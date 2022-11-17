Will You Get This $800 Income Tax Rebate From South Carolina Going Out Now?

South Carolina has started issuing tax rebates to eligible taxpayers this week. Eligible taxpayers in South Carolina who filed their return before the Oct. 17 deadline can expect to receive up to $800 in the form of an income tax rebate from the state before the end of the year.

Who Will Get The Income Tax Rebate From South Carolina And How Much?

South Carolina lawmakers approved the rebate program as part of the state budget in June. The rebate amount is based on taxpayers’ 2021 tax liability and is capped at $800.

In an announcement this week, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) said it has started issuing rebate payments to eligible taxpayers. The rebates are going out in the form of direct deposits or mailed paper checks to residents who filed a 2021 SC Individual Income Tax Return (SC1040)? by Oct. 17?, 2022.

Those who haven’t yet filed their return can still claim the income tax rebate from South Carolina if they file their return by Feb. 15, 2023. Taxpayers who file their return between Oct. 18, 2022 and Feb. 15, 2023 will receive their rebate payment in March 2023.

Eligible taxpayers in South Carolina can check the status of their rebate by visiting the MyDORWAY site. They will need to provide their Social Security Number or individual taxpayer identification number and the amount on line 10 of their 2021 return to check the status.

It must be noted that the rebates are being issued per return, not per person. Thus, married taxpayers who file jointly will get only one income tax rebate from South Carolina.

Who Will Get Paper Checks?

The SCDOR will issue the rebates in the form of direct deposits and paper checks. Direct deposits will go to taxpayers who received their 2021 refund by direct deposit, and the agency will use the same bank account to send the rebate.

On the other hand, paper checks will go to taxpayers who notified the SCDOR of a change in their banking information by Nov. 1. Additionally, those who received their 2021 refund by debit card or paper check will also get their rebate via paper checks.

Similarly, those who got their 2021 refund by direct deposit to a prepaid or pay-as-you-go debit card will also receive paper checks. Paper checks will also go to taxpayers who had a balance due on their 2021 tax return and didn’t get a refund and to those who received their 2021 refund using a tax preparer’s account.

Taxpayers who expect to receive a paper check but have a different mailing address from the one on their 2021 individual tax return from the SCDOR must update their address. To update their address, taxpayers need to log in to MyDORWAY and click on the “More” tab.

Then under “Names and Addresses,” click “Manage Names & Addresses,” download form SC8822I,?? ?and email the completed form to TaxSupport@dor.sc.gov.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk