You Have Less Than 2 Days to Claim the South Carolina Tax Rebate of $800

South Carolina approved the $800 tax rebate program in June of last year. The state started issuing the first round of payments in November to those who filed their 2021 return by October 17. If somehow you were unable to file your return by October 17?, then you still have a couple of days to file the return in order to claim the South Carolina tax rebate in the second round.

What’s The Deadline To Claim The South Carolina Tax Rebate?

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) has finished issuing the first round of rebate payments. Eligible taxpayers who filed their 2021 return by October 17 got the South Carolina tax rebate of up to $800 in the first round.

The SCDOR will now start issuing the second round of payments in March 2023 to taxpayers who filed their returns by Feb. 15, 2023. So, if you are eligible for the tax rebate and you haven’t yet filed your return, then you have less than two days to claim the South Carolina tax rebate.

“You must file your 2021 South Carolina Individual Income Tax return by February 15 to receive your rebate in March 2023,” the SCDOR says.

The rebate amount depends on the taxpayers’ 2021 tax liability and the maximum rebate amount of $800. So, if someone’s tax liability is less than $800, then their rebate amount will be the same as their tax liability, and if their tax liability is more than $800, then they will get $800 in the form of a rebate.

For more details on how to calculate your South Carolina tax rebate amount, visit this link. It must be noted that couples that filed joint 2021 Individual Income Ta?x returns, will get only one rebate.

How To Check The Rebate Status

Taxpayers can track the status of their South Carolina tax rebate using Check my Rebate Status tracker. To use the tracker, taxpayers will need their SSN or ITIN and Line 10 of their 2021 SC1040.

The SCDOR asks taxpayers to update their mailing address if there is a change in address since they last filed their 2021 SC Individual Income Tax Return. Taxpayers can update their address by visiting MyDORWAY, or they can download form SC8822I and email the completed form to TaxSupport@dor.sc.gov?.

The SCDOR is issuing the rebate either as a paper check or direct deposit, depending on how residents received their 2021 refund. If a taxpayer got their 2021 refund by direct deposit, then they will get the rebate in the same bank account. Other eligible taxpayers will get a paper check.

Further, a paper check will also be issued in these situations: if a taxpayer notified the SCDOR of a change in banking information by November 1; received their 2021 refund by debit card or paper check; received their 2021 refund by direct deposit to a prepaid or pay-as-you-go debit card; had a balance due and did not receive a refund; or received their 2021 refund using a tax preparer’s account.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk