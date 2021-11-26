This Is America's Safest City

What makes a city safe? Lack of crime? Good hospitals and high hospitals per 100,000 people? Streets with low accident rates? Clean air? In the day and age, tough COVID-19 restrictions? Clearly, the answer is subjects based on people’s age, health, and individual anxieties about what is safe and what isn’t.

We decided to focus primarily on safety. Several organizations report crime levels and gun deaths. We turned to the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report to identify America’s safest cities Cities are ranked by the violent crime rate — specifically, the number of violent crimes reported for every 100,000 residents. Only cities with populations of 25,000 or more were considered.

No city we considered No city had a violent crime rate that exceeds 51 incidents per 100,000 people. Meanwhile, the national violent crime rate stands at 399 per 100,000 people. The largest share of these cities are located in Midwestern states, including eight in Illinois and another seven in Ohio.

Potential explanations for lower levels of violence in these places are varied, though one may be relative financial security, as low-income communities in the U.S. are disproportionately burdened by crime. One study found that individuals with family incomes of less than $15,000 annually are three times more likely to be victimized by crime than those with family incomes of $75,000 or more.

The safest city in America is Glen Cove, New York. Here are the details:

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 11.0

> Number of violent crimes: 3 — the lowest of 1,287 cities

> Murders reported in 2020: 0 reported — the lowest of 1,287 cities (tied)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 27,186

Methodology: To determine the safest U.S. city, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed violent crime figures from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report. Violent crime includes murder, non-negligent manslaughter, rаpe, robbery, and aggravated assault. The rate of violent crimes per 100,000 people was calculated using population data from the FBI.

We considered cities that have more than 25,000 people based on five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Limited data were available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though areas in these states were not excluded from the analysis.

Additional information on the population within the jurisdictions reporting figures to the FBI are also from the 2020 FBI UCR. Poverty rates are five-year estimates from the 2019 ACS.

