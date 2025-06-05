Forecasts

2026 Social-Security COLA Projections

Social Security Card, benefits statement and 100 dollar bills. Social security funding, payment, retirement and federal government benefits concept
J.J. Gouin / Shutterstock.com
Christian Drerup
Published:

For those receiving Social Security, Cost-of-Living adjustments (COLAs) are essential to quality of life. These increases, which happen each year, are not simply “raises” for the retirement community; they are inflation-based adjustments, corresponding to current economic events. Tuning in for the annual COLA information announcement is an important moment for those living off social security.

Experts like to estimate what the upcoming year’s adjustment will be. Projections are based on CPI-W figures, which look at prices for an assortment of goods. The cost of these goods and services are later used to determine the final COLA every October. Recent inflation data leads experts to believe the 2026 adjustment will be quite modest. In fact, it may be one of the smallest in the past handful of years. 

This slideshow dives into all things COLA, including how they work and how experts make projections. We also detail how COLAs can often fail to provide the retirement community with adequate funds. This information can help seniors prepare a future financial plan.

Why Social Security COLAs Matter

United States capitol in Washington DC with a Social Security card and money
zimmytws / Shutterstock.com

  • Social Security COLAs help monthly benefits keep up with inflation.
  • They’re designed to preserve purchasing power over time.

What is a COLA?

Global increasing prices , high living expenses, food, gas, rent and loan costs standing on tags, empty plate, inflation
Berit Kessler / Shutterstock.com

  • COLA is an acronym for Cost-of-Living Adjustment.
  • This adjustment is not a raise, but an increase based on inflation.

How Are COLAs Determined?

shopping at Costco
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • COLAs are based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).
  • The third quarter CPI-W data (from July, August, and September) determines the adjustment.

2026 COLA Estimates So Far

Senior couple, stress and laptop for financial debt, budget mistake and investment fail or asset management at home. Elderly people with depression, thinking or reading news or email on computer
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

  • The Senior Citizens League currently projects a 2.5% COLA for 2026.
  • This estimate is based on recent CPI-W data trends.

How This Compares to Past Years

Inflation, hyperinflation in the dollar one dollar bill The concept of reducing purchasing power from inflation.
Sansoen Saengsakaorat / Shutterstock.com

  • The projected 2.5% COLA would be the smallest increase in benefits since 2021.
  • Pandemic-era inflation previously drove COLAs much higher.

Why it’s Lower This Year

inflation concept, red graph arrow, Percent sign on a wooden cube with row of coins in idea for FED consider interest rate hike, world economics, and inflation control, US dollar inflation.
SomYuZu / Shutterstock.com

  • Compared to the pandemic years, inflation has slowed.
  • Lower price growth equates to smaller adjustments.

What Retirees Need to Watch

Image_Source_ / Image Source via Getty Images

  • CPI-W data from July-September of 2025 will ultimately determine the next COLA.
  • The official announcement is expected in October 2025.

Will it Be Enough?

The cost of healthcare
Christian Delbert / Shutterstock.com

  • COLAs often fail to accurately match seniors’ cost increases.
  • Healthcare and housing rise faster than general inflation.

How to Prepare Financially

Budget Capital Finance Economy Investment Money Concept
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

  • Financial advisors can help adjust withdrawal strategies and budget accordingly.
  • Planning ahead can protect your standard of living.

What’s Next?

Pension savings. Senior couple planning budget at wooden table indoors
New Africa / Shutterstock.com

  • Watch for updated projections each month based on new CPI-W data.
  • The July CPI data will begin shaping the final 2026 COLA.

