These Are the States Sending Direct Payments in June 2023

Federal stimulus programs that were started during the COVID-19 pandemic have now ended. Some states, however, are still sending targeted stimulus checks in one form or another. Detailed below are the states sending direct payments in June 2023.

Although the list of states sending direct payments in June 2023 is long, unfortunately the deadline to claim most of these payments has long passed. Also, most of the money has already been distributed, but some recipients still haven’t received theirs. Such recipients will get the money in June or shortly thereafter. Here are the states sending direct payments in June 2023:

Massachusetts residents would have already received a refund by December if they filed their 2021 returns by Oct. 17, 2022. The refund equals about 14% of the taxpayers’ 2021 state income tax liability.

Taxpayers who didn’t file their return last year can still be eligible for the payment if they file their tax return by Sept. 15, 2023. If such taxpayers filed their return in May, they could get the payment this month.

New Jersey enacted the ANCHOR (Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters) program in June of last year. Those who have been receiving payments under the ANCHOR program can expect more payments this month. About 2 million New Jersey residents qualify for this property tax rebate of up to $1,500.

Idaho sent tax rebates and “Special Session Rebates” to eligible recipients in March and September 2022. Although most rebate payments have already been sent, those who got extensions or filed their taxes late could get a rebate through the summer of 2023.

Illinois has already sent most payments for both the Illinois Income Tax Rebate and/or the Property Tax Rebate. Some payments, however, have yet to be sent, and the state Comptroller has indicated that the state will continue to issue payments until all payments have been issued. Some payments could come this month.

New Mexico is sending rebates to both taxpayers and to those who are not required to file taxes. The rebate of up to $1,000 to joint filers ($500 for single filers) will be paid out in mid-June 2023. Those not required to file taxes will get the rebate next month.

Claim These Payments In June

California’s Los Angeles County has started a guaranteed income program, called Breathe. Eligible residents, who meet income and age requirements, could get a monthly payment of $1,000 for two years.

About 200 people will be selected for this guaranteed income program. Applications can be submitted electronically from June 20 through July 3. Visit this link for more information on the program.

Maine started sending the Maine Winter Energy Relief Payment in January of this year. Although most payments have already been sent, those who haven’t received the payment despite being eligible can still get one. You have until June 30 to contact the State Tax Assessor to get the payment. If you are eligible, you could get the payment up until Sept. 30, 2023.

