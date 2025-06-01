These Are the Only Fast Food Chains Worth Visiting

Collectively, we all know fast-food isn’t the healthiest choice. And with rising prices, it often isn’t even the cheapest choice either, with the average McDonald’s meal costing $9.29. But darn it if those fast-food chains don’t have a way of calling our name! The call is especially loud when stress takes over, time is of the essence, or late-night cravings hit unexpectedly. But when the drive-thru urge hits, we must remember that all fast-food establishments are not created equal. While some of these restaurants are notorious for their mediocre meals and over salted taste, others stand out among the masses due to their quality, convenience, and overall deliciousness.
To find the top 10 fast-food establishments, 24/7 Wall St reviewed rankings from the America Customer Satisfaction Index for 2024. The index ranks fast-food brands across a range of categories, including accuracy of order, cleanliness, helpful staff, and menu variety. Chains like Sonic and McDonalds scored low, while others ranked towards the top in the 70s and 80s. Today, we’re bringing you the top 10 fast-food spots worth the splurge.
10. Five Guys
- Score: 78
- Change from previous year: Same
- Stand out feature: Uses fresh ground beef for its burgers. The restaurants do not have freezers, ensuring that all ingredients are fresh.
9. Pizza Hut
- Score: 79
- Change from previous year: Up 1 point
- Stand out feature: Thick, buttery crust and crispy edge, family-friendly environment
8. Papa John’s
- Score: 79
- Change from previous year: Down 1 point
- Stand out feature: Fresh, never frozen dough, alongside vine-ripened tomato sauce
7. Dominos
- Score: 79
- Change from previous year: Up 1 point
- Stand out feature: Affordable pizza with a promise of speed and consistency
6. Starbucks
- Score: 80
- Change from previous year: Up 2 points
- Stand out feature: Consistency, seasonal drinks, and welcoming environment
5. Panera Bread
- Score: 80
- Change from previous year: Up 4 points
- Stand out feature: Uses “clean” ingredients that are free from artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors
4. Culvers
- Score: 80
- Change from previous year: N/A
- Stand out feature: Comfort food served fresh by friendly staff
3. Arby’s
- Score: 80
- Change from previous year: Up 3 points
- Stand out feature: Meat heavy sandwiches and quirky branding
2. KFC
- Score: 78
- Change from previous year: Same
- Stand out feature: Original recipes and family-style meals
1. Chick-fil-A
- Score: 83
- Change from previous year: Down 2 points
- Stand out feature: High-quality and exceptional customer service
