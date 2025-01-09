How Gas Prices Compare in America and Overseas marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images

Gas prices are a politically sensitive barometer of the economy for Americans. In a petroleum-dependent, mobile society, the price of gas prominently displayed at gas stations in every town is often a topic of angsty conversation for Americans. But as a matter of fact, the U.S. actually has the lowest gas prices of any developed country in the world. Read on to find out why, and see how our international friends and rivals are faring.

Key Points Gas prices are determined by supply and demand, but can also be influenced by government policies.

The price Americans pay for gas is below average in the world, both because the U.S. is the world’s top oil producer and because government policies help keep prices down for political reasons.

What Influences the Price of Gas?

Pamela Au / Shutterstock.com

Like everything else in the economy, the price of gas is influenced by supply and demand. Things like winter demand for heating oil and peak travel seasons increase demand, raising prices. Discovery of new sources of oil, new technologies like fracking, or decisions by oil-producing countries to increase production all can increase supply and push prices lower.

National and world events can push prices up. A change in energy policy, an explosion at a refinery, a war or international sanctions in an oil-producing country all create upward pressure on prices. This is true even if we do not buy oil directly from the affected country. In a market economy, when the global supply is restricted, prices go up for everyone.

How Does the U.S. Manipulate Gas Prices?

departmentofenergy / Flickr

The U.S. government can influence the price of gas by doing things to increase supply, such as opening federal lands to drilling, issuing more drilling permits in general, and approving new technologies like fracking, The president can also authorize the sale of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a supply of hundreds of millions of barrels of oil the U.S. holds back for emergencies.

To decrease demand, the government can set higher fuel efficiency standards and promote alternative energy-powered cars such as electric or biofuel. Federal and state governments can raise or lower gas taxes to adjust the price. The federal gas tax is currently 18.4 cents a gallon, which is used mainly to fund highways and other transportation-related services. State gas taxes are one of the factors that causes prices to differ state-by-state.

How Do Foreign Governments Manipulate Gas Prices?

Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Wikimedia Commons

Foreign countries use the same approaches as the United States to influence gas prices, but in some cases have additional tools at their disposal. In some countries the government owns the oil industry and can set prices directly. Governments also may subsidize the price of gas so that consumers pay less. Some countries, such as those in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, negotiate quotas on member countries’ oil production to regulate supply and keep the price in an agreed-upon range.

Current US and Average Global Gas Prices

ivanastar / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

According to GlobalPetrolPrices.com, as of January 6, 2025, the average price for a gallon of 95-octane gas in the U.S. was $3.396. This is a decrease of 3.2% over the past three months, and it is at the same level as last year at this time.

The global average gas price per gallon is $4.67, which is 27.28% more than Americans pay. In effect, American drivers are getting a “discount” of $1.274 for every gallon they pump, compared to the typical international driver.

Countries Where Gas is Under $1 a Gallon

24/7 Wall St. / mapchart.net

Iran, Libya, and Venezuela are all oil-producing nations with major problems and restive populations. They keep the price of gas artificially low as a way to pacify their people.

Iran: $0.10

Libya: $0.115

Venezuela: $0.132

Countries Where Gas is $1.01-$2 a Gallon

24/7 Wall St. / mapchart.net

All of these countries are oil producers, so they are able to give their citizens cheap gas to help them be happier with their government.

Angola: $1.242

Egypt: $1.271

Algeria: $1.285

Kuwait: $1.289

Turkmenistan: $1.618

Malaysia: $1.729

Kazakhstan: $1.751

Countries Where Gas is $2.01-$3 a Gallon

24/7 Wall St. / mapchart.net

Only a few countries on this list are not major oil producers. One example is Belarus, which has very limited domestic energy resources but receives low-priced oil and gas from Russia. This is one of the tools Russia uses to control Belarus.

Bahrain: $2.009

Bolivia: $2.048

Russia: $2.138

Qatar: $2.183

Saudi Arabia: $2.349

Oman: $2.350

Azerbaijan: $2.449

Iraq: $2.456

United Arab Emirates: $2.577

Ecuador: $2.642

Sudan: $2.650

Bhutan: $2.674

Lebanon: $2.732

Belarus: $2.821

Nigeria: $2.910

Indonesia: $2.993

Countries Where Gas is $3.01-$4 a Gallon

24/7 Wall St. / mapchart.net

Other than the United States and Australia, all the countries with gas prices in this range are developing nations where higher prices would be a substantial burden on a largely impoverished population.

Tunisia: $3.006

Ethiopia: $3.047

Liberia: $3.139

Vietnam: $3.163

Paraguay: $3.172

Kyrgyzstan: $3.176

Afghanistan: $3.252

Panama: $3.360

United States: $3.396

Maldives: $3.426

Pakistan: $3.435

Brazil: $3,462

Taiwan: $3.488

Gabon: $3.574

Colombia: $3.580

Myanmar: $3.737

El Salvador: $3.747

Uzbekistan: $3.774

Lesotho: $3.836

Honduras: $3.870

Bangladesh: $3.885

Guyana: $3.888

Australia: $3.892

Democratic Republic of the Congo: $3.945

Guatemala: $3.957

Countries Where Gas is $4.01-$5 a Gallon

24/7 Wall St. / mapchart.net

Countries with gas in this price range include highly developed countries like Canada, South Korea, and Japan, as well as middle-income developing countries. These countries have more drivers who are able to afford to pay more for gas. In some cases, prices are higher because of transportation costs to reach more remote areas.

