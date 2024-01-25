The States With the Strictest Gun Control Laws artas / iStock via Getty Images

One of only three countries where gun ownership is a constitutional right, the United States has some of the most permissive firearm laws in the world. With the exception of some modest revisions to background check protocols, the U.S. government has not implemented any meaningful gun control reform in decades.

State governments, however, also have broad authority to implement their own policies around firearms — and many states have exercised that authority. In these places, gun control laws go well beyond existing federal mandates.

Using the Annual Gun Law Scorecard from the gun violence prevention group Gifford Law Center, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the strictest gun control laws. The Gun Law Scorecard assigns each state a letter grade rating the strength of their firearm laws. Grades are current as of early January 2024 and range from “A,” for the states with the strongest laws, to “F,” for the states with the weakest. Gun laws noted in this story are also from Giffords Law Center. They are not exhaustive, however, and are only broad guidelines. Legal nuances can vary at the state and local levels.

Each of the 16 states on this list received a grade of “B” or higher. These states, listed in alphabetical order, span the country. However, the largest share — six states in total — are located in the Northeast. Meanwhile, five of these states are in the West, three are in the South, and only two are in the Midwest.

Nearly every state on this list has closed the so-called “gun-show loophole,” which allows individuals to purchase firearms from private sellers without a background check. Most have also placed restrictions on the sale or ownership of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. Other regulations common among the states on this list include permitting or licensing requirements for prospective gun owners, safe storage laws, and restrictions on the concealed carry of firearms in public places. (These are the laws for carrying guns in public in every state.)

These laws are designed to keep firearms out of the wrong hands and reduce the risk of deadly gun violence, accidental or otherwise, and in many cases, they appear to be effective. Based on 2021 firearm mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eight of the 10 states with the lowest rates of deadly gun violence rank on this list. (Here is a look at the states where gun deaths are increasing the fastest.)

Scroll to see the states with the strictest gun control laws.

California

Gun law strength grade: A

A Notable gun controls: Universal background checks, strong eligibility standards, extreme risk protection orders, domestic violence gun laws, assault weapon and magazine restrictions, waiting periods, public carry restrictions, safe storage laws, ghost gun reforms, state firearm sale records retention, ammunition regulation

Universal background checks, strong eligibility standards, extreme risk protection orders, domestic violence gun laws, assault weapon and magazine restrictions, waiting periods, public carry restrictions, safe storage laws, ghost gun reforms, state firearm sale records retention, ammunition regulation Notable gun rights: N/A

N/A Gun deaths in 2021: 9.0 per 100,000 people — 8th lowest of 50 states (3,576 total)

Colorado

Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Notable gun controls: Universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders, certain domestic violence gun laws, large capacity magazine ban, child access prevention law, waiting periods, state background check database, extended background check period, ghost gun regulations

Universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders, certain domestic violence gun laws, large capacity magazine ban, child access prevention law, waiting periods, state background check database, extended background check period, ghost gun regulations Notable gun rights: No gun owner licensing, assault weapon restrictions, hate crime possession prohibitions, or strong open carry restrictions

No gun owner licensing, assault weapon restrictions, hate crime possession prohibitions, or strong open carry restrictions Gun deaths in 2021: 17.8 per 100,000 people — 18th highest of 50 states (1,064 total)

Connecticut

Gun law strength grade: A

A Notable gun controls: Universal background checks, gun owner licensing, extreme risk protection orders, certain domestic violence gun laws, assault weapon restrictions, large capacity magazine ban, concealed carry restrictions, strong open carry restrictions, child access prevention law, state background check database, partial ghost gun ban, safe storage requirements, bulk firearm purchase restrictions

Universal background checks, gun owner licensing, extreme risk protection orders, certain domestic violence gun laws, assault weapon restrictions, large capacity magazine ban, concealed carry restrictions, strong open carry restrictions, child access prevention law, state background check database, partial ghost gun ban, safe storage requirements, bulk firearm purchase restrictions Notable gun rights: No microstamping requirements

No microstamping requirements Gun deaths in 2021: 6.7 per 100,000 people — 6th lowest of 50 states (248 total)

Delaware

Gun law strength grade: B+

B+ Notable gun controls: Universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders, concealed carry restrictions, child access prevention laws, extended background check period, assault weapon restrictions, large capacity magazine ban

Universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders, concealed carry restrictions, child access prevention laws, extended background check period, assault weapon restrictions, large capacity magazine ban Notable gun rights: No gun owner licensing, waiting periods, or strong open carry restrictions

