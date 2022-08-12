How Germany’s Rhine River drying up is a red flare for emerging markets

This summer’s twin paradoxes of massive flooding and receding rivers and reservoirs opened a dangerous new channel this week with news that some $80 billion in economic trade along Germany’s Rhine River could soon be impeded as shallow waters prevent ships from carrying oil and gas to energy-staved Europe.

Rivers and reservoirs drying up aren’t just about drinking water, irrigation for farmers, or even dead bodies as we’ve seen outside Las Vegas at Lake Mead. They are about hydroelectricity sources to millions, and even more important, vital, economic, river bound trade — especially in emerging markets.

While the Rhine is the largest water trade route inside Europe, most of the biggest trading rivers are in Africa, India, Asia and South America. Consider the Nile, the Yangtze in China, the Amazon in South America, the Ganges in India, and not to mention the Mississippi in the U.S. responsible for more than $14 billion in goods and services last year. All are at some stage of drying up.

Indeed, in Germany we’re about to reach the absurd precedent of climate change actually preventing us from hurting ourselves and the world by shipping more fossil fuels. Even as we are hit by worse and worse flash flooding from rainstorms, the drying of our rivers and lakes is about to cause a water shortage that will change our economies in ways that we still can’t predict.

A risk manager’s nightmare for sure. Especially this week in the European shipping trade.

