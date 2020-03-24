How Coronavirus Stocks Are Holding Up Chris Lange

Measures currently being taken against COVID-19 are the only means of containing and suppressing the virus. Until a vaccine is made and tested, progress will remain slow. As we’ve seen over the past month, the concerns around this novel coronavirus will only grow as markets around the world are getting crushed.

China first faced the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, and now it has spread across the world. Global infections of roughly 394,000 people have been reported. There are currently 273,000 active cases of the coronavirus and over 120,000 closed cases. Of those with outcomes, nearly 103,000 of those infected have recovered, while about 17,000 deaths have been reported.

24/7 Wall St. has tracked some health care companies with prospects at crafting a vaccine, treatment or test to deal with this coronavirus and where their stocks stand now.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) stock was up over 4% at $16.47 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $12.75 to $28.88. The consensus price target is $23.93.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) traded up about 25% to $13.43, in a 52-week range of $3.54 to $17.71. The consensus price target is $14.00.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares were up 7.5% to $2.01. The 52-week range is $0.34 to $2.99, and the consensus price target is $4.88.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares were up less than 1% to $2.97, in a 52-week range of $1.51 to $4.45. The consensus price target is $13.00.

NanoViricides Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) stock pushed 4% lower to $5.88. The 52-week range is $1.27 to $19.20.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares traded down 7% at $24.70, in a 52-week range of $11.54 to $36.00. The consensus price target is $33.44.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares were up 6% at $7.03. The 52-week range is $1.92 to $19.36, and the consensus price target is $10.43.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares were up about 1% at $73.35. The 52-week range is $60.89 to $85.97. The consensus price target is $74.91.

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) shares were up about 4% at $40.19, in a 52-week range of $37.62 to $51.84. The consensus price target is $56.88.

Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE: DGX) stock was up about 4% at $78.06, in a 52-week range of $73.21 to $118.58. The consensus price target is $110.43.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) stock was down 12% at $8.30. It has a 52-week range of $0.69 to $21.75 and a consensus analyst target of $19.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) was down about 1% at $452.20, with a 52-week range of $271.37 to $518.00. The consensus price target is $475.00.