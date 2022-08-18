Officials Warn Hoosiers About These Indiana Stimulus Checks Scams

Indiana is now starting to send stimulus money to millions of taxpayers in the form of tax rebates and inflation relief payments starting this week. Eligible taxpayers can get as much as $650. As payments start to go out, state officials have issued a warning for taxpayers to look out for potential Indiana stimulus checks scams. Specifically, officials are warning taxpayers to stay away from suspicious messages related to direct payment programs.

Watch Out For These Indiana Stimulus Checks Scams

Earlier this month, Governor Eric Holcomb approved sending $200 in rebate payments to eligible taxpayers, and the payments are starting to go out this week. Prior to this, the governor sanctioned $125 in a rebate payment to eligible taxpayers.

Many residents still haven’t received the earlier payment of $125. Thus, such taxpayers will get the two payments together, i.e., up to $325 ($650 for married couples) if they are eligible. With so much money involved, eligible taxpayers are anxiously waiting for this money, and this is what scammers are using to their advantage.

Scammers are reportedly deploying a phishing scheme based around these two relief programs to get a hold of taxpayers’ personal information. They are using emails, texts, and phone calls to lure users into revealing their confidential information.

The presentation of these emails, texts, and phone calls makes them appear to come from an official state institution, but once you open the message or click any link, your personal information could be exposed to scammers. These suspicious messages could even damage your device.

Moreover, hackers are also making phone calls and posing as someone else and encouraging users to reveal their personal information.

Thus, officials are warning taxpayers to watch out for such emails, texts, and phone calls related to Indiana’s tax refunds or inflation relief payments.

Tips To Stay Away From Phishing Scams

To stay away from such Indiana stimulus checks scams, residents should keep in mind that the IRS never initiates contact by email, text messages, phone calls or social media to ask for personal or financial information. Usually, the IRS sends a letter first through the U.S. Postal Service if it wants to contact any resident.

If you believe a call is from a scammer, then you should immediately hang up the phone. Also, never click on links that are in the fake messages or texts. It is also recommended that you always verify the source and link before sending any money to anyone.

Recently, Indiana State Police detectives also warned taxpayers to watch out for scam texts from scammers claiming to be from the Department of Workforce Development. Also, cases have been reported of scammers using phishing links that lure users to claim unclaimed stimulus cash or benefits.

Residents who receive any suspicious text, email or phone call are requested to lodge a complaint at IndianaConsumer.com or call the state attorney general’s office at 1-800-382-5516.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk