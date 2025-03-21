Bank of America (BAC) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (March 2025) 24/7 Wall Street

Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) slid -5.30% over the past month, bringing their year-to-date loss to -4.18%. Still, the stock has rewarded shareholders who have enjoyed a 15.80% gain since BAC’s one-year low on Aug. 5, 2024.

Investors in the financials sector have been largely insulated from the market’s broad losses over the past month, which have seen consumer discretionary and technology fall by -12.28% and -11.61%, respectively. Meanwhile, the financials sector — which includes the behemoth Bank of America — have only slid -3.41%

Since its Depression-era roots in San Francisco, Bank of America has weathered close to a century of wars and financial upheavals to rise as one of the top financial institutions in the US, ranking #2 behind JP Morgan Chase by asset size. Bank of America’s massive AUM heft made it a $45 billion “too big to fail” TARP bailout recipient during the 2008 subprime banking meltdown. It also acquired Wall Street investment banking stalwart Merrill-Lynch as a kicker. CEO Brian Moynihan has ruthlessly slashed operations to focus on growing assets under management with lower overhead.

24/7 Wall Street has analyzed the stock, industry, sector and the macro environment to forecast where shares of Bank of America could be heading over the next five years.

Key Points in This Article:

Bank of America’s post-2008 focus has been growing its assets under management. Its future business trajectory is trending towards an increase in wealth management in order to provide a “one-stop shopping” experience for customers requiring standard banking functions as well as brokerage, finance, credit, and other services.

Bank of America is in the midst of a branch expansion agenda to have a “local” presence throughout the US.

Digital technology, AI-assisted customer service, and instant payment platforms will see increased use as ways to continue offering top-level service and convenience while also cutting costs.

“The Next NVIDIA,” click To receive a complimentary copy of our brand-new report, here . It includes 3 Top Stock Picks poised to take off from the next breakthroughs in AI. One company is a ‘10X Moonshot’, which could become the dominant software player in AI.

Bank of American (BAC) Recent Stock Success

After reaching its five-year high of $49.18 per share in January 2022, Bank of America has struggled to attain that level again. Efforts to climb higher had been thwarted, but after bottoming in late October 2023, the stock has rallied back gaining nearly 84% by the end of January 2025.

Regardless, investors are much more concerned with future stock’s performance over the next one, five and 10 years. While most Wall Street analysts will calculate 12-month forward projections, it’s clear that nobody has a consistent crystal ball, and plenty of unforeseen circumstances can render even near-term projections irrelevant. 24/7 Wall Street aims to present some farther-looking insights based on Bank of America’s own numbers, along with business and market development information that may be of help to our readers’ own research.

Year Price Revenues Net Income 2015 $13.99 $79.804B $15.910B 2016 $18.67 $80.104B $17.822B 2017 $25.50 $83.730B $18.232B 2018 $21.53 $87.738B $28.147B 2019 $31.47 $85.582B $27.430B 2020 $27.81 $74.208B $17.894B 2021 $41.61 $93.707B $31.978B 2022 $31.70 $92.407B $27.528B 2023 $33.23 $94.187B $26.515B LTM $40.75 $93.156B $24.517B

Key Drivers for Bank of America’s Stock in the Future

Tero Vesalainen / iStock via Getty Images

Interest Sensitive Balance Sheet : The Federal Reserve’s Fed Funds rate hikes have boosted BAC’s net interest income (NII), but negatively impacted the stock price. Rate cuts might temporarily help lending and mortgage finance, but any renewed inflation signs will be red flags and could trigger further problems.

Net Interest Income : The rise in NII due to higher interest rates and corresponding robust loan interest rate growth has been a critical factor for that segment, but at the cost of higher default rates and lower transaction volumes.

Branch Growth : Expanding financial centers and branches into currently untapped demographic markets is a part of Bank of America’s “local” growth strategy. Its Expanding financial centers and branches into currently untapped demographic markets is a part of Bank of America’s “local” growth strategy. Its Branch Expansion agenda aims to have a presence in every state. The physical presence results in a 100% increase in digital sales, and looks to expand its 3,800 branches.

Technology : Improved digital offerings and the use of AI and other customer service tools, can boost customer satisfaction and fees that could boost earnings.

Capital Deployment Strategies : Bank of America’s dividend increases and share repurchase plans reflect a strong capital position, attractive to dividend hawk-oriented investors.

Bank of America (BAC) Stock Prediction for 2025

The current Wall Street consensus one-year price target for Bank of America stock is $52.81, which represents 24.22% upside potential from today’s share price. BAC receives a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 21 analysts covering the stock, with 18 assigning it as a “Buy” and three assigning it as a “Hold.”

24/7 Wall St.‘s 12-month forecast for Bank of America is more conservative. We see BAC ending 2025 at a price of $41.70, or -1.90% downside potential from today’s share price.

Bank of America’s Next 5 Years’ Outlook

24/7 Wall Street

Bank of America (BAC) Stock Forecast Through 2030

By 2030, the Branch Expansion program should have met its targeted location goals, and all of them would be primed for using the latest and most sophisticated Bank of America digital financial tools. Bank of America Erica(c) digital assistant, Zelle, Venmo, proprietary digital payment systems, online brokerage, and other virtual platforms would be fully implemented and income generating. Wall Street’s price target for 2030 is $50.00 per share, a 9.17% gain. Overall, this would represent a 10.84% gain over the next five years.



Year EPS Price % Change From Current Price 2025 $4.17 $41.70 -1.91% 2026 $4.14 $41.40 -2.61% 2027 $4.14 $41.40 -2.61% 2028 $4.58 $45.80 7.74% 2029 $4.58 $45.80 7.74% 2030 $5.00 $50.00 17.62%

Are You Still Paying With a Debit Card? The average American spends $17,274 on debit cards a year, and it’s a HUGE mistake. First, debit cards don’t have the same fraud protections as credit cards. Once your money is gone, it’s gone. But more importantly you can actually get something back from this spending every time you swipe. Issuers are handing out wild bonuses right now. With some you can earn up to 5% back on every purchase. That’s like getting a 5% discount on everything you buy! Our top pick is kind of hard to imagine. Not only does it pay up to 5% back, it also includes a $200 cash back reward in the first six months, a 0% intro APR, and…. $0 annual fee. It’s quite literally free money for any one that uses a card regularly. Click here to learn more! Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings to provide coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.