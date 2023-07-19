What to Do If You Didn't Get the Montana Tax Rebate of Up to $2,500

Montana started issuing individual income tax rebates earlier this month and expects to send most of the payments by the end of next month. State residents who haven’t yet received their Montana tax rebate can visit the Montana Department of Revenue website to check the status of their payment.

How To Check The Status Of Your Montana Tax Rebate

More than 530,000 taxpayers in Montana are expected to qualify for the rebate. The Montana Department of Revenue started issuing the individual income tax rebates on July 3. It anticipates sending most of the payments by Aug. 31, while all individual rebates will be issued by Dec. 31.

To qualify for the Montana tax rebate, you need to meet the following requirements:

You must be a Montana resident for the full 2021 tax year.

You must have filed a Montana resident or part-year resident return for 2020 and a 2021 Montana resident tax return.

The 2020 and 2021 Montana tax returns must have been filed by the due date for the 2021 tax year.

You must not be claimed as a dependent by someone else on their federal or Montana income tax return for the 2021 tax year.

Line 20 of your 2021 Montana Form 2 must have an amount greater than zero.

If you meet the above requirements, you will likely get your Montana tax rebate by Aug. 31. You can also check the status of your payment by visiting the state’s “Where’s My Rebate?” page.

If the status page says your rebate has been sent, but you still don’t have it after waiting a reasonable amount of time, it may have been used to offset any debt you owed to the State of Montana.

If you received a notice from the state regarding your 2020, 2021 or 2022 Form 2, but you didn’t respond to it, the state may be holding your rebate until your identity has been verified. You need to contact the revenue department if you misplaced the notice.

How Much Money To Expect?

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the tax rebate legislation (House Bill 192) into law on March 13, and it was approved during the 2023 Montana Legislative Session.

According to the DoR, the rebate amount depends on the taxpayer’s 2021 filing status and the amount of tax they paid that year. The Montana tax rebate amount for single taxpayers, heads of household, or married spouses filing separately will be the lesser of $1,250 or the amount on line 20 of the taxpayer’s 2021 Montana Form 2.

For Montana taxpayers who were married and filed jointly, the rebate amount will be $2,500 or the amount found on line 20 of the 2021 Montana Form 2, whichever is less.

Taxpayers don’t need to claim the Montana tax rebate. The state will automatically issue the rebate via bank deposit or physical check to eligible taxpayers.

Visit the Montana Department of Revenue website for more information on the rebate.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk