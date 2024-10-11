Texas Is a Hub of American Gun Manufacturing 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The United States is the largest consumer market for firearms in the world, and to meet demand, there are thousands of federally licensed gunmakers across the 50 states.

Due to the presence of a handful of companies, more firearms are manufactured in Texas than in most other states.

The United States is home to less than 5% of the global population and more than 45% of the world’s civilian owned guns. The only country with more firearms than people — according to the Geneva based public policy research organization, Small Arms Survey — the U.S. has a gun culture like nowhere else on Earth, and demand from American consumers is fueling a multi-billion dollar industry. (Here is a look at the best-selling firearms in the United States.)

As of 2023, the arms and ammunition industry generated more than $90 billion in economic output, according to the industry trade association National Shooting Sports Foundation. Foundational to America’s arms and ammunition industry are the more than 3,700 active gunmakers that were operating in the U.S. in 2022, the most recent year of available data. Records from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives show that these manufacturers produced nearly 13.4 million firearms that same year.

While there are gunmakers operating in each of the 50 states, Texas stands out as a hub for small-arms manufacturing. A reported 1,711,726 firearms were manufactured in Texas in 2022, the second most among the 50 states, and equal to about 12.8% of all domestic firearm production that year.

Miscellaneous firearms, an ATF category that includes any other unclassified firearm or firearm component, including frames and receivers, accounted for 62.2% of Texas’s total output in 2022. Shotguns accounted for the second largest share of firearm production in Texas at about 15.6%. Meanwhile, approximately 11.1% of firearms manufactured in the state were rifles, 11.0% were pistols, and fewer than 1% were revolvers.

While there were more than 460 federally licensed gunmakers operating in Texas in 2022, the state’s firearm industry is dominated by just a small handful of companies. Only 26 manufacturing facilities in the state produced at least 200 firearms in 2022. Among them, the largest, as measured by total output, is a plant in Eagle Pass, Texas, operated by Maverick Arms.

Maverick is a subsidiary of O.F. Mossberg & Sons, a gunmaker that was founded over 100 years ago in New Haven, Connecticut. In the last decade, Mossberg expanded its production facility in Eagle Pass by 116,000 square feet, and today, the vast majority of firearms bearing the Mossberg or Maverick brand names are made there. A reported 1,404,446 firearms were manufactured in this plant alone in 2022, equal to about 82.0% of all firearms produced in the state that year. (Here is a look at the largest firearm company in every state.)

Texas’s firearm industry has a meaningful economic impact. Both directly and indirectly, arms and ammunition generated $6.5 billion in output and supported an estimated 29,653 jobs in 2023, according to the NSSF. Additionally, through property, sales, and income taxes, the state and federal government collected a combined $677.4 million in revenue from Texas’s arms and ammunition industry.

These are the leading firearm manufacturers in Texas. It is important to note that this list is a ranking of federally licensed production facilities, and as a result, a company can appear more than once. Similarly, some brands on this list may be manufacturing firearms within the same facility as another, but are listed separately. Gunmakers who are federally licensed under their first and last name, rather than a company or brand name, were excluded from this list.

26. Lone Star Armory LLC

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 200 (0.01% of all guns made in state)

200 (0.01% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 23.5% pistols, 58.0% rifles, 18.5% misc.

23.5% pistols, 58.0% rifles, 18.5% misc. Production facility location: Fort Worth, TX

25. Guardian Defense LLC

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 212 (0.01% of all guns made in state)

212 (0.01% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 30.7% pistols, 67.9% rifles, 1.4% shotguns

30.7% pistols, 67.9% rifles, 1.4% shotguns Production facility location: Huntsville, TX

24. Amarillo Armory LLC

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 231 (0.01% of all guns made in state)

231 (0.01% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 23.4% pistols, 7.8% revolvers, 59.7% rifles, 9.1% shotguns

23.4% pistols, 7.8% revolvers, 59.7% rifles, 9.1% shotguns Production facility location: Amarillo, TX

23. Black Rifle Customs LLC

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 235 (0.01% of all guns made in state)

235 (0.01% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 2.1% pistols, 1.7% rifles, 96.2% misc.

2.1% pistols, 1.7% rifles, 96.2% misc. Production facility location: Garrison, TX

22. 14 Profits, LLC

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 281 (0.02% of all guns made in state)

281 (0.02% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 100% misc.

100% misc. Production facility location: Wylie, TX

21. Waffenfabrik Inc.

mccluremr / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 282 (0.02% of all guns made in state)

282 (0.02% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 100% misc.

100% misc. Production facility location: Port Neches, TX

20. Suppressed Weapon Systems LLC

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 285 (0.02% of all guns made in state)

285 (0.02% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 11.9% pistols, 0.4% revolvers, 22.5% rifles, 4.6% shotguns, 60.7% misc.

11.9% pistols, 0.4% revolvers, 22.5% rifles, 4.6% shotguns, 60.7% misc. Production facility location: Stafford, TX

19. 5013 Tactical Inc.

Ron Smithson / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 391 (0.02% of all guns made in state)

391 (0.02% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 43.0% pistols, 1.5% revolvers, 28.4% rifles, 10.0% shotguns, 17.1% misc.

43.0% pistols, 1.5% revolvers, 28.4% rifles, 10.0% shotguns, 17.1% misc. Production facility location: Rockwall, TX

18. Evolve Weapons Systems LLC

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 401 (0.02% of all guns made in state)

401 (0.02% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 35.7% pistols, 22.7% rifles, 41.6% misc.

35.7% pistols, 22.7% rifles, 41.6% misc. Production facility location: McKinney, TX

17. Holeshot Arms LLC

renal / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 406 (0.02% of all guns made in state)

406 (0.02% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 2.5% rifles, 97.5% misc.

2.5% rifles, 97.5% misc. Production facility location: Wylie, TX

16. Capital Cartridge LLC

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 407 (0.02% of all guns made in state)

407 (0.02% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 100% shotguns

100% shotguns Production facility location: Houston, TX

15. Brace Steel Components LLC

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 410 (0.02% of all guns made in state)

410 (0.02% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 28.8% pistols, 61.0% rifles, 10.2% misc.

28.8% pistols, 61.0% rifles, 10.2% misc. Production facility location: Garland, TX

14. Dawson Precision Inc.

LOREN ELLIOTT / AFP via Getty Images

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 435 (0.03% of all guns made in state)

435 (0.03% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 98.9% pistols, 0.2% revolvers, 0.5% rifles, 0.5% misc.

98.9% pistols, 0.2% revolvers, 0.5% rifles, 0.5% misc. Production facility location: Florence, TX

13. East Texas Machining & Manufacturing LLC

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 465 (0.03% of all guns made in state)

465 (0.03% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 84.7% pistols, 15.3% rifles

84.7% pistols, 15.3% rifles Production facility location: Henderson, TX

12. Burley Auction Gallery Inc.

dszc / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 586 (0.03% of all guns made in state)

586 (0.03% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 33.8% pistols, 23.4% revolvers, 32.1% rifles, 10.8% shotguns

33.8% pistols, 23.4% revolvers, 32.1% rifles, 10.8% shotguns Production facility location: New Braunfels, TX

11. Strayer-Voigt LLC

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 639 (0.04% of all guns made in state)

639 (0.04% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 100% pistols

100% pistols Production facility location: Gordon, TX

10. Alamo Precision Rifles LLC

Sniper rifles by denebola2025 / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 852 (0.05% of all guns made in state)

852 (0.05% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 100% rifles

100% rifles Production facility location: North Richland Hills, TX

9. Black Cactus Enterprises, LLC

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 1,262 (0.07% of all guns made in state)

1,262 (0.07% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 58.2% pistols, 2.3% revolvers, 31.2% rifles, 8.3% shotguns

58.2% pistols, 2.3% revolvers, 31.2% rifles, 8.3% shotguns Production facility location: Groesbeck, TX

8. Austin Precision Products Inc.

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 1,763 (0.10% of all guns made in state)

1,763 (0.10% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 20.4% rifles, 79.6% misc.

20.4% rifles, 79.6% misc. Production facility location: Leander, TX

7. F-1 Firearms LLC

artas / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 2,220 (0.13% of all guns made in state)

2,220 (0.13% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 12.5% pistols, 87.5% rifles

12.5% pistols, 87.5% rifles Production facility location: Spring, TX

6. Loyal 9 Manufacturing LLC

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 5,223 (0.31% of all guns made in state)

5,223 (0.31% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 21.4% pistols, 78.5% rifles

21.4% pistols, 78.5% rifles Production facility location: San Antonio, TX

5. STI Firearms, LLC

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 30,390 (1.78% of all guns made in state)

30,390 (1.78% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 100% pistols

100% pistols Production facility location: Georgetown, TX

4. Bond Arms, Inc.

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 52,104 (3.04% of all guns made in state)

52,104 (3.04% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 100% pistols

100% pistols Production facility location: Granbury, TX

3. Shadow Systems LLC

Gary Fink / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 76,685 (4.48% of all guns made in state)

76,685 (4.48% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 100% pistols

100% pistols Production facility location: Plano, TX

2. Radical Firearms LLC

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 121,600 (7.10% of all guns made in state)

121,600 (7.10% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 13.3% pistols, 84.3% rifles, 2.4% misc.

13.3% pistols, 84.3% rifles, 2.4% misc. Production facility location: Stafford, TX

1. Maverick Arms, Inc.

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 1,404,446 (82.05% of all guns made in state)

1,404,446 (82.05% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 0.4% pistols, 5.3% rifles, 19.0% shotguns, 75.4% misc.

0.4% pistols, 5.3% rifles, 19.0% shotguns, 75.4% misc. Production facility location: Eagle Pass, TX