No gun owner licensing, waiting periods, or strong open carry restrictions Gun deaths in 2021: 16.6 per 100,000 people — 23rd highest of 50 states (158 total)

Hawaii

Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Notable gun controls: Universal background checks, gun owner licensing, firearm registration, extreme risk protection orders, domestic violence gun laws, certain assault weapon restrictions, partial large capacity magazine ban, waiting periods, concealed carry restrictions, strong open carry restrictions, child access prevention law, ghost gun regulations

Universal background checks, gun owner licensing, firearm registration, extreme risk protection orders, domestic violence gun laws, certain assault weapon restrictions, partial large capacity magazine ban, waiting periods, concealed carry restrictions, strong open carry restrictions, child access prevention law, ghost gun regulations Notable gun rights: No bulk firearm purchase restrictions, ammunition sale regulations, or safe storage laws

No bulk firearm purchase restrictions, ammunition sale regulations, or safe storage laws Gun deaths in 2021: 4.8 per 100,000 people — 2nd lowest of 50 states (71 total)

Illinois

Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Notable gun controls: Universal background checks, gun owner licensing, extreme risk protection orders, domestic violence gun laws, waiting periods, strong open carry restrictions, ghost gun regulations, assault weapon restrictions, large capacity magazine ban

Universal background checks, gun owner licensing, extreme risk protection orders, domestic violence gun laws, waiting periods, strong open carry restrictions, ghost gun regulations, assault weapon restrictions, large capacity magazine ban Notable gun rights: No central searchable law enforcement database of firearm sale records, firearm access restrictions for people convicted of most violent misdemeanors, or bulk firearm purchase restrictions

No central searchable law enforcement database of firearm sale records, firearm access restrictions for people convicted of most violent misdemeanors, or bulk firearm purchase restrictions Gun deaths in 2021: 16.1 per 100,000 people — 25th lowest of 50 states (1,995 total)

Maryland

Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Notable gun controls: Universal background checks, licensing requirements, extreme risk protection orders, certain domestic violence gun laws, assault weapon restrictions, large capacity magazine ban, concealed carry restrictions, strong open carry restrictions, child access prevention law, ghost gun regulations

Universal background checks, licensing requirements, extreme risk protection orders, certain domestic violence gun laws, assault weapon restrictions, large capacity magazine ban, concealed carry restrictions, strong open carry restrictions, child access prevention law, ghost gun regulations Notable gun rights: No strong firearm relinquishment laws

No strong firearm relinquishment laws Gun deaths in 2021: 15.2 per 100,000 people — 22nd lowest of 50 states (915 total)

Massachusetts

Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Notable gun controls: Gun owner licensing, universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders, domestic violence gun laws, large capacity magazine ban, concealed carry restrictions, strong open carry restrictions, safe storage laws, record-keeping of gun sales

Gun owner licensing, universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders, domestic violence gun laws, large capacity magazine ban, concealed carry restrictions, strong open carry restrictions, safe storage laws, record-keeping of gun sales Notable gun rights: No ghost gun reform laws

No ghost gun reform laws Gun deaths in 2021: 3.4 per 100,000 people — the lowest of 50 states (247 total)

Minnesota

Gun law strength grade: B

B Notable gun controls: Permit-to-purchase for handguns, assault weapon restrictions, certain domestic violence gun laws, some waiting period laws, strong open carry restrictions, child access prevention law, ammunition sale regulations, extreme risk protection orders

Permit-to-purchase for handguns, assault weapon restrictions, certain domestic violence gun laws, some waiting period laws, strong open carry restrictions, child access prevention law, ammunition sale regulations, extreme risk protection orders Notable gun rights: No permit-to-purchase for long guns, large capacity magazine ban, or bulk firearm purchase restrictions

No permit-to-purchase for long guns, large capacity magazine ban, or bulk firearm purchase restrictions Gun deaths in 2021: 10.0 per 100,000 people — 9th lowest of 50 states (573 total)

New Jersey

Gun law strength grade: A

A Notable gun controls: Universal background checks, gun owner licensing, extreme risk protection orders, domestic violence gun laws, assault weapon restrictions, large capacity magazine ban, concealed carry restrictions, strong open carry restrictions, child access prevention law, some ghost gun restrictions

Universal background checks, gun owner licensing, extreme risk protection orders, domestic violence gun laws, assault weapon restrictions, large capacity magazine ban, concealed carry restrictions, strong open carry restrictions, child access prevention law, some ghost gun restrictions Notable gun rights: No firearm relinquishment laws or reporting of long gun sale records to law enforcement

