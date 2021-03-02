This Is the Hottest Place in the World Today at 110 Degrees

Throughout much of the year, the hottest places in the world typically are in the Middle East, Northern Africa and India. Today, the hottest place is thousands of miles away from most of those locations. It is 110 degrees Fahrenheit at Birdsville Airport in Australia.

Birdsville Airport is close to the middle of nowhere in Australia. It sits near the westernmost border of Queensland and near the northern border of South Australia. It is not close any city of size. Bedourie, Queensland, to its north has 122 residents.

Although 110 degrees is high for Birdsville Airport, it is not usual for the temperature to rise above that level, particularly in January and February. The average night temperatures drop to the mid-70s. The coolest months are June and July, when the average high temperature is 70 degrees and the average low is 50. Low temperatures in June through August are common in the southern hemisphere.

Some places in the United States have similar weather characteristics. In Phoenix, Arizona, temperatures can be above 100 degrees for days. The area around the city is under what the Drought Monitor labels as “exceptional” drought, which means there is a widespread water shortage and crops and livestock suffer.



The airport is located barely above sea level, and the area gets little or no rain. The months when it is most likely to have precipitation run from January through March, when the average monthly rainfall is about an inch. According to Weatherspark, the rainless period of the year lasts for 7.5 months, from March 29 to November 13. The least rain falls around August 24, with an average total accumulation of 0.1 inches.

According to Weather.com, the weather will not change much at Birdsville Airport over the next several days. It will see temperatures of 100 degrees most days over the next week. The low will run about 75, and it may rain next Tuesday.

