How Pennsylvania's Gun Laws Compare to the Rest of the Country

Firearm policy has become one of the most polarizing issues in American politics in recent years.

The partisan debate over the appropriate balance between gun rights and gun control has resulted in years of stalled gun control initiatives in Washington, D.C., and a patchwork of firearm regulations across the 50 states.

Through a wide ranging set of policies, Pennsylvania has adopted a stricter approach to gun control than most other states.

In the United States, certain groups — including felons, illegal drug users, and fugitives — are not legally permitted to possess a firearm. Federal law also effectively prohibits civilian ownership of specific types of firearms, such as fully automatic weapons and short-barreled shotguns. Beyond these restrictions, however, gun ownership is a constitutional right — and American gun laws are among the most permissive in the world.

In recent decades, the increasing regularity of mass shootings have made gun control one of the most polarizing issues in American politics — and public opinion is largely divided along party lines. According to a 2023 Gallup survey, 84% of likely Democratic voters say that gun laws should be stricter, compared to only 31% of likely Republican voters.

In the nation’s capital, the partisan divide over gun control has yielded little beyond political gridlock. In the absence of legislative action at the federal level, many states have exercised their authority to expand upon existing gun control policies. Others, meanwhile, have adopted a decidedly hands-off approach.

According to the analysis of Giffords Law Center, a gun violence prevention group, Pennsylvania has stronger gun control laws than most other states. Accounting for a wide-range of policies at the disposal of state governments — including assault-style weapon and high-capacity magazine bans, universal background check laws, waiting periods, and restrictions on firearms in public — Gifford’s Law Center assigned Pennsylvania a letter grade of “B”, on an A-F scale, for the strength of its gun control policies. (Here is a look at every state’s gun law grade.)

Firearm regulations are generally designed and implemented to reduce the likelihood of gun violence, and in states where gun control takes a backseat to gun rights, firearm fatality rates tend to be higher. According to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 1,941 firearm related deaths in Pennsylvania in 2022, or about 14.7 for every 100,000 people, the 22nd lowest gun-death rate of the 50 states. (Here is a look at the U.S. cities where gun crime is surging.)

Using data compiled by Gifford’s Law Center, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Pennsylvania’s approach to 14 key gun control policy areas. It is important to note that the laws on this list are not exhaustive, and only represent broad guidelines. Legal nuances can also vary at the local level.

Universal background check laws

ROB KERR / AFP via Getty Images

State policy: Under federal law, all gun buyers must undergo a background check before obtaining a firearm from a licensed retailer — but transfers made from unlicensed retailers are exempt from background check requirements. Pennsylvania is one of several states that has taken some action to close this loophole, requiring background checks for all handgun sales from both licensed and unlicensed dealers. However, long guns — like rifles or shotguns — can still be purchased in Pennsylvania from unlicensed retailers without a background check.

Mental health reporting

Tero Vesalainen / iStock via Getty Images

State policy: Pennsylvania is required to report individuals involuntarily committed to undergo mental health treatment in an inpatient or outpatient setting to federal background check databases. However, the state is not required to report those who are living with a guardian because they cannot manage their own affairs.

Concealed carry of a firearm

2021 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

State policy: A permit is required to carry a concealed firearm in public places in Pennsylvania.

Handgun open carry regulations

Erich Schlegel / Getty Images News via Getty Images

State policy: Open carry of handguns is permitted in certain public places in Pennsylvania. A license is required to open-carry in Philadelphia, however.

Long gun open carry regulations

Bill Pugliano / Getty Images News via Getty Images

State policy: In Pennsylvania, open carry of long guns is not legally prohibited in certain public places. However, restrictions may vary by locality, including Philadelphia, where a license is required.

Stand your ground laws

Jeff McCollough / iStock via Getty Images

State policy: Use of deadly force is permitted in public, if necessary, to prevent death or serious bodily harm — even if it is possible to step away from the incident.

Guns in schools

William Thomas Cain / Getty Images News via Getty Images

State policy: In Pennsylvania, firearms are generally prohibited from public schools. However, certain individuals who meet specific training standards may be granted an exception.

Mandatory waiting periods for firearm purchases

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

State policy: There is no mandatory waiting period for firearm purchases in Pennsylvania.

Assault-style weapons

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

State policy: Pennsylvania does not regulate the possession or transfer of assault-style weapons, like those modeled after AK-47 or M-16 military rifles.

High-capacity magazines

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

State policy: Possession or sale of high-capacity magazines are not prohibited in Pennsylvania.

Licensing requirements

RichLegg / E+ via Getty Images

State policy: Gun owners or prospective buyers do not need to obtain a permit in Pennsylvania.

State-level prohibitions on who can own firearms

Andrew Burton / Getty Images News via Getty Images

State policy: In Pennsylvania, individuals who have been convicted of a violent or gun-related misdemeanor, individuals struggling with alcohol abuse, and adults who were adjudicated for certain juvenile offenses are subject to firearm access restrictions.

Minimum age requirements for handguns

Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

State policy: In Pennsylvania, individuals must be at least 18 years old to purchase or possess a handgun.

Minimum age requirements for long guns

Brian Blanco / Getty Images News via Getty Images

State policy: In Pennsylvania, individuals must be at least 18 years old to purchase or possess a long gun, like a rifle or shotgun.

