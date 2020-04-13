This Is the Only State With No COVID-19 Deaths Douglas A. McIntyre

Only one state has not posted any COVID-19 deaths, according to the Bing COVID-19 tracker. Across the country, there have been 22,106 deaths so far, out of 561,103 confirmed cases. Wyoming so far has had no deaths due to the disease. Confirmed cases in the state number 270.

Several other states have posted just a few deaths. These include Montana and South Dakota at six apiece and Alaska, North Dakota and West Virginia each at eight. Utah has 18, Maine 19, New Hampshire 23 and Idaho and Vermont 27 apiece.

The most direct explanation is the size of the total population in these states. Wyoming has the smallest population in the United States at 578,759. The other states with low death counts are also among the smaller states by resident count. The sole exception is Utah, which ranks 30th with a population of 3,205,958.

However, two states with low populations have posted relatively high death numbers. Rhode Island has a population of 1,059,361 but has had 63 deaths. Delaware has a population of only 973,764. However, its death toll is 35.

One convincing argument about the zero death toll in Wyoming is that it is the last state where cases are expected to peak. The forecast date is April 29, according to the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle.

Other states with low death counts are forecast to post peaks late in the surge cycle as well. South Dakota is expected to have a peak date of April 27. Utah’s is anticipated on April 25.

Wyoming is also relatively far from both coasts, where most states are expected to have early peak dates, or they already have. Washington peaked on April 2. New York peaked on April 8 and New Jersey on April 11. California and Pennsylvania are expected to peak today.

With a peak date forecast two weeks from now, Wyoming’s numbers will get worse, and its death toll is unlikely to remain at zero.