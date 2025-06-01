These Are the Only Fast Food Chains Worth Visiting Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Collectively, we all know fast-food isn’t the healthiest choice. And with rising prices, it often isn’t even the cheapest choice either, with the average McDonald’s meal costing $9.29. But darn it if those fast-food chains don’t have a way of calling our name! The call is especially loud when stress takes over, time is of the essence, or late-night cravings hit unexpectedly. But when the drive-thru urge hits, we must remember that all fast-food establishments are not created equal. While some of these restaurants are notorious for their mediocre meals and over salted taste, others stand out among the masses due to their quality, convenience, and overall deliciousness.

To find the top 10 fast-food establishments, 24/7 Wall St reviewed rankings from the America Customer Satisfaction Index for 2024. The index ranks fast-food brands across a range of categories, including accuracy of order, cleanliness, helpful staff, and menu variety. Chains like Sonic and McDonalds scored low, while others ranked towards the top in the 70s and 80s. Today, we’re bringing you the top 10 fast-food spots worth the splurge.

10. Five Guys

huddleston / Flickr

Score: 78

Change from previous year: Same

Same Stand out feature: Uses fresh ground beef for its burgers. The restaurants do not have freezers, ensuring that all ingredients are fresh.

9. Pizza Hut

hua hin pizza hut by goodiesfirst / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Score: 79

Change from previous year: Up 1 point

Up 1 point Stand out feature: Thick, buttery crust and crispy edge, family-friendly environment

8. Papa John’s

J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Score: 79

Change from previous year: Down 1 point

Down 1 point Stand out feature: Fresh, never frozen dough, alongside vine-ripened tomato sauce

7. Dominos

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Score: 79

Change from previous year: Up 1 point

Up 1 point Stand out feature: Affordable pizza with a promise of speed and consistency

6. Starbucks

2016 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Score: 80

Change from previous year: Up 2 points

Up 2 points Stand out feature: Consistency, seasonal drinks, and welcoming environment

5. Panera Bread

jeepersmedia / Flickr

Score: 80

Change from previous year: Up 4 points

Up 4 points Stand out feature: Uses “clean” ingredients that are free from artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors

4. Culvers

Missvain / Wikimedia Commons

Score: 80

Change from previous year: N/A

N/A Stand out feature: Comfort food served fresh by friendly staff

3. Arby’s

Courtesy of Arby's

Score: 80

Change from previous year: Up 3 points

Up 3 points Stand out feature: Meat heavy sandwiches and quirky branding

2. KFC

2018 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Score: 78

Change from previous year: Same

Same Stand out feature: Original recipes and family-style meals

1. Chick-fil-A

bluemaumau / Flickr

Score: 83

Change from previous year: Down 2 points

Down 2 points Stand out feature: High-quality and exceptional customer service

