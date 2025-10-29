Your Social Security Check is Changing in 2026. Are You Ready?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Currently, we’re in the fourth and final quarter of 2025, and New Year’s Eve will roll around before you know it. If you are collecting Social Security, you should know that the start of a new year is going to mean some big changes to your financial situation. Specifically, your Social Security check is changing in 2026.

Retirees need to be ready for the shift, so here’s what to know about why and how your check will change in the upcoming year.

This change is coming to your Social Security checks

For retirees, the change to Social Security may seem, on the surface, like it is good news. That’s because retirees and others who collect benefits from the Social Security Administration are going to get a larger check in 2026. This will come thanks to the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) that’s happening next year.

Cost-of-Living Adjustments are part of the Social Security benefits program because retirees need to see their monthly benefits increase over time. If benefits stayed stagnant and never changed, then retirees would find themselves with far less buying power over time. Buying power would erode due to inflation.

While inflation has been surging in recent years in the post-pandemic era, the Federal Reserve targets a 2% inflation rate. This means that it is normal and expected for the cost of goods and services to rise around 2% annually. If prices are continually going up but benefits aren’t, then retirees would be able to purchase much less with their benefits over time if it weren’t for Cost of Living Adjustments that increase their checks.

COLAs are calculated based on the year-over-year changes to a basket of goods and services. Specifically, third-quarter data is compared for a price index called the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). This third-quarter data recently became available on October 24. Based on CPI-W changes for July, August, and September, retirees will get a 2.8% COLA next year.

This means seniors are going to see bigger checks — which is an important change.

How should you prepare for the 2026 changes to Social Security?

Canva | TatyanaGl from Getty Images and Kameleon007 from Getty Images Signature

Preparing for a benefits increase doesn’t seem like it will require much effort, but there are a few caveats that retirees need to know about as they look forward to 2026.

First and foremost, it’s important to note that the 2.8% COLA isn’t necessarily a good thing. The 2026 COLA is larger than the 2.5% increase that retirees got last year. Unfortunately, a larger increase means that inflation is higher. A 2.8% benefits increase also means that inflation is well above the 2.0% inflation target set by the Federal Reserve.

It’s definitely not good news for seniors to see higher-than-average inflation persist, or to see inflation that is higher than last year, given that retirees typically have many other income sources besides Social Security that are not protected against inflation. With these income sources potentially at risk of continuing to lose buying power after years of their value already eroding due to high inflation in the post-pandemic era, seniors may need to prepare to tighten their belts again in 2026.

This is especially true since Medicare premiums are projected to increase substantially next year, rising 11.6% and eating up a large portion of the 2026 COLA. Further, the Senior Citizens League has warned that the COLA formula that sets Social Security raises actually undercounts the inflation that seniors experience, so even with the larger raise, benefits are likely to continue losing ground.

Retirees must ensure they are maintaining a safe withdrawal rate from their 401(k) and other accounts so their money lasts throughout their retirement. They should also make smart budgeting choices with their Social Security to prepare for rising healthcare costs and other price increases.

A financial advisor can help seniors ensure that they are thriving even during times of inflation, so retirees should consider meeting regularly with a professional for help and advice during turbulent financial times.