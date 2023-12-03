5 Reasons To Avoid Domino's Pizza Today jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

There’s something about a large pizza and a night in. Building a fort with your partner and family is way more fun than going out for most people. When trying to decide on what pizza to order, there are plenty of options to pick from. You can order it from the restaurant down the street. You could also order from one of the many different chains we have in the United States. Either way, pizza just hits differently.

Unless you order from Dominos (NYSE: DPZ). We try to seek out the best deals, especially in times like we are in right now. However, you should avoid eating at Domino’s at all costs. One of the most alarming parts of Domino’s is how many faults they’ve had in the past. Those sadly haven’t gone away. It could prove to change your life in a positive way that you might not have seen before.

It’s Unhealthy

Source: Courtesy of Domino's / Facebook

Let’s start with the obvious, shall we? It’s no secret that eating Domino’s isn’t the healthiest life choice you could make. However, just how unhealthy is it for you to be eating Domino’s? Their food has more saturated fat and is higher in calories than most other pizza places. Let’s say you order one pizza a week. At first, it might not seem like a bad thing. But over time, you’ll notice your energy levels fall. You’ll notice yourself not focussing during the day.

There will be moments when you have brain fog. This all can be fixed by not putting Domino’s into your body. Your health should be your number one priority. There have been numerous studies done that show a correlation between successful people and health. Putting the pizza down and eating healthier will change your life.

The Quality is Bad

Source: jaminwell / Getty Images

You’re not alone if you’ve ever ordered a Domino’s pizza and wanted to spit it out after your first bite. Domino’s is known for not using quality ingredients while they make their pizza. You’re saving a little bit of money on getting a cheaper pizza, but you’re sacrificing enjoying the meal. At the end of the day, it should mean more to you that you enjoy your food rather than save a few bucks on it. There are plenty of other chains to go to where you can enjoy the food you eat at a reasonable price. It’s not worth more than likely having a bad piece.

The Pizza is Destroyed or Cold When You Get It

Source: Vikramaditya_Rai / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One of the perks of ordering a pizza is the delivery part of it. If you’ve ordered a Domino’s pizza ever, you know it’s about a 50/50 chance of it still being good by the time it reaches your doorstep. When you spend money on food, you shouldn’t have to fear if the food will be good by the time you get it.

You should feel confident that the second you start eating, you will enjoy it. As sad as it is to say, pizza delivery people don’t get paid enough to truly care about the quality of your food. Even if you go and pick it up, who knows how long it’s been sitting outside and getting cold?

The Pizza Doesn’t Reheat Well

Source: jane / iStock via Getty Images

Many people order pizza intending to be able to reheat it later on in the week as another way to save money. While this is a very smart idea, Domino’s pizza doesn’t reheat well, at all. You’re more likely to throw it all away than eat it after the first night of getting it. When you order a pizza, you should feel confident that you’re going to have at least two or three extra meals from it. Getting a pizza from Domino’s means you’re rolling the dice on if you’ll be able to eat the leftovers.

Domino’s has Tried Too Many Things

Source: J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One of the ways Domino’s has tried to reinvent itself over the years is by adding new things to the menu. While this seems like a noble idea that could have gone well, they’ve tried to do too many things. This is one of the reasons the quality of the food has suffered. There are plenty of examples of places that only have a few different things on the menu and have been successful.

One of them is In-N-Out. Their menu hasn’t ever changed, but they’re still one of the most successful fast-food restaurants in the United States. Domino’s had a chance to make a great comeback. Unfortunately, they didn’t quite hit the mark. The next time you’re in the mood for a pizza, don’t think about Domino’s. You’ll be happier in the long run.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.