Ghana: $4.014

Botswana: $4.027

Togo: $4.086

Namibia: $4.099

Philippines: $4.145

Georgia: $4.156

China: $4.163

Eswatini: $4.170

Benin: $4.176

Peru: $4.197

Mali: $4.206

Cambodia: $4.263

Tanzania: $4.265

South Africa: $4.276

Haiti: $4.289

Rwanda: $4.299

Trinidad & Tobago: $4.323

Japan: $4.324

Fiji: $4.352

Argentina: $4.421

India: $4.457

Suriname: $4.496

Nepal: $4.498

Grenada: $4.552

Cabo Verde: $4.630

Jamaica: $4.643

Canada: $4.655

Zambia: $4.673

Syria: $4.705

Mexico: $4.726

Chile: $4.741

Sri Lanka: $4.751

Dominican Republic: $4.757

Madagascar: $4.757

Moldova: $4.776

South Korea: $4.807

Turkey: $4.853

Bosnia & Herzegovina: $4.855

Cuba: $4.901

North Macedonia: $4.904

Uganda: $4.918

Morocco: $4.929

Costa Rica: $4.982

Thailand: $4.985

Mauritius: $4.990

Countries Where Gas is $5.01-$6 a Gallon

24/7 Wall St. / mapchart.net

Many of the countries at this price point are in Eastern Europe, which has traditionally been dependent on Russia for oil and gas. The war in Ukraine, international sanctions on Russia, and disruption of the oil pipeline from Russia that runs through Ukraine have all contributed to higher gas prices in these European countries.

Bulgaria: $5.010

Dominica: $5.028

Nicaragua: $5.036

Armenia: $5.043

Cameroon: $5.046

Saint Lucia: $5.084

Burkina Faso: $5.107

Mozambique: $5.110

Kenya: $5.114

Laos: $5.172

Ukraine: $5.178

Burundi: $5.221

Malta: $5.245

Sierra Leone: $5.251

Ivory Coast: $5.258

Guinea: $5.271

Andorra: $5.347

Seychelles: $5.349

Bahamas: $5.350

Cyprus: $5.457

Lithuania: $5.472

Malawi: $5.523

Czech Republic: $5.549

Zimbabwe: $5.602

Poland: $5.603

Mongolia: $5.624

Montenegro: $5.637

Romania: $5.743

Sweden: $5.768

Hungary: $5.774

Slovenia: $5.825

Jordan: $5.870

Austria: $5.938

Croatia: $5.942

Senegal: $5.948

Slovakia: $5.965

Countries Where Gas is $6.01-$7 a Gallon

24/7 Wall St. / mapchart.net

Western Europe imposes a heavy tax burden on its citizens but also provides comprehensive social services to enhance their quality of life. The citizens of these countries also tend to be intensely concerned about climate change and supportive of policies that cut down on driving. Finally, the war in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions have reduced the supply to this region, pushing prices up.

Luxembourg: $6.005

Spain: $6.016

New Zealand: $6.059

Serbia: $6.086

Latvia: $6.177

Belgium: $6.200

Estonia: $6.369

San Marino: $6.431

United Kingdom: $6.452

Central African Republic: $6.608

Belize: $6.627

Finland: $6.721

Germany: $6.740

Uruguay: $6.757

France: $6.820

Portugal: $6.834

Ireland: $6.858

Albania: $6.957

Italy: $6.997

Countries Where Gas is $7.01-$8 a Gallon

24/7 Wall St. / mapchart.net

These countries have among the very highest gas prices in the world. Norway is a bit of a surprise on this list as it is a major oil producer from North Sea oil drilling. However, it exports much of what it recovers to other European countries. Norway and Iceland have forbidding climates that increase demand for heating fuel and rugged geography that makes it expensive to transport fuel to remote areas.

Greece: $7.042

Norway: $7.203

Barbados: $7.275

Switzerland: $7.352

Liechtenstein: $7.448

Netherlands: $7.594

Singapore: $7.686

Israel: $7.724

Denmark: $7.849

Monaco: $8.338

Iceland: $8.452

Countries Where Gas is Over $8 a Gallon

rayinmanila / Flickr

Hong Kong is not an independent country, but is an autonomous city-state in China. Built mainly on an island, it is one of the most crowded and expensive cities in the world with almost no room to expand. The ridiculously high price of gas there pushes most of the population into mass transit rather than clogging the streets with more cars. Approximately 33% of the price of gas is from a government excise tax on imported fuel. So, driving in Hong Kong is treated more as a luxury than a necessity.

Hong Kong: $12.748

