Flee North Carolina as Soon as Possible

Across all the states in America, North Carolina is the worst place to work, according to an important study. The research comes from Oxfam and is based on wage policy, worker protection and the right to organize. In other words, it does not apply to CEOs, senior management and most multimillionaires.



North Carolina is part of a cluster of states with poor rankings. According to CBS News, the group includes Mississippi, Georgia and Alabama. (Click here for the worst states for Black Americans.)



Oxfam is not the only survey that gives North Carolina poor marks. It has also been listed as one of the worst places to work for older people.

The state problem for workers also goes to the city level. Fayetteville was recently listed as one of the worst cities to work in when measured by work/life balance. Several cities are among the deadliest cities in the country. These include Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Fayetteville and Durham.



North Carolina also has several metros on the neediest cities list. These included Fayetteville, Greensboro and Winston-Salem.



Finally, North Carolina recently was rated as one of the worst states to raise a family. That causes a deep problem for people who are not very young or very old.

It is time to get out of North Carolina, particularly for those who can move.