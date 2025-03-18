The Top 20 Cities Where Rent Has Increased the Most This Year Here Now / Shutterstock.com

It should come as no surprise that rents in cities across the country increased by over one-third in 2025 compared to the previous year. While this isn’t true across the board, the cities with the highest percentages in rent change often see a large-scale increase, which is a giant red flag.

Key Points Unfortunately, for the millions of Americans who rent, the cost of rentals is mostly moving in just one direction.

Whether it’s due to increased demand or cities that don’t have enough housing, rent doesn’t look to be coming down anytime soon.

It’s clear that there is a definite need for more affordable housing and rent controls to help prevent prices from skyrocketing and catching residents by surprise.

As it stands today, depending on which source you rely on, the average cost of rent for an apartment in the US is between $1,600 and $2,000 per month. Apartments.com says this is for a one-bedroom apartment that is only 700 square feet, all while Zillow says rent is 35% higher in some areas in 2025 than it was in the year prior.

Using data from Construction Coverage, we can pinpoint exactly which cities around the US are suffering the most significant rent increases in 20205.

20. Bangor, Maine

Rent increase: 14.9%

According to the Bangor Daily News, rent in Bangor increased faster than anywhere else in the state. As a result, rental pricing increased by $179, from $1,202 to $1,381 for a one-bedroom apartment.

19. Rochester, Minnesota

Rent increase: 14.9%

With median rental pricing rising $186 year-over-year, Rochester is believed to be “strapped” and facing a housing shortage. The Mayo Clinic is said to be bringing in more workers to the area, which is largely contributing to the shortage of property options.

18. Prescott Valley, Arizona

Rent increase: 14.9%

Multiple economic factors affect Prescott Valley, Arizona, including wildfire risks and a lack of rental control, leading to a median rent price increase of $248 between 2024 and 2025.

17. Harrisonburg, Virginia

Rent increase: 15.7%

According to local real estate developers, rental property owners in Harrisonburg, Virginia, are raising rates to “keep up with the cost of operating the asset” regarding real estate taxes, insurance, and other operating expenses. Local real estate firms report that this trend will continue increasing over time.

16. Kingsport, Tennessee

Rent increase: 16.6%

Rental pricing in the Kingsport, Tennessee region is pushing “more people to the edge,” according to local station WJHL.com. Median rental pricing has increased $166 year over year.

15. Pocatello, Idaho

Rent increase: 16.6%

Without landlord control over rental pricing and a growing population looking for a lower cost of living, the opposite is happening as rental pricing moves in one direction. One Redditor showed a sign from their landlord indicating a pricing jump from $520 to $1,800 in one year.

14. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Rent increase: 16.8%

The rental squeeze in Idaho has been affecting multiple cities since 2019. Remote workers are also attracted to the area and bring bigger paychecks every year, which rental owners take full advantage of, driving costs up for everyone.

13. Charlotte, North Carolina

Rent increase: 16.8%

There was hope that Charlotte, North Carolina, would see some rent relief in 2025, but that has not been the case. Instead, median rental pricing is up $289 from $1,509 to $1,763. On average, 120 people are moving to the area daily, driving up demand and pricing.

12. Utica, New York

Rent increase: 17.0%

Utica, New York, is one of a few primary upstate New York areas suffering from increased rental pricing. Worse, New York has been named the most expensive state for rentals, with Utica’s rental prices jumping 17% between 2024 and 2025.

11. Midland, Texas

Rent increase: 17.7%

With an economy heavily tied to the oil industry, more activity in the region has led to increased demand for housing as an influx of people have moved to the area. Limited construction also means greater demand than supply, so overall rent pricing has surged an extra $298 year-over-year.

10. Syracuse, New York

Rent increase: 18.0%

The rent price in Syracuse, New York, has increased $214 year over year, the 10th highest increase in the nation. The city is looking to overhaul many of its zoning regulations to help accelerate housing development and create more affordable living situations.

9. Pinehurst, North Carolina

Rent increase: 18.4%

According to Zillow, the average rent in Pinehurst, North Carolina is $2,125, while a one-bedroom can go as long as $1,509, up $214 year over year. Pinehurst is around 10% more expensive to live in than the average city in North Carolina.

8. Twin Falls, Idaho

Rent increase: 18.7%

Named one of the nation’s “toughest home buying markets” according to NBC, it won’t come as any surprise that Twin Falls, Idaho residents are seeing rent moving in just one direction. In one year, the median cost of rent popped $231, up to $1,466 for a one-bedroom apartment.

7. Idaho Falls, Idaho

Rent increase: 18.8%

With rent jumping from $1,347 to $1,600 in under a year, Idaho Falls, Idaho, is one of the cities with the largest rent increases. After a 6% drop in rent the year prior, the 18.8% increase has surprised residents. As always, demand outpaces supply, driving the price up in 2025.

6. Daytona Beach, Florida

Rent increase: 21.7%

According to local Daytona Beach news, the cost of rent is going up, up, up. Zillow indicates that the average price of a one-bedroom has gone up from $1,628 to $1,976 over the course of a year.

5. Pensacola, Florida

Rent increase: 24.6%

As is the case with other major cities in Florida, Pensacola, Florida, is experiencing a notable jump in the cost of living, including housing. This is due to rising insurance and homeowner costs and a booming housing market where demand far exceeds supply.

4. Knoxville, Tennessee

Rent increase: 25.0%

With the average rent increasing from $335 to $1,340 to $1,675, Knoxville’s rent is the fourth highest in the nation. Boosted by a strong economy and growing job opportunities in healthcare, Knoxville is attracting more professionals, while housing availability hasn’t improved.

3. Helena, Montana

Rent increase: 29.5%

Unfortunately for residents of Helena, Montana, the city is experiencing the second-biggest rent increase in small metros in 2025 and the third-highest in the nation. The change is equivalent to an increase of $343 more per rental, meaning the average rent is now $1,507 compared to $1,164 in 2024.

2. Boise City, Idaho

Rent increase: 32.1%

When you think about Boise City, Idaho, with a population of 235,421, this is not so small in a not-so-heavily populated state. It has experienced quite a considerable population growth as a stronghold for better-paying jobs, especially in technology and healthcare. Add to this a limited housing supply, which increases rent costs without any rent control.

1. Bozeman, Montana

Rent increase: 37.4%

Due to low supply and high demand, Bozeman, Montana, has seen the largest rent increase in the country over the previous 12 months. This number is believed to be due to the city’s influx of remote workers with higher salaries, who are pushing up the demand for housing and, in turn, the cost of rent.

