30 Everyday Items That Are Cheaper at Dollar Tree Than at Walmart

Americans are being squeezed by the highest inflation in 40 years, with soaring energy and grocery prices as the main culprits. In June, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index climbed 9.1 percent over the last 12 months. To cope with inflation, many Americans are turning to dollar stores for savings and finding better prices on many items than they’d find at America’s largest retailer – Walmart.
Since its inception, Walmart has beat the drum about its low prices, using slogans such as “Always the low price. Always;” “Everyday low prices;” and “Save Money. Live Better.” The retail giant was forced to change that first slogan in 1994, however, because the National Advertising Review Board found it deceptive. Based on a comparison of prices of certain items today at Dollar Tree, one of the leading dollar stores, that claim by Walgreen’s still would be inaccurate. (For reasons of cost and otherwise, these are 29 things you should never buy at Walmart.)
To determine 30 items that cost less at Dollar Tree than at Walmart, 24/7 Tempo sourced online prices for everyday items, mostly generic, at both chains. We focused on bargain brands in small units, although in some cases, buying a larger bulk package at Walmart may be cheaper per unit. Brand names are noted where available, but not all Dollar Tree items have branding. Note that prices on individual items may vary at each Walmart location.
We chose only Dollar Tree items priced at $1.25. In total, 11 items at Dollar Tree were priced at least as much as $1.07 less than the corresponding item offered by the Bentonville, Ark.-based discounting titan. These items included candles, socks, picture frames, measuring tapes, sunglasses, and charging cables. One Dollar Tree products cost $6.71 less than a similar item at Walmart. (Regardless of price, here are 20 things you should always buy at a dollar store.)
