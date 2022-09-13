It Is 120 Degrees in the World's Hottest Place

The climate news has been driven by high temperatures and drought for the past several weeks. Much of the attention has been on the United States, where there have been record high temperatures across most of the northwest and a 1,200-year drought across much of the southwest, including southern California, Utah and Nevada. The drought has sapped the water supply for the entire drought-plagued region and worsened wildfires.



The U.S. temperatures do not come close to matching those in several other counties. These include parts of the Middle East, northern Africa and India. An example of this is the current hottest place in the world, Nuwasib in Kuwait, where the temperature is 120 degrees Fahrenheit. The four hottest places now are all in Kuwait.



Nuwasib is a town of just a few hundred people. It sits at the southernmost part of Kuwait on the border with Saudi Arabia. It is also on the Persian Gulf. The temperature reached 128 degrees on June 22, 2021, which is the record high in the Middle East. The temperature spikes there are due to hot air from the Arabian Peninsula.



The temperature in Nuwasib is above 100 degrees virtually every day from mid-May to mid-September. Nuwasib is probably one of the places in the world that will not be habitable in the next decade. The list of those places is ever growing. No one has any idea where people who live in these places will move. In some areas with extremely high temperatures, the population is huge, unlike in Nuwasib. In total, millions of residents of these areas share the problem.



The major reason a place like Nuwasib will not be habitable is that the human body begins to suffer when temperatures top 100 degrees for any period. People can even die if their core body temperatures rise above this level. This is usually caused when the core temperature moves above 106 degrees and the body can no longer cool itself. This, in turn, can lead to serious illness and occasionally death.