1.08. If shoppers aren’t satisfied with the quality of the product, Walmart will replace it or refund the customer’s money. Aquafina and Dasani don’t do that.

Walmart’s inexpensive water tactic shows a great deal about its approach to widely consumed products.

People who buy Walmart’s water online or in person are targets for the sale of other products. Walmart designs its stores and website to make sure customers have an easy opportunity to do this.

Walmart also knows that water is something people use every day. Beyond tap water, the Walmart $1.08 water has to be among the least expensive in the country. The world’s largest retailer gets to show that its slogan is true – “Save Money. Live Better.” Actually, $1.08 only covers the first half of the slogan.

24/7 Wall St.

Walmart’s only water competition is the free water most people can get at home.