Will Coronavirus Stocks End the Week With a Bang or a Whimper? Chris Lange

It is safe to say the markets are in bear territory now, and some are suggesting this will be a recession. Some even are going as far as calling this the beginning of a depression. While markets are reacting, companies are frantically looking for ways to test, treat and prevent the novel coronavirus.

Measures currently being taken against COVID-19 are the only means of containing and suppressing the virus. Until a vaccine is made and tested, progress will remain slow. As we’ve seen over the past month, the concerns around this novel coronavirus will only grow as markets around the world are getting crushed.

China first faced the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, and now it has spread across the world. Global infections of roughly 255,000 people have been reported. There are currently 154,000 active cases of the coronavirus and over 100,000 closed cases. Of those with outcomes, nearly 90,000 of those infected have recovered, while about 10,500 deaths have been reported.

24/7 Wall St. has tracked some health care companies with prospects at crafting a vaccine, treatment or test to deal with this novel coronavirus and where they stand now.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) is now on the list as it is the maker of hydroxychloroquine, which has been identified as a way to potentially reduce the duration of symptoms, as well as viral shedding. Mylan stock was last seen up about 7% at $15.90, in a 52-week range of $12.75 to $29.12. The consensus price target is $24.07.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) traded down about 15% to $9.84 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $3.54 to $17.71. The consensus price target is $14.00.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares were down 5% to $1.24. The 52-week range is $0.34 to $2.99, and the consensus price target is $4.88.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares were up 1% to $2.89, in a 52-week range of $1.51 to $4.45. The consensus price target is $13.00.

NanoViricides Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) stock pushed 7% lower to $6.21. The 52-week range is $1.27 to $19.20.

Morderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares traded up 1% at $28.53, in a 52-week range of $11.54 to $36.00. The consensus price target is $33.44.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares were up 3% at $6.70. The 52-week range is $1.92 to $19.36, and the consensus price target is $10.43.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares slipped about 1% at $77.91. The 52-week range is $60.89 to $85.97. The consensus price target is $74.04.

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) shares were down about 2% at $39.61, in a 52-week range of $37.75 to $51.84. The consensus price target is $56.88.

Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE: DGX) stock was relatively flat at $79.54, in a 52-week range of $73.47 to $118.58. The consensus price target is $110.43.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) stock was also flat, at $10.56. It has a 52-week range of $0.69 to $21.75 and a consensus analyst target of $19.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) was last seen down about 4% at $471.74, with a 52-week range of $271.37 to $518.00. The consensus price target is $473.52.