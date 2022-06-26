This Is the Most Powerful Nuclear Weapon Ever Built

America dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6,1945. It was the first time a nuclear weapon was used to destroy a city and its population. This only happened twice in history. The U.S. dropped a bomb on Nagasaki three days later. Between the two, the explosions killed over 300,000 people.

Several countries have created nuclear weapons since 1945. Although they have not been used to attack other nations, they have been tested fairly regularly. Usually, these explosions are hundreds of miles from any population,

There are about 9,600 locked and loaded, or stockpiled, nuclear warheads in the world, more than 90% of them held by Russia and the United States, according to the Federation of American Scientists. And if the global supply of nukes were evenly detonated above the world’s large cities, the blasts would instantly kill 3 billion people, a recent report in Popular Mechanics estimates.

To determine the most powerful nuclear weapons ever built, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from defense industry news source Army Technology. Weapons were ranked on their explosive power in megatons – equivalent to the power of 1 million tons of TNT.

To get an idea of the difference in scale, the biggest human-made explosion was set off by the Soviet Union’s RDS-220, or Tsar Bomba, on Oct. 30, 1961. The Tsar Bomba, a 50-megaton hydrogen bomb yielding the equivalent of 50 million tons of TNT, was detonated in a test over an Arctic Ocean island. By comparison, the nuclear bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 measured 15 kilotons and 25 kilotons, respectively, equivalent to 40,000 tons of TNT combined.

The nuclear payloads of modern intercontinental ballistic missiles are typically measured in hundreds of kilotons, not in multiple megatons. The last of these super nukes was the B53, retired by the United States in 1997.

Nuclear weapons today may be less powerful than their predecessors, but they can be launched more easily, riding on the noses of high-speed missiles that can be launched from land or sea. Submarine-based nuclear ballistic missiles are particularly effective deterrents because they are more difficult to target than land-based sites.

Some of these nuclear warheads can hit any target in the world within 30 minutes, giving little or no warning to the populations living in the strike zones of these weapons.

The most powerful nuclear weapon ever built was Tsar Bomba (RDS-220 hydrogen bomb) Here are the details:

> Power: 50 megatons

> Circa: 1961

> Country: Soviet Union