No firearm relinquishment laws or reporting of long gun sale records to law enforcement Gun deaths in 2021: 5.2 per 100,000 people — 3rd lowest of 50 states (475 total)

New York

Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Notable gun controls: Universal background checks, partial gun owner licensing, extreme risk protection orders, domestic violence gun laws, assault weapon restrictions, large capacity magazine ban, strong open carry restrictions, safe storage laws, ghost gun law

Universal background checks, partial gun owner licensing, extreme risk protection orders, domestic violence gun laws, assault weapon restrictions, large capacity magazine ban, strong open carry restrictions, safe storage laws, ghost gun law Notable gun rights: No waiting periods

No waiting periods Gun deaths in 2021: 5.4 per 100,000 people — 4th lowest of 50 states (1,078 total)

Oregon

Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Notable gun controls: Universal background checks, licensing requirements, extreme risk protection orders, certain domestic violence gun laws, large capacity magazine restrictions, ghost gun law

Universal background checks, licensing requirements, extreme risk protection orders, certain domestic violence gun laws, large capacity magazine restrictions, ghost gun law Notable gun rights: No assault weapon restrictions, strong concealed carry standards, strong open carry restrictions, or strong gun trafficking laws

No assault weapon restrictions, strong concealed carry standards, strong open carry restrictions, or strong gun trafficking laws Gun deaths in 2021: 14.9 per 100,000 people — 21st lowest of 50 states (670 total)

Pennsylvania

Gun law strength grade: B

B Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for handguns, domestic violence gun laws, extended background check period, state background check database, partial state firearm sale records retention

Universal background checks for handguns, domestic violence gun laws, extended background check period, state background check database, partial state firearm sale records retention Notable gun rights: No extreme risk protection orders, assault weapon restrictions, large capacity magazine ban, waiting periods, strong open carry restrictions, or child access prevention laws

No extreme risk protection orders, assault weapon restrictions, large capacity magazine ban, waiting periods, strong open carry restrictions, or child access prevention laws Gun deaths in 2021: 14.8 per 100,000 people — 20th lowest of 50 states (1,905 total)

Rhode Island

Gun law strength grade: B+

B+ Notable gun controls: Universal background checks, partial gun owner licensing, extreme risk protection orders, certain domestic violence gun laws, waiting periods, concealed carry restrictions, strong open carry restrictions, child access prevention law, large capacity magazine ban

Universal background checks, partial gun owner licensing, extreme risk protection orders, certain domestic violence gun laws, waiting periods, concealed carry restrictions, strong open carry restrictions, child access prevention law, large capacity magazine ban Notable gun rights: No assault weapon restrictions, bulk firearm purchase restriction, or gun design safety standards

No assault weapon restrictions, bulk firearm purchase restriction, or gun design safety standards Gun deaths in 2021: 5.6 per 100,000 people — 5th lowest of 50 states (64 total)

Virginia

Gun law strength grade: B+

B+ Notable gun controls: Universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders, some domestic violence laws, partial assault weapon restrictions, child access prevention laws, state background check database

Universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders, some domestic violence laws, partial assault weapon restrictions, child access prevention laws, state background check database Notable gun rights: No gun owner licensing, large capacity magazine ban, waiting periods, strong open carry restrictions, bulk firearm purchase restrictions, or ammunition sale regulations

No gun owner licensing, large capacity magazine ban, waiting periods, strong open carry restrictions, bulk firearm purchase restrictions, or ammunition sale regulations Gun deaths in 2021: 14.3 per 100,000 people — 19th lowest of 50 states (1,248 total)

Washington

Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Notable gun controls: Universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders, domestic violence gun laws, ban on sale of assault weapons, certain waiting period laws, child access prevention law, extended background check period, state background check database, ghost gun law, large capacity magazine ban

Universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders, domestic violence gun laws, ban on sale of assault weapons, certain waiting period laws, child access prevention law, extended background check period, state background check database, ghost gun law, large capacity magazine ban Notable gun rights: No gun owner licensing, broad strong open carry restrictions, bulk firearm purchase restrictions, safe storage laws, or ban on possession of assault weapons

No gun owner licensing, broad strong open carry restrictions, bulk firearm purchase restrictions, safe storage laws, or ban on possession of assault weapons Gun deaths in 2021: 11.2 per 100,000 people — 12th lowest of 50 states (896 total)

