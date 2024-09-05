These States Are Looking to Ramp Up Gun Control 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Gun control is one of the most serious and controversial issues facing the country in the 2024 election. While some states are loosening their restrictions, others are looking to ramp up gun control. This article surveys several states where restrictions are becoming more stringent. It’s just a sampling, not a comprehensive list, taken from sources like the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the National Rifle Association, the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, Statistica, World Population Review, and other media sources.

Regardless of your perspective on this issue, this information can help you stay informed for voting and political advocacy purposes. It can remind gun owners to check on the new laws in their area to stay out of trouble with the law or prepare to move somewhere else that does not have laws they object to. Finally, it’s important for those who invest or work in firearms manufacturing and sales to remain aware of state laws that will affect procedures and profitability. This is essential to protect manufacturers and sellers from litigation or even criminal prosecution.

1. California

California has some of the strictest gun control laws in the nation and continues to tighten them up.

New Tax

Starting July 1, 2024, all guns and ammunition are subject to an 11% tax. The estimated $160 million annually the tax is expected to raise will be used to fund school safety and violence prevention programs.

Precursor Parts

The sale of “firearm precursor parts” must be done through a licensed dealer. Anyone wanting to purchase such components to make a homemade firearm must complete a background check and obtain a serial number for the weapon from the state.

Merchant Codes

Starting May 1, 2025, payment card networks are also required to create a special merchant category code for sellers of firearms and ammunition, and merchants will be required to use those codes.

Microstamped Cartridges

Governor Newsom signed into law a measure that will take effect in 2028 that requires cartridges for semiautomatic weapons to be microstamped with unique identifiers. This will help law enforcement track down shooters from spent cartridges left behind at crime scenes.

2. Colorado

In 2024 the governor of Colorado signed 8 gun control measures into law. These are what those laws will do:

Criminal Investigation

Authorize and fund the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to investigate gun crimes and illegal firearms purchases.

Restrictions for Owners

Bans guns in schools, voting sites, and the state Capitol.

Increases the requirements of curricula for gun training classes, which are required for a concealed carry permit.

Allows authorities to seize guns and ammunition from people under a temporary domestic violence restraining order.

Guns stored in vehicles must be kept in a locked hard-sided container out of view and the vehicle must be locked. There are exceptions for the military, police officers, and farmers.

Restrictions for Sellers

Requires credit card companies to assign special merchant codes to transactions for the purchase of firearms and ammunition.

Gun sellers must purchase a state permit for $400. Their firearms must be locked up. Employees must go through background checks and mandatory training.

Proposed New Tax

Voters will be given the chance in November to approve a 6.5% excise tax on firearms, components, and ammunition. The expected $39 million in annual revenue will be used for victims of gun violence, school safety, and behavioral health programs.

3. Delaware

For handguns, Delaware has a “permit to purchase” law. This requires prospective handgun owners to complete gun safety training and obtain a permit.

4. Maryland

Maryland has launched a Center for Firearm Violence Prevention and Intervention. It has also passed the Gun Industry Accountability Act, allowing victims of gun violence to sue firearms manufacturers and merchants.

5. Missouri omersukrugoksu / iStock via Getty Images Missouri has been active in regulating gun ownership. The state now requires permits for concealed carry. Courts are allowed to order the temporary seizure of guns from people who are deemed a danger to the public. Background checks are required for purchases at gun shows. There are also proposals to allow municipalities to enact local restrictions on firearms. 6. New York Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com In New York, a law requiring background checks for the purchase of ammunition was challenged in federal court. The judge ruled in the state’s favor, so the law stands. These are some of the new laws passed in 2024 regulating guns: Funding for anti-violence education in schools.

New regulations on the open care of rifles and shotguns.

A 10-day waiting period for the purchase of a firearm.

Allow individuals to place themselves on a list to be denied the right to purchase firearms. This can be a suicide prevention measure.

Make the firearm industry accountable for public health and safety issues arising from irresponsible use.

Require credit and debit card issuers to assign merchant category codes to firearm sellers.

Allow police agencies to act as petitioners under the state’s Extreme Risk Protection Order.

