China Hits Walmart Hard JohanSjolander / E+ via Getty Images

China’s government objects to Walmart Inc.’s (NYSE: WMT) attempt to get China-based suppliers to cut their prices by 10%. The world’s largest retailer and America’s largest company by revenue has started to squeeze suppliers worldwide. Because of the burden of tariffs on Chinese goods, Walmart anticipates a sharp increase in the cost of many items it sells. The company knows that its operating margins, already only 5% of revenue, will shrink further due to an emerging trade war between the world’s two largest nations based on gross domestic product.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The Chinese government objects to Walmart Inc.’s (NYSE: WMT) attempt to get suppliers there to cut their prices by 10%.

Supplier prices are critical to keeping Walmart profitable.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

According to China-based media, Walmart was summoned to the Ministry of Commerce to discuss the U.S. retailer’s plans to pressure Chinese companies to lower the prices they charge Walmart. “Now, Walmart is not only asking Chinese suppliers to lower prices, but also asking them to do business at a loss,” CCTV reported. It also reported that many of these Chinese suppliers have asked the government to intervene.

Why It Matters

Moyo Studio / iStock via Getty Images

Sixty percent of Walmart’s products are made in China. China’s supplier prices are critical to keeping its global profit and loss at its current level. The company’s success in the United States has always depended on its being the retailer with the lowest prices. Walmart’s official slogan is “Save Money, Live Better.”

Walmart employs 1.2 million people in the United States. A margin drop raises the problem of whether it can operate at current expense levels. That, at least on paper, puts some of these jobs at risk. If the company does cut jobs, its employees lose purchasing power, which creates another drag on the U.S. economy.

Declining margins also put Walmart’s stock price success at risk. Over the past year, it has been up 44% compared to an increase of only 8% in the S&P 500. The stock has retreated considerably in the past two weeks, almost certainly because of the risk that tariffs will hurt its financials. If Chinese suppliers do not cut what they charge Walmart, the stop price will almost certainly go lower.

You Won’t Believe These Eight Stores Secretly Offering Better Prices Than Walmart

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!