Pfizer and BioNTech Make Another Big Step for COVID-19 Vaccine Chris Lange

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) are leading the pack of COVID-19 vaccine stocks as this collaboration came out with more positive news regarding their ongoing German Phase 1/2 study.

Overall, the new preliminary data from this German study supports and expands on the recently disclosed early results from the corresponding U.S. trial with BNT162b1.

Note that these preliminary clinical results are for the most advanced investigational vaccine candidate in Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine program against SARS-CoV-2, BNT162b1.

Preliminary data for BNT162b1 in the German Phase 1/2 trial were evaluated with a total of 60 healthy adults. Of these 60 participants, 48 participants in total were vaccinated with BNT162b1 on day one and day 22, and 12 participants were only vaccinated on day one.

The strength of T cell responses varied between subjects. There was no clear dose level dependency of the T cell response, indicating that stimulation and robust expansion of T cells might be accomplished at low mRNA dose levels.

Ultimately, the data suggested that BNT162b1 potentially could be administered safely, with a manageable tolerability profile. Local reactions and systemic events after injection with BNT162b1 at all dose levels were transient, generally mild to moderate, with occasional severe events of flu-like symptoms and injection site reactions.

BioNTech stock traded about 12% to $95.60 early Monday, in a 52-week range of $12.52 to $105.00. The consensus price target is $55.39.

Pfizer stock was up about 2.5%, at $37.15 in a 52-week range of $27.88 to $43.23. The consensus price target is $40.04.