Bing COVID-19 Report April 22, 2020 (6:23 AM EST)

The Bing COVID-19 Tracker Report

There were 2,565,059 confirmed cases worldwide. Active cases total: 1,700,929, up 51,527 over the previous day. Fatal cases reached 177,496, up by 7,107 over the previous day.

The number of cases in the United States remains the highest for any country by far. Confirmed cases today have reached 826,240. Of those, 705,348 are active cases, up 24,579 over the previous day. Fatal cases totaled 45,373, up 2,476 in a day. American COVID-19 deaths moved above annual gun deaths over the past 72 hours. In 2019, total gun deaths numbered 39,443.

As total cases in China have virtually leveled off at 88,423, the data show how little COVID-19 infections have spread to China’s largest cities. Hubai, which was ground zero for the pandemic, has 68,128 cases and 4,512 deaths as of today. Shanghai reported 639 cases and only seven deaths. This Chinese city has a metro population of 23,416,000. By contrast, New York City’s comparable population figure is 20,630,000. So far, there have been 251,690 cases in America’s largest city and 17,671 deaths. Beijing’s figures tell a similar story. There were only 593 cases in the capital city and eight deaths, according to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker. That figure is comparable to the current fatal cases in a modest-sized Fresno County, California. The one worry in China is that some early patients appear to be still infected. It is too early to know if this will happen in other nations.

Mainland China’s total number of cases has fallen to eighth among all nations, behind the United States, Spain’s 204,178 cases and 21,282 deaths, Italy’s 183,957 cases and 24,268 deaths, Germany’s 148,453 cases and 5,086 deaths, the United Kingdom’s 129,044 cases and 17,337 deaths, France’s 117,324 cases and 20,796 deaths, and Turkey’s 95,591 cases and 2,259 deaths.

Italy, widely considered among the hardest hit nations in the world, started to show a drop off in the number of daily deaths. Just 154 people died within the past day. Two weeks ago, the daily increase in deaths was as much as four times that.

In the five Scandinavian nations, the number of cases has started to rise rapidly. In the region, they reached 68,623 with 6,374 deaths. By contrast, Russia has 52,999 with 513 deaths. Total cases in the Netherlands are 34,134 with 3,916 deaths. In Sweden, the number of cases is 15,322 with 1,765 deaths. In Denmark, cases reached 7,912 with 370 deaths. There were 7,241 total cases, as of today, in Norway with 182 deaths. Finland has 4,014 total cases and 141 deaths.

At the current pace, total confirmed cases worldwide should pass 2.6 million by tomorrow and deaths will move above 180,000.